San Diego Mission Bay Resort – The Staycation for the Entire Familiy

2020 has not lent itself to the typical vacation, or in some cases any vacation. Trying to find a vacation destination that caters to adults, kids, dogs, work, play, it is tough to find that all in one spot. San Diego Mission Bay Resort not only caters to that entire list, but they do it in relaxing and scenic resort fashion that will put anyone in vacation mode.

If you are truly looking to get away from it all, Mission Bay puts you in an almost hidden, island setting that has you overlooking your own beach. Mission Bay has designed their resort for any person or any size family as the rooms go stylish and quaint, perfect for a couple, up to rooms that are 1463 square feet in size. Mission Bay truly can accommodate any family size and each room is beautifully done with beach colors and a modern feel to them. They also take great care to make sure you room is 100% clean once you open that door.

While the secluded beach is incredible and offers a lot of opportunities to get out into the water, there is far more to Mission Bay than just that. They have a waterfront pool that is great for relaxing while still enjoying the scenic view and those of you that have kids there is also a wading pool that will allow them to enjoy the water in a safer setting. Just off to the side of the wading pool there are also a number of fun activities going on to keep the kids busy even when they aren’t in the water.

When it comes to everything going on and adding: SeaWorld, the San Diego Zoo, Balboa Park as well as getting set up with beach chairs and umbrellas on the beach as well as tennis and s’mores nights, not to mention anything you might be celebrating, the last thing you want to do is worry about making plans. One of the highlights of Mission Bay is their connoisseur service. If you ever need anything or just some local insight, Gordie seemingly is always one step ahead of you and he makes sure you feel like you are the only guest at the resort. Overall the staff is simply as good as it gets and Gordie just puts that something extra special into your vacation when needed.

When it comes to food, Mission Bay has great options from poolside dining to a more lavish dinner. If you are looking for that specialized coffee that you might getting used to and think you have to go off property to get it, think again. Mission Joe has every type of coffee, flavor and variety you could imagine as well as some unique daily versions to go along with pastries or sandwiches to take with you to the beach. Covewood offers wonderful meals throughout the day from breakfast to brunch to a fantastic menu to enjoy under the stars. If you are looking for a special dining experience, Covewood offers up wonderfully prepared items such as: seared octopus, pistachio-crusted goat cheese, miso glazed sea bass and roasted mushroom risotto. This is one of those dining experiences that the setting is just as good as the incredible food.

To help you get away for even a few days, San Diego Mission Bay Resort offers some great packages to help you along the way. While you can obviously use this as a vacation, this is also a great opportunity to change up your work environment. If you are working from home these days, take your laptop and set up shop on your balcony. If you are looking for a vacation or just an excuse to get away, San Diego Mission Bay Resort really offers it all to you and if you live in Southern California, it is truly the definition of a “staycation.”

San Diego Mission Bay Resort is offering an eye-popping opportunity for guests to enjoy a mid-week staycation and experience the spacious 18-acre resort with sweeping views of the bay. With a daily food and beverage credit as well as half-off parking and resort fees, it’s the ideal time to experience Mission Bay Resort. Relax by the waterfront pool, enjoy the resort’s all -new dining options and use some of those built up vacation days!

The ‘Sup San Diego Package (Promo code: SUPSD) is valid Sunday through Thursday and will be offered through Spring 2021:

Luxurious guestroom accommodations with a private patio or balcony

$25 daily food and beverage credit to the resort’s all-new dining options, with outdoor seating areas and ample shade

$20 parking (valued at $40)

$20 resort fee (valued at $40)

Rates begin at $195 per night and can be booked here.

More information on the ‘Sup San Diego Package and other offers can be found online here.