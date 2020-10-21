Fall Into A Wondrous Gin and Tea Party



Wish you were anywhere but here? Then you may want to take a trip to the Wonderland themed “Mad Hatter’s (Gin &) Tea Party”. A pop-up immersive cocktail experience presented by Fever & Rabbit Hole Bespoke Gin. This theatrical experience combines curious cocktails created by expert mixologists, sumptuous snacks, costumes and memorable performances.

Upon arrival, guests step through the hidden garden and cross paths with the Cheshire Cat while guests are greeted by the March Hare, Dormouse, Tweedledee and other Wonderland friends for the lavish tea party. Dressing up is encouraged if you wish to do so. Did you forget to wear your best hat? No worries, guests can opt to borrow from the Mad Hatter’s hat collection for the event (all costumes will be sterilized between use).

After starting the evening with a “surprise potion”, the eccentric and entertaining Mad Hatter leads guests through a series of whimsical cocktails made with Rabbit Hole Bespoke Gin that are accompanied by British tea-time snacks. The cocktails are not served in a typical glass but as a pour in our fancy teacups, because after all we are at a tea party. The cocktails are fanciful, such as Pool of Tears and The Smoking Caterpillar, a smoking drink that combines Rabbit Hole Gin with a dash of Rabbit Hole Boxergrail Rye Whiskey with rosemary flavored smoke bubbles for a touch of wonderfully mad magic.



Magical and fun with plenty of laughter, this is a tea party you do not want to be late for. Join the Mad Hatter and bring a friend or two before it is gone.



Tickets are available for $65 per person and can be purchased through the Fever app or by visiting the website. Along with entry to the 90-minute experience, tickets include snacks, three creative cocktails and an additional welcome drink. Seatings are limited and run multiples times Thursday through Sunday through the end of December at 2239 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, 60616.

COVID-19 SAFETY MEASURES

The “Mad Hatter’s (Gin &) Tea Party will follow strict Safety Measures in accordance with CDC and city of Chicago guidelines. Face masks and temperature checks will be available and mandatory for entry, tables will be separated by 6 feet, hand sanitizer will be readily available, and event space and costumes will be disinfected after each seating.

About FEVER

Fever is the leading company in the digitalization of the “experience economy” and helps more than 40 million people every month to find the best experiences in their cities. Through its platform, Fever inspires its users to enjoy the best local leisure experiences, from concerts, plays or immersive experiences to pop-ups, while helping organizers and promoters to create original content.

About Rabbit Hole Bespoke Gin

Launched in April 2020, Rabbit Hole Bespoke Gin celebrates the opulence of traditional English gin and the enduring charm of Kentucky rye with one barrel, two distinct spirits. Bespoke Gin is fashioned from the finest botanicals of angelica, coriander, juniper, lemon peel, licorice, orange peel and orris root. Rabbit Hole imports the London Dry Gin to its urban Distillery in Louisville, Kentucky, where the liquid is left to rest for 9 to 12 months, in the very same #3, wood-fired, toasted and charred new American Oak barrels that its founder/whiskey maker Kaveh Zamanian and his team use to age its Kentucky Straight Rye whiskey. The spirit emerges from the barrels with a distinctively golden hue and notes of citrus, honeysuckle and elderflower with a hint of nutmeg. On the palate, lemongrass is prevalent, with a creamy mouth feel. The finish cascades into honey and ginger for a gin like no other.

About Rabbit Hole

Diversifying the spirits landscape with one-of-a-kind whiskeys is Kentucky-based Rabbit Hole. Established in 2012 by Founder and Whiskey Maker Kaveh Zamanian, Rabbit Hole unifies heritage techniques with innovative, exclusive mash bills to create singular expressions of super-premium American whiskey. Through its signature bottlings – Cavehill Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Boxergrail Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey, Dareringer Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in PX Sherry Casks and Heigold Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Rabbit Hole turns the whiskey world on its tail, inviting imbibers to take a sip and dive down the rabbit hole, where “there’s no going back™.” The brand’s iconic, awe-inspiring distillery, named the architectural icon of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, produces 1.2 million proof gallons annually and showcases the entire process of crafting bourbon from grain to bottle, unlike any other distillery in the country. Rabbit Hole is a member of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. Follow Rabbit Hole on Instagram @Rabbit Hole and Facebook @ Rabbit Hole Distillery.