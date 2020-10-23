Kona Kai Resort & Spa – The Perfect Getaway for 2020

If there was ever a year that you truly wanted to get away from it all and find a hidden and peaceful to relax, 2020 is that year. Kona Kai Resort & Spa on Shelter Island just outside of San Diego certainly makes you feel as if you are in your own private world, but you are still just minutes from everything that makes up San Diego.

Kona Kai is simply classic vacation spot that has a vintage feel while still bringing a modern feel to every room and throughout the property. Add to your vacation weather that as perfect as you will find anywhere, and you have it year round, makes this everything you want in a getaway. That iconic weather allows a Kona Kai experience to enjoy the outdoors and water experiences at your leisure. It all begins with the 170 luxury guest rooms, which includes the 41 suites, that offer breathtaking views of Point Loma Hillside and the San Diego Bay. The one thing to be careful of is that Kona Kai has these almost cloud like beds that will engulf and make you never want to leave them.

There is so many options once you venture out of your room, water sports such as paddle boards, sail boats and jet skis and you have the Kona Kai Marina, the closest marina to open ocean in San Diego with over 525 slips. If you just want to enjoy the marina and the spectacular skyline of San Diego, Kona Kai has plenty of beach cruisers that allow you to venture up and down the marina or make your way into town.

If you are looking to just relax at Kona Kai, you can enjoy of two pools to take advantage of the sunny Southern California days. There is a very family friendly pool and then there is the Paloma Pool and Bar, an exclusive pool area for guests ages 18 and up. Kona Kai also has their own private beach that offers full service in terms of food and beverage and they also have a firepit that is perfect for that s’more’s making experience as you sit around the fire once the sun goes down.

While a lot has come to a screeching halt in 2020, weddings continue, even if they are a little different. Couples still want that picture perfect wedding and that is exactly what Kona Kai delivers. Kona Kai has a location for whatever type of wedding you want to remember for the rest of your life. You can choose from a private beach wedding, to the marina view lawn, the circle patio or you can enjoy the view with the skyline view park wedding. There are plenty of other reasons to celebrate at Kona Kai, they can take care of any type of celebration or family event and they can also take care of any business meeting and they have plenty of space for conferences.

No vacation is quite complete without a little pampering and Kona Kai has their SpaTerre to take care of that and more. The 7,020 square-foot spa features private treatments that are as wide-ranging as any spa you will ever visit. If you want a truly unique spa treatment, SpaTerre is one of only handful of spas that have a quartz heated sand table. The therapeutic heated alpha-quartz sand bed is based on the ancient Greek concept of ‘psammotherapy’, which uses warm sand to alleviate pain and promote comfort. It will truly benefit every joint and muscle in your body and leave you feeling like a new person. You can also choose from the deep-tissue, mommy-to-be or a Swedish massage as well as some other unique treatments such as the Himalayan Salt Stone Massage that uses salt stones to work on muscles that are tight or sore. In addition there is a state-of-the-art fitness facility that has all of the latest in workout equipment. With Covid-19 still being a burden, Kona Kai has moved some equipment outside for guests and when you do work out inside the equipment is constantly being cleaned, you always will be in a safe and clean environment.

Kona Kai will also make sure your dining experience is safe and tasty as they have made distancing a priority inside of the beautifully designed Vessel Restaurant that has beautiful marina views at every angle. Dining outside while getting to enjoy this incredible weather is a wonderful option. Every dish is brought to a vibrant life with the local, seasonal and sustainable ingredients. They have an incredible happy hour that so good that it is simply unexpected to find it at a resort. Breakfast, brunch or a romantic dinner, Vessel is a restaurant for anytime of the day. Kona Kai also makes sure to take advantage of the local beer scene with a number of rotating local beers on tap and in cans to let you experience some of the San Diego beer scene, including Eppig Brewing, which is just a bike ride away from Kona Kai.

Kona Kai Resort & Spa, has made vacationing at San Diego’s Shelter Island with the resort’s new family-inspired program, “Happy Together,” new amenities have been tailored for family and small group travel. Guests are invited to get cozy and feel pampered in a king or two queen bed connecting rooms each with its own bathroom so loved ones can enjoy safely staying close, while also appreciating all the comforts and privacy of resort-style living.

To complement the spacious adjoining suites, the “Happy Together” package also offers fun new food & beverage pairings from Kona Kai’s onsite restaurant Vessel Restaurant + Bar such as Guac n’ Roll with house made guacamole, salsa, tortilla chips, and a bucket of Corona beer for adults, and S’mores + More that features two s’mores kits and two hot chocolates for kids.

San Diego has so much do and so many places to see that you might be too busy making plans and you might not think where you are staying is a priority. Sometimes you don’t know just how important your location is and how you are treated until open the door to your room and your vacation begins. Kona Kai Resort & Spa has taken a historical resort and kept all those classic nuances that makes it special while at the same time bringing a fresh feel to it and upgrading it so that you have all of the amenities that you could ever want.