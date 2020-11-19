Tailgate Social – Bringing the Tailgate Experience Indoors

Sports are finally back and life can feel a little more normal. While we have seen every sport make a reappearance, fans are left with very limited options in how they can enjoy their favorite team. In game attendance is likely small or in most cases zero and that means tailgating has disappeared. That is about to all change as Tailgate Social opens their doors at Palace Station and give you every bit of tailgate goodness you have been missing.

Tailgate Social Interior

Tailgate Social, Las Vegas’ most fun and sports-obsessed bar, will open its doors on November 20th, just in time for the professional football playoff push and during college football’s march to the national championship.

A sports fan’s dream brought to you by Clique Hospitality, Tailgate Social’s more than 30 high definition TVs and enveloping sound system gives guests an unparalleled viewing experience and makes them feel like they’re at the game and while combining the best of tailgating while also serving you as if you have the best seat in the house.

Philly Cheesesteak

Although Tailgate Social would never pretend to be Allegiant Stadium, it will promise better food options. Tailgate Social features a wide-variety, value-friendly menu of elevated bar favorites, including their Bag A Bones, hickory smoked baby back ribs with a side of fries, a Build-Your-Own Burger with a multitude of mix-and-match options. Or feast on over the top eats including the famous Holey Moley Big Ass Four Foot Stromboli loaded with pepperoni, sausage, roasted peppers with melted parmesan and mozzarella cheese. If you are craving something a little sweeter try The Tailgate Banana in the Tailpipe Sunday served with our chocolate covered bananas, honey toast custard, vanilla soft serve and chocolate sauce topped with strawberries and sprinkles — all for off-Strip prices, and all of which is playfully distributed out of a bus facade.

Moon Runner

Along with signature cocktails, Tailgate Social’s beer list is an embarrassment of riches, as it includes hard-to-find brews and local favorites such as 7Five’s Training Day Golden Ale created by Las Vegas’ own Golden Knights enforcer Ryan Reaves served on tap. Kick it up a notch with a Red Card, a top-shelf spicy house blended Michelada served with a grilled fish taco, chips and salsa and topped with a charred jalapeno. Fans running a harder route can take advantage of Tailgate Social’s full bar, which pumps out perfectly hand-crafted drinks like the Moon Runner served over ice with unique spirits such as moonshine.

Red Card

Tailgate Social will be open 7 days a week, Monday to Friday 5pm to Midnight, Saturday and Sunday 10am to midnight. Game or no game walk-ins are welcome or a book your prime viewing seat on big game days via opentable.com.

If you are looking for the latest from Tailgate Social, follow them on social media:

facebook.com/tailgatesociallv

instagram.com/tailgatesociallv

twitter.com/tailgate_social