Hexx Las Vegas – Happy Celebrations and Holiday Fun!

Happy occasions just got happier at Hexx Kitchen + Bar Restaurant at the Paris Hotel. Nestled beneath Las Vegas’ Eiffel Tower, Hexx is the primo spot for romantic dining, birthday bashes, or fun with friends. Not only will you dine on delectable dishes, ask for the patio side view and be entertained by the fountains of Bellagio just a cross street away.

Crab Cake

What makes Hexx unique in addition to its spectacular views, is the ambience of Paris, France with traditional American cuisine. This lovely dine in or out setting puts you in the mood to discover an experience unlike any other. You will be delighted day or night with this cozy and romantic bistro setting.

Mac & Cheese

Select a menu or make a reservation right from your smart phone. Brunch begins with similar starters as dinner including a fresh fruit plate. Of course, Hexx provides the all-important bottomless Mimosas and Bellini’s for only $30, on Saturdays and Sundays, but keep in mind there is a two-hour time limit so drink with gusto! There is no where better on the strip to enjoy your morning!

Meatballs with Spicy Marinara

Dinner is just as impressive and should begin with The Hexx: Skyy vodka, Licor 43, Frangelico, with house-made chocolate syrup, and cream. Other fun favorites are the Desert Smash: Bulldog gin, fresh blackberries, rosemary, agave, and fresh lime juice, or for you hard core OGs try the Barrel-aged Chocolate Cherry Manhattan. This classic has rye whiskey, sweet vermouth, Averna chocolate liquor, and cherry chocolate bitters.

Desert Smash

As the evening glow shines from the fountains, begin your dining with the Jumbo Lump Crab Cake with spicy chili aioli, herb salad, lime vinaigrette, or must have Meatballs made of pork & beef, spicy marinara, goat cheese, with grilled rustic bread. Veggie options include the Baked Spinach Dip with artichoke hearts, creamy cheeses, roasted garlic, and tortilla chips.

Surf & Turf

Everyone loves a good Surf & Turf and Hexx’s comes with shrimp instead of lobster, filet mignon medallions, crispy potatoes, arugula peppers, served with lemon butter sauce. Fish lovers must have the Branzino, its spinach, carrots, peas, olives, chili oil, with chardonnay butter is probably one of the best on the strip.

If you are a hearty meat lover, then by far the Grilled Rib Eye is the only way to go. The 16 oz portion cooked to perfection, medium rare, is truly a melt in your mouth magnificence. Along with it comes black truffle potato puree, roasted mushroom port wine reduction and at only $53 it is the best bang for your buck on the strip. Finally, the Mac & Cheese simply made, the way it was meant to be, with manchego, cheddar roasted, red pepper breadcrumbs is easily a favorite.

HEXX Carrot Cake

Start making those magical memories today!

Make your reservations early for Thanksgiving feast or special event for best seating. On Thanksgiving you will be treated to an all you can eat roasted corn bisque, braised turkey with braised homemade sausage stuffing, and cranberries. You will also get yummy sides including baby carrots, creamy mashed potatoes, mushrooms, sweet potatoes and more! Don’t forget dessert! Pumpkin cheesecake with cinnamon, whipped cream, and vanilla ice cream.

Worried about Covid? Worry no more Hexx has Thanksgiving dinners to go! Just click here: Hexx Thanksgiving or hexxlasvegas.com/thanksgiving