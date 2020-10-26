CHICAGO HISTORY MUSEUM TO CELEBRATE HALLOWEEN – Virtually, Of Course!

CHICAGO HISTORY MUSEUM TO CELEBRATE HALLOWEEN WITH VIRTUAL TOURS AND EVENT, “LOVECRAFT CHICAGO: HISTORY, HORROR, & AFROFUTURES”

Experts in History, Psychology, Arts & Culture and more to Discuss Black horror through an examination of HBO’s new series, Lovecraft Country

WHAT

“Lovecraft Chicago: History, Horror & Afrofutures,” centers Black horror, both real and otherworldly, through an examination of HBO’s new series, Lovecraft Country. Delve into this unique entry point into horror and afrofuturism to explore deeply rooted fears, anxieties sparked by legacies of trauma, the creation of otherness, and narratives of Black people in the future.

Chicago American Giants 1911

Chicago History Museum historians will lead virtual tours of CHM’s collected materials in an exploration of Chicago’s geographies and histories featured in the series, followed by roundtable discussions featuring dynamic experts across disciplines, moderated by cultural anthropologist Dr. Stanford Carpenter. Conversations will dive deeper in the convergent impacts of Chicago’s African American past, present and Afrofutures.

WHEN

Saturday, October 31

11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

11:00 a.m. – Virtual Tour | Lovecraft Chicago

1:00 p.m. – Virtual Talk | Storytelling Chicago’s Geographies of Hope and Horror

3:00 p.m. – Virtual Talk | Activated Archives: Black Trauma, Identity, and Culture

5:00 p.m. – Virtual Talk | Chicago, Horror, and the Afrofuture

*Registration is required for each individual session. All sessions run approximately 60 min.

WHERE

Zoom links will be sent after registration. Each session lasts 60 minutes.

COST

This event is free to the public, donations are welcome. Register here today for all sessions or select individual ones.

Jury at Till Trial

WHO

Stanford W. Carpenter, PhD, moderator. Carpenter is a cultural anthropologist, comic scholar, comic creator, and former archaeologist.

Julius L. Jones, CHM assistant curator

Brittany Hutchinson, CHM assistant curator

Nia Easley, lecturer in visual communication design at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, creates work that addresses issues of visibility, accessibility, urban migration, social justice and data visualization

J. Scott Jordan, professor and chair of psychology at Illinois State University, studying the neuroscience, psychology, and philosophy of cooperative behavior, place and self

Christopher Benson, associate professor at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, co-author of Death of Innocence: The Story of the Hate Crim That Changed America

Vanessa Hintz, licensed clinical psychologist who received her doctorate from the Chicago School of Professional Psychology, active proponent of multicultural counseling and theory

Charles E. Bethea, CHM Andrew W. Mellon Director of Collections and Curatorial Affairs

Kinitra Brooks, Audrey and John Leslie Endowed Chair in Literary Studies in the Department of English at Michigan State University, specializing in the stud of Black women, genre fiction and popular culture

John Jennings, professor of media and cultural studies at the University of California, Riverside, coeditor of the Eisner Award-winning collection The Blacker the Ink: Constructions of the Black Identity in Comics and Sequential Art

Ashley A. Woods, comic book artist, writer, and creator, recognized for her female illustrations and designs and known for her work on the Niobe, Ladycastle, and Tomb Raider series

Ytasha L. Womack, author, independent scholar, filmmaker, and dance therapist, author of Afrofuturism: The World of Black Sci Fi & Fantasty Culture

Black Population 1910

To learn more about “Lovecraft Chicago: History, Horror and Afrofutures” and our outstanding lineup of panelists, see this

All photos are courtesy of the Chicago History Museum