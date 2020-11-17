2020 Holiday Gift Guide – Find Something New

Food and Drinks

Man Crates Jerky Advent Calendar

’Tis the season for nearly a month’s worth of savory snacks. From Garlic Beef to Root Beer Habanero, these joyous jerky bites are sure to fill his stomach with holiday cheer. And our custom artwork will ensure it looks just as good as it tastes!

Pastene Specialty Box

This ultimate gift box contains Pastene’s best-selling specialties featuring six different cuts of pasta and a variety of sauces fit for any feast.

This Gift Box includes:

16oz Gnocchi

16oz Italian Mafaldine

16oz Italian Trivella

16oz Italian Regine

16oz Italian Spaghetti

16oz Italian Linguine

28oz Kitchen Ready Spaghetti Sauce

15oz Italian Plum Tomatoes

24oz Tomato Basil Sauce

7oz Roasted Peppers

6.5oz Marinated Artichokes

7oz Sun Dried Tomatoes in Oil

10oz Kalamata

3oz Tonno

Mocktail Club

When you think mocktail, are you thinking club soda with a splash of lime? No more — get ready to have your taste buds tantalized with the luscious non-alcoholic drinks from Mocktail Club. Made in the US with the highest quality and natural ingredients, Mocktail Club creates healthy, refreshing drinks reminiscent of classic cocktails, but with a modern twist. Each of these sophisticated drinks are created with functional benefits and include antioxidants and prebiotics for digestive health.

Mocktail Club has four flavors to choose from: Capri Sour: Tasty and tart, this drink has pomegranate, cranberry, apple cider vinegar and lemongrass – think Italian Spritz. Bombay Fire: A unique blend of pomegranate, chili, agave and infused tea that leaves you with a warm burn like a traditional Old Fashioned. Havana Twist: Refreshingly sweet with a tangy zest of lime and hint of spice with cardamom; a new age take on a Mojito. Manhattan Berry: Like its namesake, this drink is sophisticated with a mix of blackberries, pear shrub and a dominant linger of ginger.

Perfect to have on hand for the upcoming holiday gatherings, Mocktail Club changes everything about the traditional mocktail.

Maddalena 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon

For dinner tables that typically feature a variety of side dishes, look no further than the Maddalena 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon. This wine shows ripe red fruit, including raspberry, plum, and spicy black cherry. Barrel aging contributes notes of vanilla, caramel, and oak spice. The mouth is round with a rich, silky texture that is framed by soft tannins, making it pair beautifully with green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, and cranberry sauce.

Maple Craft Foods Maple Craft Syrup

Looking for a sweet gift this holiday season? Give your loved ones something they will savor – the goodness of pure New England maple syrup in holiday-inspired flavors! Maple Craft Syrup is the perfect treat for your family and friends. Pair it with one of their buttermilk pancake and waffle mixes and they’ll be ready for a delicious holiday brunch. It’s delicious in dessert and other recipes too! Try the holiday favorites – Gingerbread, Apple & Cinnamon, Pumpkin Spice, and Peppermint Bark.

Wissotzky Tea

Who can say no to curling up with an intoxicating treat a chilly winter’s night? Wissotzky Tea offers an amazing assortment of premium teas and blends from around the world, from classic black and green tea to artisan spiced chai to fragrant herb and fruit infusions. All are non-GMO, so you can be sure your comfy, cozy gift is also a guilt-free indulgence.

Kate’s Real Food

Kate’s Real Food makes six delicious, all natural flavors of energy bars with a great-taste guarantee and no artificial sweeteners. From the Peanut Butter Milk Chocolate Tram Bar, to the Dark Chocolate Cherry Almond Handle Bar, each one is certified organic, gluten free, non-GMO, and sweetened with organic honey.

Beauty and Health

Bloom Lush Revitalizing Cream

Bloom Lush Revitalizing Cream, a 100% non-toxic, pure and potent jar of sustainable beauty, handcrafted by Marlo Hydroponic Skincare™– the world’s first beauty company based entirely on hydroponics.

THE E.L.F.TASTIC 12 DAY ADVENT CALENDAR

Rock e.l.f.’s best-sellers and makeup essentials all holiday season long – a $55 value for only $45! Prime your face with e.l.f.’s cult classic Poreless Putty Primer or create a bold eye with e.l.f.’s ultra-pigmented Bite-Size and Liquid Glitter Eyeshadows. Use the Eyelash Curler to amp up your lashes and the SRSLY Satin Lipstick to complete your festive look with a fun lip color. The collection includes twelve e.l.f. favorites to seriously elevate your makeup routine!

UA Body Skincare Kukui Oil

Kukui nut oil. If you’ve used it, you know how special it is. And if you haven’t, you’re in for a treat. This rare and wonderful oil (native to Hawai’i) has been used for centuries by Polynesians to protect and soothe skin against the intense elements of sun, wind, and sea water. Good for all skin types, Kukui also repairs dry and damaged skin. Used daily, it can help reduce the inflammation and irritation caused by eczema and psoriasis – and if applied to your hands and feet, Kukui oil can bolster your immune system.

Home and Family

Wayfarer Meditation Cushions

Sustainable home decor brand Wayfarer designs a selection of hemp meditation cushions, ethically handmade by artisans in Turkey. These pillows are stuffed with approximately 7 pounds of organic buckwheat hulls grown in the USA, which relieve all pressure points, and encourage good posture.

All of Wayfarer’s hemp was handwoven in the 1960s, and their exclusive color line is naturally dyed by the sea using centuries old traditional washing method, making each textured pillow truly one of a kind. Available colors include Natural/Cream, Golden Brown, Blush, Chocolate Grey, Slate, Charcoal, and a trio of different blues, measuring 14” round x 5” high.

Puffy Blanket

Faux fur on one side and plush micro mink on the other for the ultimate velvety softness. Not much compares to the luxurious feeling of curling up in the warmth of the super soft faux fur Puffy Blanket this Christmas. The premium quality faux fur is luxurious comfort you can feel good about. For the holidays, Puffy has a number of discounts available across all of our products including $300 off a premium Puffy mattress and 15% across all accessories for Black Friday. Pricing for the Puffy Blanket ranges from $65 to $85. The premium quality faux fur is an ideal present during the cold winter months.

MyHeritage DNA Kit

For those curious family members and friends who are fascinated with discovering their ethnicity breakdown and finding new relatives, the MyHeritage DNA Kit is the perfect gift for them.

The MyHeritage DNA kit offers a detailed ethnicity breakdown with one of the most comprehensive lists of ethnicities in the industry from 42 regions. The test is easy to use: a simple cheek swab that takes only 2 minutes to complete. Furthermore, our huge global DNA matching database enables you to find new relatives from all over the world. MyHeritage’s limited-time holiday sale is our lowest ever price, with up to 50%. Gift wrapping options are also available.

Christmas All-in-One Photo Album

From family trips to Christmas shopping to special tree lighting and decorating events, the holidays always seem to be a blur of fun and festivity. Cece’s beautiful All-in-One Photo Album makes it easy for you to keep track of your family’s Christmas cards or Christmas morning photos in front of the tree, while their Capsule Ornament is the perfect place for jotting down the year’s highlights!

Photo album has a vibrant red cover that features swirling snowflakes for a look that never goes out of style. It features 30 scrapbook pages to chronicle your family’s Christmas cards or photos. Each page includes plastic protector sleeves. It comes with 60 photo corners and year labels to help keep things organized.

*Photos courtesy of respective companies

*Feature image by freestocks on Unsplash