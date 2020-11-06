Jammin’ 4 Hope November 8 Livestream Event Lineup Announced By Hopelink Of Southern Nevada

November 8th Event signals the end of HopeWeek, a weeklong effort to support Southern Nevadans

To benefit southern Nevada’s entertainment industry, HopeLink of Southern Nevada (HopeLink) is sponsoring Jammin’ 4 Hope, a livestream concert and telethon, set for Sunday, November 8 beginning at 3 p.m. PST from Backstage Bar & Billiards and The Fremont Country Club in Las Vegas.

The event, which marks the end of HopeWeek2020, will feature local and national entertainers, community partners and a silent auction. Jammin’ will have various hosts including Rick Harrison from Pawn Stars, Dayna Roselli, John Katsilometes, and a special virtual host appearance by media sponsor KSNV anchor Reed Cowan. To learn more about HopeWeek, Jammin’ 4 Hope or to donate, visit HopeLink’s website Link2Hope or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

“While we’re looking forward to another year of HopeWeek, we’re very excited to debut Jammin’ 4 Hope, our virtual concert and telethon benefitting our community and entertainment industry,” said Stacey Lockhart, executive director of HopeLink. “We have an impressive lineup of entertainers and with the support of our community and those participating in the event, we hope to raise enough to stabilize those struggling in the community.”

According to SPI Entertainment CEO Adam Steck, “Our industry has been hit the hardest and is in dire need of assistance to help pay rent, utilities and other basic living costs. Las Vegas is the Entertainment Capital of the World and there are approximately 69,000 people (performers, stage hands, ticket takers, ushers, riggers, spot ops, sound & light techs, managers, producers, wardrobe personnel, advertising & marketing executives, etc.) who are literally the life blood of our shows and who have been an integral part of spreading happiness to the masses, are now in need of your help. So please, give what you can.”

Steck reported that, “ Every penny raised from the silent auction and at least 50% of the donations given from this event will be given directly to our entertainment community through the wonderful charity, HopeLink ( a 5013c Non-profit Company.) On behalf of all of the incredible Vegas Entertainment community, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts in advance for your support. Deep gratitude to all of my friends and colleagues who agreed to be a part of this event without hesitation. You are what makes Vegas so great.”

Backstage Bar & Billiards and The Fremont Country Club are located on 601 Fremont Street in Las Vegas. The event, in cooperation with media partner KSNV and the CW Las Vegas, will be hosted on various platforms including live streams from Facebook and YouTube and include live and video performances.

Performing will be some of Vegas’s biggest names including Newton, Mike Tyson, Matt Goss, Wayna Morris from Boyz II Men, Louie Anderson, Frank Marino, Human Nature, Frank Marino, Piff the Magic Dragon, Joey Fatone, Fantasy,The Australian Bee Gees Show, Murray Sawchuck, Jennifer Romas of Sexxy, The Rat Pack is Back, and Zowie Bowie.

Also Thunder from Down Under, X Burlesque, X rock, X Country, The Blues Brothers Live, Nieve Malandra & Band, Ron Green, Smashing Alice, Dirt Halo, Michelle Berting Brett – The Definitive Carpenters, Tape Face, Cherry Bombs, Santa Fe & Fat City Horns, CarrotTop, Shandra and The Howlers, Shin Lim, Jacquelyn Holland-Wright, Dr. Phillip Fortenberry, Golden Belles, Kendra Daniels

“Our deepest gratitude goes out to SPI Entertainment, News3 Las Vegas & The CW and all the entertainers, agents and boots on the ground who have assisted us in making this event come to life. Without them, none of this would be possible,” furthered Lockhart. “We also couldn’t have done this without our amazing Jammin’ 4 Hope sponsors which include SPI Entertainment, KSNV NBC TV3, The CW Las Vegas, Cultivate, Siegel Cares, Toyota Financial Savings Bank, Thrivent Financial and Independence Financial Consulting.”

Jammin’ 4 Hope culminates a weeklong fundraising effort, dubbed HopeWeek2020: A Week of Thanks, Giving and Giving Back, which focused on providing financial support for the underserved and pandemic affected populations throughout southern Nevada. During this time, HopeLink held a series of events from and accepted monetary donations, 98 percent of which will go directly towards programs and services designed to help stabilize seniors and families in southern Nevada.

In addition to raising money for housing relief for the underserved community, a portion of the proceeds is designated to support those in the local entertainment industry affected by COVID.

Events will be held both virtually and in-person, allowing HopeLink to thank donors while also facilitate fundraising efforts and resource allocation for the community. HopeWeek sponsors include Anthem NV Medicaid, KSNV NBC TV 3, The CW Las Vegas and LeverageLV. For more information on HopeLink of Southern Nevada or for updates on HopeWeek 2020, visit their website HopeLink or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.