Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille Welcomes you to Its “Rare and Well Done”® Experience in Schaumburg

While the Covid-19 Pandemic of 2020 has closed epic restaurant venues indiscriminately, praise Perry’s Award-Winning Fine-Dining for turning 180° and opening not closing. Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille® is not firing; they are hiring. They have done the impossible by opening their latest five-star 12,000-square-foot establishment on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 1789 East Golf Road in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Bar 79

Monterey Signature Pinot Noir

Perry’s offers accommodations for 330 guests. This location has four private dining rooms, including their temperature controlled plush outdoor patio which qualifies as a luxurious lounge featuring a stunning fireplace. Perry’s Bar 79® overlooking the patio and expansive wine wall is a full service bar, named after the year they opened their small meat market. It also features signature cocktails paired perfectly with their delectable appetizers. Recommended is the Peachy Glen paired with seafood stuffed mushrooms. Thyme Lemon Drop is delightful with the sumptuous lobster tempura and do not forget to try the Smoky Rita with Fried asparagus topped with jumbo lump crab.

Perry’s Patio

Perry’s in OakBrook was their first Chicagoland site successfully operating for seven years. Currently, Perry’s restaurants have twenty-two locations in seven states across the country from Alabama to Texas. The historical roots of Perry’s inception began in 1979, more than forty years ago in Southeast Houston, Texas as a humble family-owned meat market, christened Perry’s Butcher Shop and Deli. Bob’s son Chris saw the value in adding dining tables to the shop and thus the premier restaurant expansion was born in 1993 and continues to remain true to its roots while excelling at the unexpected.

Everything Ahi Tuna

Lobster Tempura

The newest Schaumburg, Illinois Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille location is a luminous jewel, sleek, modern, and welcoming space by Aria Architects famous for their impressive, hospitality designs. The entrance elicits an immediate emotionally charged WOW response. Aria realizes first impressions count but they do not stop there. The interior is elaborately appointed, exceptionally functional, comfortable, and sustainable.

Main Dining Room

During shelter-in-place and the loss of live theater, I crave culinary cuisine surrounded by dramatic ambiance through table-side presentations. In dramatic fashion, Perry’s does Guéridon service by carving meat and flaming desserts at your table. For special occasions, the exceptional above and beyond service includes rose petals on your anniversary table and a trio of desserts for birthdays. The menu created by Master Development Chef, Rick Moonen, is enticing and satisfying. His artistic food platings are par excellence. After all we eat with our eyes first. Rick, a young 62 years old, has forty years experience in the hospitality industry. He owned two restaurants in Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas. He believes in service to his core. He volunteered at Ground Zero 911 serving food to the first responders, and more recently to the United States military. He and Chris Perry believe in paying attention to the every detail ensuring guests are treated to the utmost in a special impressive dining experience. The service is outstanding. They want to make it happen for you. That is how they earn their loyal following.

Flaming Nutty D’Angelo

Although renowned for their prime tender USDA-aged steaks of unparalleled quality, with exceptional marbling. You will also find favorite additions – from double cut slab bacon to lobster tail halves – for quintessential steakhouse dining that’s well done every time. I recommend you try both the appetizer, dinner entree, and do not skip dessert. Our table favorites were the Everything Crusted Ahi Tuna, the Chateaubriand with a trio of savory sauces: Truffle Merlot Demiglace, Bernaise, and Peppercorn reduction sauces and of course their glazed smoked pork.

Seven-Finger-High Pork Chop

For pork lovers, there is the seven-finger-high Perry’s unique, famous, mouth-watering pork chop. This is how butchers and customers historically would order their desired thickness of meats. This signature chop is rubbed with proprietary seasonings, cured, then roasted on a rotisserie over pecan wood for four to six hours. You will fall in love with this pork chop and be happy because it can also be ordered online. There is even an instructional online video of Chris Perry, the owner, carving this behemoth pork chop. A great luncheon deal is offered on iconic Perry’s Pork Chop Fridays. It features a lunch-cut portion of the chop for $16.00 accompanied by whipped potatoes and homemade applesauce. It is also available to-go on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille sizzles with excitement. Come join the party and share in the fun. They are open seven days a week. Sunday through Thursday 4:00-9:00 p.m. and Fridays 11:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. Self and valet parking is available.

Photos Credited to: Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille



