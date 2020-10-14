NF HOPE CONCERT OCT 18TH CELEBRATES 10 YEARS OF RAISING AWARENESS AND FUNDS FOR NEUROFIBROMATOSIS

2020 Event Goes Completely Virtual with Performances, Virtual Auction Prizes and “At Home” VIP Packages

Las Vegas‘ most prominent entertainers, music lovers and philanthropists will once again join forces against Neurofibromatosis at the 10th Annual NF Hope Concert. In store for 2020, benefit organizers Jeff Leibow, formerly of “Jersey Boys,” and his wife Melody, have decided to embrace the needed trend of bringing their event to supporters virtually. For the first time, people from all across the US can “attend” the Las Vegas NF Hope Concert on Sunday, October 18 from 5 – 7 p.m. pacific time.

Jeff and Melody Leibow

The concert can be viewed for free on the NF Hope Concert’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. For 2020, guests can upgrade their experience with an “NF Hope Concert Watch Party” package, giving them a VIP experience in their living room with access to the show and dinner delivered from a popular local restaurant. Watch Party packages start at $125. The event benefits Neurofibromatosis Network, an organization dedicated to families and individuals suffering from Neurofibromatosis (NF).



Since the inaugural event in 2011, the “NF Hope Concert” has raised more than $900,000 for Neurofibromatosis research and advocacy and grown to three cities – Las Vegas, New York City and Chicago. 2020 hopes to bring the benefit show to more than $1 million raised in 10 years.

Chet Buchanan

“We know times in 2020 are challenging, but we owe it to our Neurofibromatosis warriors to keep raising awareness and much needed funds for research and advocacy,” said Melody Leibow. Hosted by consummate emcee and top radio personality, Chet Buchanan, 2020’s NF Hope Concert features Clint Holmes, Ashley Fuller, John Bayless, Daniel Emmet, Elly Brown and more, along with Jeff and Melody Leibow with a special guest appearance by daughter Emma.

Clint Holmes

Make an evening of the event by upgrading their experience with an “NF Hope Concert Watch Party” package including dinner from their favorite NF Hope partner restaurant (a list of available restaurants is available online). Packages include “The Whole Family” – includes delivered dinner for eight for $500, “A Couple of Couples” – includes delivered dinner for four for $250 and “Just the Two of Us” – includes delivered dinner for two for $125. An upgraded restaurant experience is also available.



Neurofibromatosis (NF) is a genetic disorder of the nervous system characterized by tumors that can grow on any nerve in the body without warning. Leibow’s young daughter, Emma Leibow, was diagnosed with this condition in 2010 when she was just nine months old. As Leibow and his wife Melody learned more about the disorder’s devastating effects, they conceived the idea for the concert with the realization that they had an obligation to both their family and the 128,000 people living with NF to educate others about the disorder. 2019 was a difficult year for the family with Emma undergoing the second of what will likely be five surgeries necessitated by a tumor in her leg.

Ashley Fuller

Emma’s subsequent surgery was postponed due to travel concerns as a result of COVID. Although it is a common genetic disorder, most people are not aware that one in 2,500 people are born with it making it more common than cystic fibrosis, hereditary muscular dystrophy, Huntington’s disease, and Tay Sachs combined.

Jasmine Trias

Every year, Emma supplies endless optimism and encouragement for Leibow and his wife, filling them with the inspiration needed to make this event a success. “Emma’s resiliency, especially during this pandemic, has been an incredible reminder that any challenge can be overcome,” said Jeff Leibow. “And as we continue to face the challenges NF lays in our path, Emma’s strength and resiliency and the generosity of this community not only fills us with hope, but also leaves us truly without words.”

Earlier this year, Emma was supposed to travel to LA for her next MRI (No. 20 in only 11 years of life) to monitor the growth of the massive tumor in her leg and the new brain tumor doctors discovered in 2018, but concerns about COVID (especially in LA) has postponed these necessary scans. “This year has brought a new layer to our concerns to Emma’s NF journey,” said Leibow, “and it is why we will reinvent and adapt however necessary to continue fighting for her and the NF community, and we won’t stop until there is a cure.”



“NF Hope Concert Watch Party” packages start at $125 and can be purchased online at www.nfhope.org . The NF Hope Concert also features a fun silent auction with socially-distanced experiences for the whole family. NF supporters can bid on “Celebrity Zooms” with renown spiritual healer Gary Spivey, an unforgettable session with Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny and much more. Supports can gain access to the silent auction via http://10yearsofhope.givesmart.com . For more information on NF Hope, visit www.nfhope.org . You can follow NF hope on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram.



For 2020, the NF Hope Concert honors one of their long-standing sponsor, All Western Mortgage with the Advocate of Hope Award for their tireless efforts to support the organization. The 2020 NF Hope Concert is sponsored by Springworks Therapeutics, All Western Mortgage, Las Vegas Sands Corporation/Sands Cares, Papillion Grand Canyon Helicopters, PENTA Building Group, and Findley Toyota. Additional sponsorships are available, sponsors will receive a delivered dinner in lieu of VIP tickets this year To view a most touching moment from a past NF Hope concert watch Clint Holmes singing and little Emma dancing to his song at Clint and Emma.

Jeff Leibow

Jeff Leibow landed in Las Vegas in 2008 as one of the stars in the Tony Award-Winning musical, “Jersey Boys.” Before that, he worked in professional theaters all over the country garnishing award nominations for many of his performances. Immediately after his arrival in Vegas, he made giving back to the community a priority, involving himself with every charity event and benefit concert he could fit into his schedule.

In 2009, his daughter became his top priority as did raising awareness for Neurofibromatosis, the disorder she is afflicted with. He and his wife founded the annual NF Hope Concert in 2011, which has raised more than $920,000 for Neurofibromatosis research and advocacy so far. In 2014, after more than 7 years and 2,700 performances in JERSEY BOYS, he stepped down to dedicate more of his time to the cause that means so much to him and his family. For additional information, visit www.jeffleibow.com or follow on Twitter/Instagram: @jeffleibow



The NF Network

The NF Network(formerly NF, Inc.) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization and was founded in 1988 by a group of people who were in some way affected by neurofibromatosis. We are the leading national organization advocating for federal funding for NF research and building and supporting NF communities. The NF Network’s goal is to eradicate the health issues, pain, isolation and uncertainty that the diagnosis of NF inflicts.