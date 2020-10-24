Repossession Review – Descent into Hell

Co-directed by Goh Ming Siu and Scott C. Hillyard, REPOSSESSION was born in Singapore and raised with a healthy dose of Western materialism and consumerism. Billed as a horror film, REPOSSESSION played several prestigious festivals in 2019 and made its U.S. debut at Cinequest in San Jose, CA. Along the way, the film has garnered praise for its writing, acting, thematic content, and overall production.

REPOSSESSION is the tale of Jim (Gerald Chew), a 50-year-old upper class businessman with a comfortable salary, a beautiful wife (Amy J. Cheng), a brilliant daughter (Rachel Wan), the best guy pal anyone could hope for (Sivokumar Paladrishnan), and a luxurious high rise apartment in Singapore’s Beverly Hills. Besides that, he has a new top-of-the-line Audi, his pride and joy. An ideal life which comes to a screeching halt when he is fired from his job.

Like a ship torn from its moorings, Jim flails in confusion as his life collapses around him – degree by degree. The economy is tight, and jobs aren’t abundant – especially for a man slowly approaching the end of middle age. Bound by a long tradition of pride and honor, Jim must keep a smile on his face and all the bills paid for the sake of his family. But what will happen if he cannot fulfill his self- and societally-demanded obligations? As Jim gradually decompensates, paranoid thoughts begin to intrude on his consciousness. Each fear dons the costume of a demon pursuing him. Perhaps even friends and family will abandon him as reality becomes too painful to endure.

One of the primary strengths in REPOSSESSION is the way in which the film blends Asian culture, personal foibles and flaws, and the horror genre into a gripping and intense account – all the more powerful in this time of a pandemic. The question always looms: Is Jim being haunted by supernatural powers, or is Jim’s personality gradually disintegrating into nothingness? Much like “The Turn of the Screw,” the answer may become the purview of the audience.

The production is marked by the strong contrast between the glory of wealth and happiness and the dark tides that lie beneath. Photography and editing pointedly underscore these issues. Directors Goh Ming Siu and Scott C. Hillyard slowly open Pandora’s box as the talented key actors react to each event to the inevitable conclusion.

REPOSSESSION is available worldwide online. The film is offered in five languages (English, Mandarin, Malay, Cantonese, and Hokkien). More information can be accessed on several social platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, IMDb, and Twitter.