HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS IN CHICAGOLAND

Oktoberfest Stein Hoisting Contest

Saturday, October 24 at 3 p.m.$5 food and drink specials. Guests are invited to celebrate Oktoberfest at The Rambler on Saturday, October 24 with a “socially distant” stein hoisting contest at 3 p.m. along with $5 specials all evening. The contest is open to anyone 21 and older and is first come, first served to sign up starting at 2:30 p.m. The winner will receive an exclusive Sam Adams cooler. Food and drink specials will include $5 Sam Adams Oktoberfest Half Liter Stein, $5 Brats with grilled onion and sauerkraut, and $5 Jumbo Pretzels.

Halloween Football Spooktacular & More Saturday, October 31, starting at 11 a.m.$5 to $30 specials, $35 drink packageOn Saturday, October 31 at 11 a.m., The Rambler will host a Big Ten Football Spooktacular with $5 stadium food specials, $5 Paddy’s Irish Whiskey and Skrewball Whiskey, $16 domestic buckets and $30 mega buckets. Perfect for all the Big Ten action, The Rambler has 20 TVs that will show the games with sound on.

On Halloween night, The Rambler will offer a $35 package from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. that includes an open bar with choice of draft beer, imports and domestic bottles, call liquor and any one food menu item. The evening will also feature a costume contest for best solo costume (winner receives $100 cash), and best group costume for two to six people (winner receives $200 cash or full refund on package fee). Limited space is available. Tickets can be purchased here .

