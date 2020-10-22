Drowning Review – Dark Tides

Just released on digital VOD platforms by Gravitas Ventures, DROWNING stars actress/writer/director Melora Walters. Based on a mother’s fears for her military son, DROWNING premiered in October 2019 at the Rome Film Festival, concluding its festival run this summer at The Marateale international film festival in Italy. Walters took home an award as best director, while the festival also honored co-star Mira Sorvino for her career and commitment to the advancement of women in film.

DROWNING tells the tale of Rose (Melora Walters), a mother whose only son Charlie (Sergio Rizzuto) is sent to war – very much like Walters’ own son, who was deployed to Iraq and Syria at the height to hostilities. In fact, the experience left such a lasting impression that it inspired Walters to write the film. DROWNING explores the fear, grief, anger, and depression that typically accompany the painful absence of a son sent into danger. It clearly touches on the emotions of thousands of families forced to stand by while their sons/fathers/brothers were sent away, some never to return.

But Rose has another problem. She is afraid of water and has a profound fear of drowning, an analogy to her personal descent into the dark unknown. Just as Rose decides to take swimming lessons, so too she begins to explore a different world, a new normal, if you will. A world in which her son is absent. A world in which she is upended into anxiety, depression, and a turning away from those nearest to her – all part of her need to redefine her meaning and purpose in life. The scenes are murky, filled with clattering raindrops and darkening clouds. In fact, the movie was filmed in Los Angeles – an LA with more precipitation in 83 minutes than in the past five years. As her emotional cataclysms surge, Rose physically and figuratively drifts into deeper and darker waters.

But not all is dismal and hopeless. Rose learns that she can find support and caring all around her, if only she will let it in. She has a therapist who helps her over the rough spots, as well as co-workers who will listen and friends and even strangers who care. From the moment when Rose opines, “I can’t breathe until he comes home,” she must eventually come to understand that there may simply be things in this universe that no one can control. You’ll have to decide how much her self exploration succeeds.

Also featuring Gil Bellows, Jay Mohr, Joanna Going, and Steven Swadling – all with strong entertainment credentials – DROWNING is a poignant and intimate film about the inner workings of a woman in pain. Director Walters makes sure that actors excel in transmitting their thoughts and feelings. Produced by Rizzuto for his Potato Eater Productions with Swadling as executive producer, DROWNING is intense, powerful, and frequently challenging.

All Cable, Satellite, Telco, and Digital TVOD and EST platforms and services will go live on 10/20/20, including InDemand and MSO’s; Comcast; Charter; Cox; Spectrum; Vubiquity; Verizon Fios; ATT U-Verse; DirecTV; Dish Network-IPVOD/EST; and Shaw in Canada. It also airs on transactional digital including iTunes, Amazon, GooglePlay; Microsoft X-Box; Vimeo; Sony PSN; Fandango; and Vudu. DVD and BD are also available.