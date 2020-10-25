Go Gala Goes Virtual – Robert Pattinson, Lily Collins and More Unite for The Cause

Last night, Hollywood went virtual! The 14th Annual Go Gala brought out some of the biggest names in Hollywood to raise money and celebrate GO’s efforts for increasing awareness and raising funds for orphans and vulnerable children around the world.

Photo Courtesy of Go Campaign

Robert Pattinson, Lily Collins, Ewan McGregor and more celebrity guests joined forces last night for the virtual and FREE event! All funds raised at this weekend’s gala will also support GO Campaign’s continued efforts for global Covid-19 Relief and work to achieve racial justice in the U.S.



“I love that it makes it more accessible to people around the world because sometimes travel obviously prevents you from being able to be a part of things that you wish that you could be, so this is a way to enable us to all be involved,” Lily Collins tells People. “I wouldn’t say I’m one of the most technically savvy people, but we’ve made it work.”

Photo Courtesy of Go Campaign

Robert Pattinson took a break from filming Batman to co-host the event and introduced a new initiative by GO Campaign that resonates now more than ever. The new initiative is aimed at providing access to the internet, tutoring programs and mental healthcare to all the young people who suffered during the pandemic and could not study due to lack of facilities. Speaking about the initiative, Robert Pattinson urged people to come together during this tough time, stating that ‘no child should have to sit on a curb to have access to education’.

Photo Courtesy of Go Campaign

Katharine McPhee Foster and David Foster proved they’re “better together,” by performing his hit, “The Prayer,” during the evenings’ festivities. This was the couple’s first outing since the pregnancy news broke earlier this month. The couple looked radiant and very much in love during their screen time. David introduced Katharine as his “beautiful wife,” and also admitted that any fundraisers involving raising money to help children have his attention immediately. Taking the mic from her husband, the glowing Katharine, said, “You’re being a little bit humble, but David has spent his adult life creating his own foundation for children struggling with transplants. So, anything to do with children, we are in, and you are definitely because that’s what you’ve devoted your charity life to.”



The evening also included exclusive musical performances from HAIM, Judith Hill, Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as well as Ewan’s daughter, Esther McGregor and her band French Thyme. The virtual gala also featured appearances from other notable guests including Heidi Klum, Evangeline Lilly, Max Carver, and Emily in Paris’ Ashley Park.

Photo Courtesy of Go Campaign

There is still work that has to be done, but thanks to ambassadors and the continuous support of the community we can get there – together. Be sure to keep up to date with the Go Gala initiatives and how you can continue to do your part! If you missed the Gala, click HERE to watch now!