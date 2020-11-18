The National Casino Entertainment Awards Will Livestream November 19

Casino Artists, Executives and Venues Nationwide will be Honored at 8th Annual Casino Entertainment Awards in Virtual Livestream Show Broadcast from Las Vegas.

The eighth annual Casino Entertainment Awards (CEA) official awards exclusively honoring outstanding casino artists, executives and venues nationwide, will be live streamed as a virtual award show on Thursday, November. 19, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern (5:00 p.m. Pacific) on CasinoEntertainmentAwards.com and the CEA Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Kelly Clinton-Holmes

Jennifer Romas

Hosted by award-winning Las Vegas entertainer Zowie Bowie, the broadcast will feature guest appearances by Kelly Clinton Holmes, Celine Dion, Crystal Gayle, Hon. Carolyn Goodman,

Murray Sawchuck

Tony Orlando

Clint Holmes

LV Mayor Carolyn Goodman

Lee Greenwood, Clint Holmes, Don McClean, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., Wayne Newton, Oak Ridge Boys, Tony Orlando, Piff The Magic Dragon, Jennifer Romas, Murray Sawchuck and Pia Zadora.

Lee Greenwood

Casino Entertainment Legend Awards, which recognize lifetime achievement in the casino entertainment industry, will be presented to concert promoter John Meglen and country music artist Lee Greenwood.

An ACM, CMA and Grammy award winner, Lee Greenwood has released more than 20 major-label albums and has charted more than 35 singles on the Billboard country music charts. He is known for his patriotic signature song “God Bless the U.S.A.”

John Meglen

John Meglen is President & Co-CEO of Concerts West, a global touring division of AEG Presents. A music industry veteran, Meglen has promoted casino tours for Celine Dion, The Rolling Stones, Brad Paisley, Katy Perry, Chris Young and many other A-list artists.

Casino Entertainment Awards will be presented to artists, executives and venues in nine categories in casino entertainment. Selected from more than 1,500 online nominations, the nominees for 2020 CEAs include:

Casino Entertainer of the Year

Patti LaBelle

Johnny Mathis

Barry Manilow

Pitbull

Reba, Brooks & Dunn

Casino Comedian of the Year

Ken Jeong

Jo Koy

Sebastian Maniscalco

Adam Sandler

Sinbad

Casino Musical Artist of the Year

98 Degrees

Pepe Aguilar

The Beach Boys

Lorrie Morgan

REO Speedwagon

Casino Production Show of the Year

Thunder From Down Under

The Clairvoyants

Fantasy

Price Is Right Live

So You Think You Can Dance

Thunder From Down Under

Casino Entertainment Executive of the Year

Chris Baldizan, MGM Resorts International

Damian Costa, Caesars Entertainment

Tammy Kite, Golden Nugget Casino

Joe Lupo, Hard Rock Atlantic City

Dan Pferschy, Aqua Caliente Resort Casino Spa

Casino Showroom/Theater of the Year

Encore Theater at Wynn

The Music Box, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Mystic Lake Showroom, Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

Pechanga Theater, Pechanga Resort Casino

The Show, Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa

Casino Arena/Amphitheater of the Year

BECU Live, Northern Quest Resort & Casino

Hard Rock Live at Mark G. Etess Arena, Atlantic City

Hard Rock Live, Hard Rock Hollywood

Ovation Hall, Ocean Resort Casino

Park Theater at Park MGM Las Vegas

Casino Booking Agent of the Year

Adam Kornfeld, AGI

Mark Roeder, WME/Nashville

Darius Sabet, UTA

Seth Shomes, UTA

Christianne Weiss, APA

Independent Casino Talent Buyer of the Year

Judy Alberti, Alberti Entertainment LLC

Jordan Huneryager, C3 Presents

Leslie Master, Live Nation Entertainment

Michael Scafuto, The M&M Group

Danny Zelisko, Danny Zelisko Presents

Established in 2013, the CEA awards gala was traditionally held at the former Hard Rock Hotel and Casino during Global Gaming Expo week in Las Vegas, but shifted this year to to a livestream broadcast due to pandemic restrictions.

CEA Producer Traci Peel

“Although most casino arenas, showrooms and other entertainment venues are closed due to the pandemic, we are pleased to still be able to honor the outstanding casino artists, executives and venues nationwide that were active during the nomination period of April 2019 to March 2020,” said Traci Peel, CEA producer.

“Awards presenters are pre-recorded with an emcee opening the awards envelopes in a Vegas recording studio to reveal this year’s CEA recipients. In show business tradition, the show always goes on,” added Ms. Peel.