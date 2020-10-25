HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS IN CHICAGOLAND

|Halloween Happenings in Chicago include: Dining in the Dark, a Drag Brunch, a Murder Mystery Dinner and more
|COVID-19 NOTICE: All locations listed below will follow social distancing guidelines with masks required upon entry, while moving through the establishments and talking with servers, have limited capacities, seat parties 6 feet apart, will limit tables to 6 people max and offer hand sanitizer. Please contact each individual location for further information on their safety precautions.
|HUBBARD INN 110 W. Hubbard St. Chicago, IL 60654 | 312-222-1331
|Haunted Dining in the Dark
Select dates Wednesday, October 14 through Sunday, November 15Two seatings at 6 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. $80 per person Chicagoans can get in the Halloween spirit with a Haunted Dining in the Dark experience at Hubbard Inn. Located in Masq on Hubbard Inn’s third floor, guests will enjoy a multi-sensory, surprise 3-course meal in total darkness. Guests will choose from a vegan, seafood or poultry chef-driven dinner paired with wine in which they will taste without the sense of sight. Each course will be revealed after diners take their first bite in pitch-black. Haunted surroundings will add an extra thrill to the meal. Tickets are $80 per person and include dinner and wine pairings as well as an amuse-bouche upon entry. Tickets,
|JOY DISTRICT 112 W. Hubbard St. Chicago, IL 60654 | 312-651-3983
|Halloween Drag Brunch
Saturday, October 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.$30 per person Joy District will host a Halloween Drag Brunch on Saturday, October 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For $30 per person, guests will enjoy a bottomless mimosa or domestic beer package with the purchase of a brunch entree. Dynamic performances will begin at 12 p.m. featuring a cast of some of Chicago’s most glamorous and talented drag entertainers including Dida Ritz, Serena Fierce, Gina Belle, Lila Star, Khloe (host), and Ruff ‘n Stuff. There will be a raffle for prizes and a cash giveaway. Space is limited. Email reservations@joychicago.com to reserve.
Brunch highlights include a Breakfast Croissant with crisp Applewood smoked bacon, scrambled egg, provolone cheese and Bearnaise on a toasted croissant served with brunch taters ($15), Chicken & Waffles with pearl sugar Belgian waffles, buttermilk marinated crispy chicken breast, maple butter sauce and fresh strawberries ($17), and Breakfast Tacos with pork sausage, scrambled egg, provolone cheese, and chipotle crema in a white corn tortilla served with brunch taters ($15).
|THE RAMBLER 4128 N. Lincoln Ave. Chicago, IL 60618 | 773-799-8881
|Oktoberfest Stein Hoisting Contest
Saturday, October 24 at 3 p.m.$5 food and drink specials. Guests are invited to celebrate Oktoberfest at The Rambler on Saturday, October 24 with a “socially distant” stein hoisting contest at 3 p.m. along with $5 specials all evening. The contest is open to anyone 21 and older and is first come, first served to sign up starting at 2:30 p.m. The winner will receive an exclusive Sam Adams cooler. Food and drink specials will include $5 Sam Adams Oktoberfest Half Liter Stein, $5 Brats with grilled onion and sauerkraut, and $5 Jumbo Pretzels.
Halloween Football Spooktacular & More Saturday, October 31, starting at 11 a.m.$5 to $30 specials, $35 drink packageOn Saturday, October 31 at 11 a.m., The Rambler will host a Big Ten Football Spooktacular with $5 stadium food specials, $5 Paddy’s Irish Whiskey and Skrewball Whiskey, $16 domestic buckets and $30 mega buckets. Perfect for all the Big Ten action, The Rambler has 20 TVs that will show the games with sound on.
On Halloween night, The Rambler will offer a $35 package from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. that includes an open bar with choice of draft beer, imports and domestic bottles, call liquor and any one food menu item. The evening will also feature a costume contest for best solo costume (winner receives $100 cash), and best group costume for two to six people (winner receives $200 cash or full refund on package fee). Limited space is available. Tickets can be purchased here .
|UVAE KITCHEN & WINE BAR 5553 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60640 | 773-654-1432 |
|Halloween Murder Mystery Wine Dinner at Uvae
Saturday, October 31 at 7 p.m.$120 per personOn Halloween, Uvae Kitchen & Wine Bar in Andersonville will partner with The Dinner Detective team to host a four-course Murder Mystery Wine Dinner on on Saturday, October 31 at 7 p.m. Costumes are encouraged and guests will enjoy bubbles upon arrival. The dinner is $120 per person and menu highlights include Duck Pâté paired with Terres Blondes Gamay, Seared Scallops paired with Cambria Viognier, Short Rib Wellington paired with La Garrigue Cabernet Sauvignon and more. The complete menu with wine pairings is available upon request. Space is limited. For reservations, visit: https://bit.ly/2GWf9Ca.
In accordance with CDC and City of Chicago guidelines, the dinner will be socially distanced with no more than 25 guests, no tables over six guests and all tables will be spaced six feet apart. Masks are required when not eating or drinking.
|WHIRLYBALL – Chicago, Naperville & Vernon Hills1825 W. Webster Ave. Chicago, IL 60614 | 773-486-7777 | 3103 Odyssey Court, Naperville, IL 60563 | 630-932-4800285 Center Dr. Vernon Hills, IL 60061 | 847-918-0800
|Halloween Special at WhirlyBall
Friday, October 30 & Saturday, October 31 starting at 12 p.m.Guests who visit WhirlyBall in Chicago, Naperville or Vernon Hills during Halloween weekend and book an activity on Friday, October 30 or Saturday, October 31 will receive a special gift to take home featuring festive candy and a bounceback coupon redeemable for two free games of WhirlyBall on their next visit. Customers can choose from activities like Bowling (Chicago & Naperville only) and HyperBowling (Naperville only), LaserTag, Ping Pong, WhirlyBall, Giant Connect Four, and Giant Jenga.
WhirlyBall in Chicago’s Bucktown neighborhood and Naperville will also offer “Beauty is in the Eye of the Beerholder” custom beer flights. Available now through October 31, guests can enjoy four 5-ounce beer selections for only $5. Customers can design their own beer flight from a choice of 24 rotating craft beers on tap with a focus on local and regional brewers. Highlights include Solemn Oath Death by Viking, 3 Floyds Alpha King, Pipeworks Ninja vs Unicorn, Pollyanna Eleanor, SweetWater 420 Strain G13, Buckledown Fritzicuffs Pilsner, Lagunitas Lucky 13, Bell’s Special Double Cream Stout and more.
