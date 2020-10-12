Get Fit for the Holidays – 2020 Gift Guide

Equipment

CLMBR

CLMBR, a chic and aesthetic climbing machine that has upped the design game in the workout world. Not only is CLMBR more ergonomic, it’s made from sleek, lightweight aluminum and has a stable upright structure and a much smaller footprint than its competitors. The CLMBR machine is the world’s most advanced and innovative climbing machine and was designed and engineered internally.

CLMBR comes with an app that allows users to enter their personal info (age, body weight, height) and that calculates users’ reach, tempo and power with unique visuals for each metric. The app also provides animated milestones to showcase the heights users have climbed, in addition to a total workout summary.

This commercial grade workout equipment is durable enough for use in highly designed gyms, with a streamlined and space-saving design that also fits nicely at home.

$3,799 Pre-order now!

StrongBoard Balance

StrongBoard Balance is a one-of-a-kind, premiere stability board for all levels of fitness enthusiasts. Designed to complement and intensify users’ favorite workout routines, StrongBoard Balance’s patented MULTI SPRING TECHNOLOGY™ provides full-body fitness to increase muscle activation and calorie burn. As a portable and electricity-free platform, it allows users to train using their own body weight for resistance during full-motion exercises. Paired with a licensed physical therapist, StrongBoard Balance aids in the recovery of many injuries created by imbalance. It gently increases the patient’s flexibility, range of motion, and strength. Over time and with repeated use, exercising with StrongBoard Balance helps rebuild the bridge between the brain and the injured muscle. As users regain strength and decrease the pain associated with the injury, their range of motion increases allowing for increased blood flow and further healing.

$269 Buy now!

SPRYNG Active Compression Therapy

Muscle Recovery for Work AND Workout-From-Home – The pandemic has necessitated a complete overhaul to work and exercise regimes for many of us. Whether you’re stuck at your home office desk, on your feet looking after the kids, or challenging yourself to level up your fitness goals, no one wants to feel held back by sore, fatigued legs. SPRYNG is a sleek, lightweight wearable that delivers portable compression therapy for faster muscle recovery. Using patented WaveTech® pneumatic compression, SPRYNG improves circulation, reduces swelling and blood pooling, and alleviates soreness—all in as little as 15 minutes. Think of it as an on-demand deep tissue massage for your legs.

$249.99 Buy now!

Activ5

Designed to make exercise fun and convenient, this wireless-enabled, strength training device the freedom to have impactful workouts anytime, anywhere. Activ5 coaches users through 5-minute, low-impact, full-body workouts, allowing anyone with a smartphone to exercise anywhere, any time.

This palm-sized device features 100 unique workouts based on isometric exercises such as planks, meaning users engage muscles without movement. The accompanying app measures your data such as strength, strength increases, precision and other personal metrics.

Because isometric exercises are low impact, less stress and damage is placed on your body and joints. Anyone from kids to elderly to those recovering from an injury can utilize isometric workouts as an effective way to heal and strength-train. And the best part is, you don’t need large equipment.

$109 Buy now!

Stealth

Stealth is a unique fitness tool that transforms your body into a game controller and your workout into an addictively fun competition for the high score. They’ve gamified your workout so it’s easier to sneak in your fitness goals, and paired it with a positive, inclusive, and uplifting community that’s always got your back.

$99 Buy now!

LARQ Self-Sanitizing Water Bottle

The LARQ Bottle is the world’s first self-cleaning water bottle and water purification system. It uses UV-C LED light to eliminate up to 99.9999% of bio-contaminants from your water and bottle.

For water purification without the weight.

$95 Buy now!

Meet the Nomader® Collapsible Water Bottle

The uniquely versatile Nomader® Collapsible Water Bottle makes portable hydration incredibly convenient and sustainable. Made of flexible BPA-free silicone, the Nomader rolls-up or collapses flat to save space between use. Yet it’s as comfortable to drink from as a conventional bottle thanks to its ergonomic grip-sleeve and sturdy design. Its patented leak-proof twist cap eliminates spills while protecting the spout from germs, and the wide mouth underneath the cap allows for adding ice and easy cleaning with a bottle brush. Lightweight with a 25oz capacity, this innovative water bottle includes a durable carry strap, handles hot and cold drinks, is dishwasher safe, and comes with a lifetime warranty.

$24.95 Buy now!

Verv

Verv is a global holistic health and wellness app focused on the interconnections between physical activity, nutrition, sleep and mindfulness. They offer a range of workouts, meditations and recipes. They also just included this unique new “sound” series focusing on different ASMR sounds!

Free app Buy now!

Sportswear and Accessories

KINIS

KINIS is a startup with a mission to create a movement that helps people move naturally. The maker of minimalist footwear is focused on helping you move in natural and healthy ways so you can thrive within your active lifestyle.

