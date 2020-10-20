Hollywood Legion Theater – A Great Escape During Uncertain Times

With COVID-19 lingering people are itching for some entertainment and a sense of normalcy. Thanks to Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, a night at the movies is closer than ever!

Courtesy Photo

The first-ever drive-in cinema recently opened in the heart of Hollywood! The theater is among the first in Los Angeles to offer public screenings seven days a week as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The Legion Theater’s indoor cinema was remodeled in 2018 and boasts 35mm and 70mm film projection. The drive-in will have a capacity of 30 vehicles, providing a cozy and relaxed outdoor movie-going experience nestled at the foot of the Hollywood hills.

Highland Avenue has got to be the epicenter of “must-do’s” when it comes to Hollywood. You have the Walk of Fame AND The Hollywood Bowl – both of which are “musts” when visiting. Tucked away in the middle s Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43. Providing a small slice of solitude for those looking for a quiet night out.

Courtesy Photo

“We feel it is our responsibility as keepers of that flame to preserve film exhibition for the public,” said theater director Bill Steele. “The studios have been very supportive of this effort as well.”

Reserved tickets can be purchased exclusively at the theater’s website, HollywoodLegionTheater.com, and start at $65 per carload. Reservations include buttery popcorn, soda, and selection of candy for each guest. Did I mention the popcorn is UNLIMITED?! Customized concession packages are also available for private events.

“I’m extraordinarily proud of our theater team here at Post 43 who led the charge on this from start to finish,” said Post 43 commander Jennifer Campbell. “We are very fortunate to be in a place where we can internally develop these kinds of ideas and execute them quickly. In doing so, not only are we bringing joy to the greater Hollywood community we serve, we are allowing the veteran members of Post 43 the camaraderie of a shared experience all while creating new jobs in the theatrical exhibition sector, which as we all know has been very hard hit by the pandemic.”

Halloween is right around the corner and that means catching up on classics! Hollywood Legion is creating the perfect spook-tacular vibes with their screening choices that are sure to delight horror fanatics which includes a triple-feature Universal Classic Monster night: Son of Dracula, Creature from the Black Lagoon, and Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein, plus a special introduction from author and Legionnaire Alan K. Rode and renowned director Joe Dante (Gremlins, Piranha, The Howling) on Friday, October 30th!

Courtesy Photo

On Halloween night, Saturday, October 31st at 6:30 and 9:30 PM PST there will be two screenings of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic Psycho – a digital 4K restoration of the original released film featuring never-before-seen censored footage.

American Legion Hollywood Post 43 is located at 2035 N. Highland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90068.

Treat your loved ones to a night at the movies and grab your tickets today!

#hollywoodlegiontheater | @hollywood.legion.theater (instagram) | @legiontheater (facebook)