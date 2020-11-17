Sundance Institute Teases Sundance Film Festival 2021

Sundance Film Festival 2021
Sundance Film Festival 2021. Image courtesy of Sundance Institute.

Sundance Institute debuted the trailer for their 2021 Festival — which looks back at some iconic discoveries from decades of the Festival. The trailer includes snippets from films that Sundance has premiered over the years and testimony from Ava DuVernay, Aubrey Plaza, and Eva Longoria about how every year, the film industry comes together as a community to explore the boldest new independent work. On November 17, 2020, Sundance Institute launched the brand-new, dedicated online home Sundance Film Festival website, alongside a countdown clock, a brief note from new Festival Director Tabitha Jackson and a link to the all-new 2021 Festival Merch Store.

The Sundance Film Festival will be held from January 28 – February 3, 2021.

