Boleo Rooftop Monet Inspired Cocktails Review – In Honor of Art Institute Chicago’s Monet Exhibit

As the wonderful warm season of summer comes to an end for the year, and the city landscape is in a constant flux of change, Boleo and The Kimpton Gray Hotel Chicago have partnered with the Art Institute to create Monet Inspired cocktails to coincide with the current impressionist exhibition.

Boleo Rooftop and Bar

Head Bartender, Sam Garcia, has created cocktails featuring clashing flavors to showcase Monet’s mastery of color, while still staying true to Boleo’s South & central American flavors that the rooftop is known for.

Sun in the Mist

Monet’s Garden

The Monet cocktail list includes:

Late Afternoon – Novo Fogo Colibri Cachaça, Passion fruit, Allspice, lime, condensed milk

Monet’s Garden – Tesoro Reposado, watermelon juice, Strawberry Vinegar infused Campari, lime juice

Water Lily – Belvedere Vodka, Cucumber juice,mint syrup, Lime, Tajin Salt Rim

Summer Evening – Santa Teresa Rum, Heering Cherry liquor, Rare Tea Lemon Pharaoh Syrup, Pineapple Juice, Bittermens Tiki Bitters

Sun In the Mist – Rhine Hall Mango Brandy, Giffard Pamplemouse Liquor, Rare Tea Tropical Clementine Syrup, lemon juice

Sunset Snow – White Sangria Frozen, White wine, Macchu Pisco, Peach liquor, Peach pieces, Blueberries

Singani and Tonic

Late Afternoon

It was absolutely wonderful to return to Boleo to sample the Monet cocktails, where I had recently reviewed and enjoyed the rooftop’s amazing dining and drink menu this past summer. Service was top notch as usual. Monet is one of my favorite impressionist artists. As I am planning to visit his exhibit at the Art Institute soon, I thought it was only fair to discover the delights of creative cocktails that were inspired by his glorious art.

Sunset Snow

Photo: Kinship Company

There was not enough time while there to sample every single cocktail, as guests dining were limited to a 90 minute minute table reservation. I wish the night had been longer! I had the following drinks and could see, smell and taste Monet’s paintings in each of them:

Summer Evening

Monet’s Garden: The drink had a slightly bitter finish, while also balanced by the fruitiness of the watermelon. The strawberry vinegar provided a bite to the finish on the palate. The green watermelon rind sliver in the glass added a beautiful contrast of color and shape – just like the strokes of paint in Monet’s lily garden.

Sun in the Mist: Sweet and savory with a nice acidity. Sophisticated layering of flavors. Lovely berry pink color and a delicate floral note. Very lovely drink.

Late Afternoon: One of the best cocktails of the evening. It consisted of condensed milk, which emulated a silky smooth sipping experience. Allspice was also added for a lovely balance of aroma and taste. I did not even realize the drink had the milk in it-the luxurious tasting liquid looked crystal clear.

Summer Evening: The pink ruby color was beautiful, but the overall cocktail was too sweet for my taste. There was a decent fruity finish however.

Singani and Tonic: Very botanical with a floral element and fruity essence. It had a strong bitter backbone, yet was simple and clean, but stretched the imagination and palate. I could picture myself sipping this in a garden amongst a pond and Monets water lilies. It was my second favorite cocktail that evening. It also did not hurt that the drink was exciting and beautiful to look at.

Photos: Jennifer Lunz unless otherwise noted.

To learn more about the Monet cocktails at Boleo, or to make a reservation, please visit the website or call (312) 750-9007.