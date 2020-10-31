PT’s Gold – The Tasty Gameday Experience

A trip to Las Vegas usually consists of well, what is considered the Las Vegas strip and usually not much else. There certainly is nothing wrong with that and who doesn’t get put into a trans by all the lights and over-the-top hotels. The name PT’s can be found literally in every direction you wander in Las Vegas and there is a good reason for that, they have 66 locations in Nevada and if you are looking for a combination of Las Vegas and your local pub, this is where you will you find it.

PT’s Party Pack

PT’s Taverns has created unique experiences across Nevada as they have a number of different PT’s including: PT’s Pub, PT’s Gold, PT’s Ranch, PT’s Brewing Co., Sean Patrick’s, Sierra Gold and SG Bar. In addition to the food, drink and sports, PT’s also has gaming so you won’t miss that part of the strip either and they are part of Tru Rewards, so you will be getting points for gaming just the same as if you were at one of their other properties such as the recently remodeled The Strat.

When you get to the level of having 66 locations you certainly must be doing something right and with PT’s they seemingly do everything right and that starts with the taverns themselves. If you are staying on the strip, there is a PT’s Gold on Las Vegas Blvd. that is just a short drive or Lyft away. This location is just beautiful with a stunning wood bar and dark brick throughout and televisions at every turn. Whether you are at a booth or enjoying some gaming fun at the bar, there is not a bad spot in PT’s to catch the game.

PT’s Pub Classic

Just in time for football season, PT’s has come up with a lineup of very tasty gameday cocktails that are priced at a very non Las Vegas strip price of $9 each. For those early games, the SKYY Bloody Mary is perfect, then you can try a Bacardi Rum Punch; Grey Goose Lemonade that is gives you a little extra flavor with raspberry liqueur, the super flavorful Captain’s Storm, prepared with Captain Morgan rum and ginger ale, the Patron Margarita; Espaloma, made with Espolón Blanco tequila, lime juice, grapefruit juice and soda water and a Crown Royal Red Snapper, prepared with Crown Royal whisky, amaretto liqueur and cranberry juice. You are also going to find PT’s own beer and it does not disappoint.

If a great cocktail is not enough reason for you to grab a drink, PT’s is giving football fans one scratch-off card for every featured drink that they order during each NFL game. You can earn up to five scratch-off cards per game and prizes include branded hats, branded keychains, branded koozies, branded T-shirts, Coors Light Raiders hats, Coors Light Raiders koozies and Coors Light Raiders T-shirts.

Shelby serving one of PT’s specialty cocktails

When it comes to food, PT’s has a great menu and plenty of food that is perfect for gameday. You have to start off your PT’s experience with their wings, as PT’s has three versions. Add to that they have so many sauces that you will be able to make your way through them all. You are going to find heat levels from zero with the naked wing, and every level all the way up to very, very hot with varieties such as: Buffalo Extra Hot, Cajun Spice, Sweet Chile, Carolina Reaper and Gold Fever. The burgers at PT’s are giant and juicy and they all come with a little extra in each variety. The “Angry Burger” has sriracha bacon and guacamole and a little heat with the spicy ranch dressing and the “Western Burger” is topped with fried onions and smoky BBQ sauce. Each version of PT’s has their own unique venue so it is worth giving each one a try.

PT’s also has some great game-day snacks just in time for football season. You can enjoy a Nathan’s “hut” dog, very unique chicken and waffle bites and personal pan pizzas, either cheese or pepperoni. You do not want to pass up the pizza as they are amazing and loaded with ingredients, especially if you go to the 16″ version to share with the entire table. You are going to find pizza like “The Gilroy”, which has pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, white sauce and much more.

Great servers at PT’s

A trip to Las Vegas, especially during football season really comes down to getting to see every game you want, great drinks and memorable food. PT’s offers you everything you need to enjoy your gameday as well as service that is as good as anywhere you will find on the Las Vegas strip. If you want that Las Vegas experience without the Las Vegas hustle and bustle and price, there are plenty of PT’s for you to choose from and they will all leave you with an incredible experience.

For more information, visit: PT’s Gold