Experience two types of footwear designed with a barefoot concept in mind. Unlike a traditional athletic shoe designed with thick, rigid materials, KINIS creates the sock and shoe hybrid that promotes your foot’s natural biomechanics, and this means less is more.

$99 Buy now!

Dagsmejan

Dagsmejan, the Swiss-Swedish technical sleepwear brand, created a recovery-based sleepwear which is scientifically-proven to reduce muscle soreness overnight as well as help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer (and who wouldn’t want that!).

$99 Buy now!

“Be not afraid – only Believe” tank

“Be not afraid – only believe.”

Purchasing a “Believe” t-shirt or tank will help bring hope to those who see it. This campaign continues in memory of Andrea Densley who passed away July 2020 due to stage 4 metastatic cancer. She said, “No matter what hard things you face, have trust and believe that there are still good days ahead.” A portion of the profits will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

$26.99 Buy now!

RingHero

RingHero is the original wristband that keeps your rings safe – the ultimate jewelry storage for the active woman on the go! It’s a bracelet made of super soft stretchy breathable fabric that you wear on your wrist. Just place your rings inside the pocket, zip, slip over your wrist, and relax knowing your rings and other jewelry won’t get lost!

One size fits most. Available in a variety of fun colors.

$24.99 Buy now!

TreadBands

TreadBands is the only patented non-slip headband on the market, so they’re the perfect gift for any fitness guru, avid runner, sports enthusiast or aspiring athlete looking to tame their locks.

$18 Buy now!

Supplements and Food

Elixinol – Active Body Bundle

Elixinol, a brand dedicated to improving people’s lives through the power of cannabinoids, and it’s newly launched Active Body Bundle. As you know, the CBD market is one of the most rapidly growing industries with more brands popping up. However, Elixinol, has been focused on the development of the highest quality products for over 25 years.

While many of their ingredients are effective on their own, they know they can work even stronger together. When there is no time to ice, stretch or take a long hot shower, a collection of CBD capsules to support an active lifestyle come together in Active Body Bundle – Daily Balance for overall wellness, Omega Turmeric to support healthy inflammatory response associated with exercise and Body Comfort to support joint health and healthy range of motion.

$144.99 Buy now!

Unify Health Lab’s Multi-GI 5

The key to revitalizing your health is your digestion. The Multi-GI 5 includes 12 powerful gut-health boosters that have never been combined before to create Multi-GI 5. This revolutionary new formula is designed to promote five important benefits: healthy digestion, improved weight management, increased energy, a healthy GI lining, and a balanced gut flora for a renewed sense of whole-body health, and is perfect gift for anyone looking to start their 2021 health goals early.

$69.95 Buy now!

Yesterday Wellness

Yesterday Wellness The Harmony Balm: For pain and muscle recovery-Ingredients: Beeswax, caprylic/capric triglyceride (MCT oil), broad-spectrum hemp extract (aerial parts), Lavandula angustifolia (lavender) oil, eucalyptus globulus leaf oil.

$65 – 2 fl oz (60 ml) Buy now!

God’s Greenery

God’s Greenery The Sleep Capsules- Promote more restful sleep – Ingredients: Organic, full spectrum, European Hemp Seed Oil, along with pepper/clove oil for additional terpenes and full entourage effect. Contains GABA (amino acid) to promote a calm state of mind. This blend includes lemon balm, chamomile, black pepper, rosemary and other nutrients to help you rest. Suggested Usage: Take 1 liquid capsule daily with food.

$59.99 Buy now!

Three Hermits

Three Hermits believes that food is medicine, and relies on the simple principles of all natural, plant based ingredients along with the practice of Ayurveda to create immunity boosting drinks that are not only healing for your body, but also taste delicious.

$42 for a box of 12 Buy now!

Aspen’s Maximum Relief Roll-on – PAIN RELIEF

If they have shin splints, dull back pain, knee pain, you name it, Aspen’s Maximum Relief Roll-On will provide relief like no other. It combines medical-grade magnesium and organic full-spectrum CBD extract to help support and enhance their body’s ability to sooth discomfort!

$39 to $59 Buy now!

Chil HYDRATE

The most important part of their workout! Boost their performance with the Chil Wellness Hydration Drink Mix filled with electrolytes, potassium, 10mg of CBD and a lemon flavor.

$29.95 pack of 10 Buy now!

Books

The Beer Diet: How to Drink Beer and Not Gain Weight

Are you familiar with South Florida-based author Gary Greenberg? He just released his bubbly and humorous book titled: The Beer Diet: How to Drink Beer and Not Gain Weight through Cosmic Press, now available on Amazon. The health “SuperWriter” and beer enthusiast has a wicked sense of humor and would be a great source on deriving literary inspiration from South Florida, adventures in homebrewing, food + beer pairings for summer and so much more.

$14.99 Buy now!

*Photos courtesy of respective companies

*Feature image by Nathalie Désirée Mottet