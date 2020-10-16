The Gastro Garage – Bringing Torched to W Hollywood Rooftop

Getting back to normal is well, not that easy and what exactly is normal anymore. So how about a good old fashioned night of great food, an incredible setting and a chance to be entertained at the same time? The Gastro Garage is offering all of that up as they are bringing an all new culinary pop-up experience to the rooftop of the W Hollywood beginning October 16th.

The aptly named ”Gastro Mechanics” will light up the Hollywood skyline with the over-the-top unique blowtorch-powered evening featuring an 8-course progressive-style dining experience. From the moment you get to the rooftop of the W, you are hit with a very cool garage setting and flames galore and a staff that is not only safe, but they adorn welding masks as well. The fun rock n’ roll setting is entertaining, but the food is amazingly even more memorable.

It is tough to say something is the best on a night like this, but the Cubano Gastro Tank would have to be that dish that is memorable on a very memorable evening. This is their take on the classic Cuban sandwich as it comes with gruyere foam, a torched 12-hour slow roasted pork, Applewood smoked ham, mustard caviar, dill plank. Each bite is just layered with so many flavors and you will never look at a Cuban sandwich the same after experiencing this version.

Up next would have to be the main event as you get the Naked Salmon Drill Bit and then the Japanese Marinated Short Rib Drill Bit. The salmon is cooked perfectly, moist and smoky and then paired beautifully with a béarnaise foam. The short rib, watching it be cooked with the blow torch is a fun time, but the fact they cook it perfectly is truly amazing. If you love cheese, the side of white cheddar foam might somehow actually distract from the short rib, it is some amazingly light yet rich.

This is a lot of food and extremely rich, but do keep some room for dessert as it does not disappoint. You get two desserts and you are just left trying to figure out which one is the best. The Princess Buttercup Gastro Tank name says it all as it has a double chocolate foam, torched sweet peanut puree, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup and Nutter Butter powder. If you love peanut butter, this dessert will put you in heaven. The Fireberry Gastro Tank is a combination of cheese cake and strawberry short cake brought together with a sweet cream cheese foam, torched balsamic strawberries and fresh cracked pepper. This is just a great way to end the evening.

Each ticket is inclusive of all food, a shot of Bullet and a smokin’ specialty cocktail from The Chainsmokers’ Jaja Tequila, as well as a photo-op upon arrival. Cash bar is also available. Tables are available in parties of 2 or 6. For larger or other size reservations, please contact The Gastro Garage directly at (310) 993-3979.

The dinner series, appropriately called TORCHED, will take place Friday and Saturday nights, Oct. 16 & 17, 23 & 24, Nov. 6 & 7, 13 & 14, with three seatings per night at 6:30, 8:00 & 9:30pm. Tickets are $100 per person and available at Eventbrite . Limited tickets available so reservations are mandatory.

8 Course Menu Includes:

Buffalo Blue Chips (Kettle Chips with Blu foam and Gastro Buffalo Sauce)

Cubano Gastro Tank (gruyere foam, torched 12-hour slow roasted pork, Applewood smoked ham, mustard caviar, dill plank)

Piston Pizza Gastro Tank (mozzarella foam, torched shredded mozzarella, tomato basil puree, fresh basil)

Maple Glazed Carrot Pops (torched carrot pops with EVOO, Maldon salt served with maple gravy foam)

Japanese Marinated Short Rib Drill Bit (3 oz Japanese marinated skewer served with white cheddar foam)

Naked Salmon Drill Bit (3 oz Clean Salmon Skewer served with sesame oil, Maldon salt and béarnaise foam)

Princess Buttercup Gastro Tank (double chocolate foam, torched sweet peanut puree, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, Nutter Butter powder)

Fireberry Gastro Tank (sweet cream cheese foam, torched balsamic strawberries, fresh cracked pepper

If you are looking for something memorable to take your mind off of life for evening, let The Gastro Garage do just that. Many times when something is fun or extremely unique, the setting is meant to be the focal point and the food is often an afterthought. This is not the case with Torched, the food as is just as good as the experience. If you have never taken part of an event from The Gastro Garage, you will not want to miss this one. You are going to be left with not only a truly memorable experience, but a menu that will wow you just as much if not more.

