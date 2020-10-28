Halloween 2020 – Try Something Different

It is 2020 and Covid – 19 is raging so how can Halloween be typical? Might this be the year to find an alternative to jack o lantern pumpkins?

For example, Bloom & Wild, the letterbox flower company in London , has created a Halloween guide, on how to create a flower vase, from a pumpkin. Even though traditional Halloween decorations are always popular, a pumpkin flower vase is colorful, yet spooky and original.

Here are some interesting facts about pumpkins adapted from Wikipedia-

“A pumpkin is a cultivar of winter squash that is usually round with smooth, slightly ribbed skin, and is most often deep yellow to orange in coloration.[1] The thick shell contains the seeds and pulp. The name is most commonly used for cultivars of Cucurbita pepo, but some cultivars of Cucurbita maxima, C. argyrosperma, and C. moschata with similar appearance are also sometimes called “pumpkin”.[1]

Interestingly, while native to North America (northeastern Mexico and the southern United States),[1] pumpkins are one of the oldest domesticated plants, having been used as early as 7,500 to 5,000 BC.[1] Pumpkins are widely grown for commercial use and as food, aesthetics, and recreational purposes. “

And now for something very different- Revamp your Halloween decorations with these pretty pumpkin vases. They’re trending on Instagram right now!

Pumpkin vases work well because they are a great autumnal alternative to traditional vases.. Pumpkins can easily provide multiple decorations for a front door that packs a punch, or can be just one for a beautiful themed centerpiece.

One might style a whole bouquet in one big pumpkin or style single buds in lots of little munchkins, the result is so unique.

Pumpkin flower crown

The flower crown is a great alternative to pumpkin carving, which is challenging and messy at the best of times!

Recommendations include using complementary seasonal colors of reds, pinks. oranges and greens, but depending on your theme anything goes!

Be brave and try something new.

Here are some steps for making one:

Step 1, Making a hole in the top of your pumpkin – dot a circle (7-8 inches radius) around the top of the pumpkin, not too wide that all the flowers will fall to the side, and not too narrow that they all face towards the sky! Use a knife, and safely cut out the top as if you were going to carve a pumpkin.

Step 2, Prep the inside – Once the top is off, scoop out the innards with a metal spoon to make sure you get all the seeds and pulp. Once everything’s been cleared out, place some wet floral foam in place of it as it should soak up any excess water, and acts both as a support to keep the flowers in place and as a preservative to keep flowers in bloom for longer!

Pumpkin vase

Step 3, Add your blooms! – Now’s the time to get the creative juices flowing and to arrange your foliage and flowers. As it’s Halloween, we’d recommend a mixture of reds and pinks, colors that complement the pumpkin’s orange. Specifically, flowers like roses, and alstroemerias can create that autumnal look, while chrysanthemums, and red hypericum berries can give you that vibrant feel!

Alternative Step, Make a flower crown – If you’re feeling especially crafty, fancy making a flower crown with your pumpkin? Instead of cutting a hole in the top of the pumpkin, with a marker pen dot the outline of your flower crown onto the pumpkin. Next, use a metal skewer to poke holes (about 2cm deep) into the dot and then trim your stems (at an angle) so they’re about 2cm long. Voila, it’s time to slide your stems into place.

Unless otherwise noted, photos are courtesy of Bloom & Wild