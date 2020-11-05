Entrepreneur Akeem Shannon Takes Many Bites – Watch “Shark Tank”

The gateway to the Midwest is the beautiful monument, the (St. Louis Missouri) Gateway Arch, however the gateway for your smart phone or tablet is the flipstik, invented by St. Louis native, Akeem Shannon.

The Gateway Arch in St. Louis standing for 55 years and the small arch of Harris-Stowe State University, historical black college – Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Akeem is an entrepreneur who will be featured on the 11th Season of the highly rated TV show, “Shark Tank” on Friday, November 6, 2020 on ABC at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. He will face a panel of investors who will decide if his flipstik will become part of their multi-million dollar portfolio.

Akeem Shannon on stage in Atlanta, Georgia – Photo Courtesy of flipstik

Making it to the big league of “Shark Tank” is a major accomplishment but like many, Akeem had a humble beginning. Akeem, the son of entrepreneurs Lamont and Katrina Shannon

The Shannons – Lamont, Katrina, Akeem and Elle – Photo Courtesy of Life’s Big Pictures (Katrina Shannon)

attended Howard University, and his uncle, a NASA Engineer, planted a seed which lead to Akeem’s brainstorm, the invention of the flipstik.

Akeem Shannon, CEO and Maria Mense, Fullfillment Manager for flipstik- Photo Courtesy of flipstik

The flipstik slogan is “Stick & Mount Anything Everywhere”, and attaches to your phone cover and allows you to stick the phone almost anywhere on a flat surface creating hands-free by utilizing their trademark ”Synthetic Setae” adhesive. This gives you the ability to use your phone “hands free” for selfies, GPS, zoom calls, watching movies or TV. Also, it has a kickstand for your convenience when a “stickable” flat surface is not close at hand.

Photo Courtesy of flipstik

I was demonstrating flipstik for the first time when Akeem was distributing them. I made a mistake of sticking it to the bark of a tree at a picnic and the adhesive was so good that it pulled the bark off the tree! My friends got a good laugh at me. Now, I am so excited about telling them Akeem has made it to a hit television program with his product.

“This is how you do it”- Photo Courtesy of Life’s Big Pictures (Katrina Shannon)

Akeem began successfully selling his flipstik at the St Louis Galleria Mall in October 2018.

Akeem Shannon explaining to his Mall customers about his invention – Photo Courtesy of flipstik

Four months later, he went to Atlanta to promote his flipstik for a celebrity football event and met several key people that led him to create his first rap jingle to promote his product. Akeem rapping and chanting “…flipstik is the brand, if you already heard about it, raise your hand…” drew the attention of musical icons Sean Combs and Snoop Dogg at the REVOLT Summit LA.

Hip-Hop Rapper Icon Snoop Dogg on stage being impressed by Akeem’s invention, flipstik – Photo Courtesy of flipstik

Snoop was on a panel and invited Akeem to the stage to introduce the audience his flipstik. Snoop was really blown away when he saw Akeem had Snoop’s image on the flipstik. Akeem let everyone know you can put your own company logo or any photo you desire.

Akeem’s a strong-minded entrepreneur, never expected all these events would take place in his life. He just kept an open mind, listened to advice from his parents, uncles, aunts, grandparents, teachers, friends and acquaintances. Then, he began searching for a great idea and pursuing his dream. You never know what great things are coming your way, so keep having the passion and desire to make a difference in this life. Get your flipstik today.

“Every time I walk into my new warehouse, I get the biggest grin, it’s almost unbelievable the incredible journey…and to think this is just the beginning” – Photo Courtesy of flipstik



Tune in to ABC at 8:00p.m. (EST) to catch Akeem & Flipstik! Get yours now.

Flipstik Headquarters, 911 Washington Ave., FL 5, St. Louis, Missouri 63101

flipstik – Stick and Mount Anything, Everywhere.