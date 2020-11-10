Unite to Fight Hunger – The Concern Worldwide Annual Gala is Here

On Friday, November 13th, Concern Worldwide is hosting their annual gala, Unite To Fight Hunger. The pandemic has turned gala season on its head this year, but Concern, whose US headquarters are in Chicago, is embracing the change, to offer a unique, evening of musical performances, celebrity appearances, and exclusive interactive visits with Concern staff carrying out life-saving work in the field in places like Ethiopia, India, and Kenya—all from the comfort of home.

Broadway’s Brian D’Arcy James will act as emcee, with opening remarks by the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins. The event will also feature honoree Alison Taylor, Chief Sustainability Officer of Archer Daniels Midland, musician Judy Collins, actress Toni Collette and Irish Dancer Morgan Bullock, Olympian Usain Bolt, and many more surprise celebrity guests.

For 2020, Concern is combining its four major annual fundraising events into one dynamic, virtual global event. The silent auction includes items such as relaxing Mexican vacation, signed sports memorabilia from the Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins, a Napa wine tasting event and a virtual meet and greet experience with professional golfer Tom Watson.

Concern Worldwide was founded in Ireland in 1968 by a small group of people who joined together to respond to the devastating famine in Biafra. The founders launched a nationwide appeal that raised over a quarter of a million dollars in three months, and “Africa Concern”—a non-governmental, non-denominational, humanitarian aid organization—was born. As the organization’s work spread beyond Africa in the succeeding years, it was renamed Concern Worldwide to reflect our global reach.

Over the course of over half a century, Concern has grown from a localized grassroots movement into a highly respected global organization, now implementing programs in 23 countries reaching 24.2 million people. Concern maintains deep roots from their earliest days in effective emergency response, while also working to achieve lasting change through long-term development programs.

Concern’s mission is to help people living in extreme poverty achieve major improvements in their lives that last and spread without ongoing support from Concern. The organization’s role is to ensure that people living in extreme poverty are able to meet their basic needs, achieve their rights and manage their own development. They do so by working with communities and by using our shared experience and knowledge to address the root causes of extreme poverty. To achieve this mission, they engage in long-term development work and respond to emergency situations.

Now, this progress is in danger of being reversed because of the COVID-19 global pandemic. The virtual gala will allow people to experience all the elements they’d expect from a Concern event, a powerful program of special guests, music, connection and community, while raising critical funds that ensure our life-saving work continues to reach the millions of people we serve each year.

