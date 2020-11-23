A D King Foundation – Honoring Integrity And Courage For 11 Years

The evening, November 14, 2020 offered a bright fluttering “butterfly” spot of hope in our lives since the world has been battling the Covid-19 Pandemic throughout 2020. Mrs. Naomi Ruth Barber King and her late husband, Rev. Dr. Alfred Daniel “A.D.” Williams King, sibling to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and Dr. Christine King Farris held its 11th Annual Youth Empowerment Fundraising Awards Gala in Atlanta, Georgia on this rewarding evening.

Dr. Naomi Ruth Barber King, the widow of Rev. Dr. A.D. King keeping their legacy alive through the A.D. King Foundation, Inc – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Dr. Naomi Ruth Barber King with Adora Snapp, Recipient of the Youth Award – Photo Courtesy of A D King Foundation, Inc

Mrs. King and her President/CEO Professor Babs Onabanjo are working together passionately to keep A D King Foundation’s legacy functioning.

Dr. Babs Onabanjo and Dr. Naomi Ruth Barber King, a phenomenal team- Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Mrs. King, her husband and the rest of the King family have made many personal sacrifices to guide the nonviolence struggle through many decades.

A great book given to the guest in their gift bag but can be purchased – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Mrs. King has stood the test of time by living through the assassination of her brother in law Martin; the murder of her husband A.D. 15 months after Martin; her mother-n-law Mrs. Alberta King’s assassination; the loss of three children; her house bombing; her office church bombing in Louisville, Kentucky; the many civil rights marches; and this year witnessing the loss of her good friends and other civil right leaders and legends: Rev. Dr. Joseph Lowery, Rev. Dr. C. T. Vivian, and Congressman John Lewis.

Mrs. Sika Zulu-Onabanjo with the late Rev. Dr. Joseph Lowery on the slide show – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Dr. Naomi Ruth Barber King and her awesome sculpture created by Mr. Stan Mullins – Photo Courtesy of A D King Foundation, Inc

By the grace of God, she is still enjoying her 89th year of living, which she celebrated again 3 days after the gala which was November 17, 2020. At the gala, she was so delighted in the way we honored her.

Jemiriye Adeniji singing beautifully “Happy 89th Birthday” to Dr. Naomi Ruth Barber King – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

She couldn’t forget her niece who was the oldest child of Martin and Coretta’s, their daughter Yolanda King who celebrated their birthdays together for so many years until the untimely death of Yolanda on May 15, 2007, one year after losing her mother, Mrs. Coretta Scott King, on January 30, 2006.

Mr. Russ Crossing, Mrs. Julie Crossing, Dr. Naomi Ruth Barber King, Rev. Dr. Paul Albert Brinson (THE LIVING LEGEND LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD), Mrs. Vivian Brinson, Mrs. Rhonda Stonestreet and Mr. Nicholas Stonestreet (Rev. Bernice King on the slide show) – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

The A.D. King Foundation is a non-violent conflict resolution entity formed to revolutionize the mindset, attitude and behavior that promote violence and war with non-violent principles, methods and direct actions. The mission is to promote youth empowerment development and non-violent social change strategies as a way of life throughout the world. The goal is to build a beloved community with “Social Justice and Entrepreneurship” as the core.

At this year’s gala which proved to be a beautiful event, where guests were welcomed and hosted by Nicholas Stonestreet, President/CEO Ronald Blue Trust, a division of Thrivent Trust Company Investment Products and Services. The facility and food were first class. Everyone had a great time from the beginning to the end.

Mrs. Sika Zulu-Onabanjo, Dr. Naomi Ruth Barber King and Mr. Nicholas Stonestreet, President/CEO Ronald Blue Trust – Photo Courtesy of A D King Foundation, Inc

Mrs. Julie Crossing and Mr. Russ Crossing , Mr. & Mrs. Brain Shepler – Photo Courtesy of A D King Foundation, Inc

The Mistress of Ceremony was Ms. K. Renee Robertson. The beautiful, honorable evening consisted of praying, praising, singing, dancing, speeches, award presentations to the youth and others,

Mr. Issac Farris Jr, son of Dr. Christine King Farris, giving his Reflection of the King family – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Mrs. Sika Zulu Onabanjo, Dr. Babs Onabanjo, Mr. Russ Crossing, Mrs. Julie Crossing, Dr. Naomi Ruth Barber King, Dr. Rev. Paul Albert Brinson, Mrs. Vivian Brinson, Mrs. Rhonda Stonestreet and Nicholas Stonestreet – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Dr. Naomi Ruth Barber King and Rev. Dr. Paul Albert Brinson, (notice on slide show, Mrs. King excited to see President Barack Obama who appreciates how the King family paved the way for him) – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

and hearing Mrs. King’s gracious words, “I will definitely continue to stand and pray for justice, non-violence principles all over the world”. She also said, “Love has no color, God is love so that you are special, one of a kind, and I am one of a kind…but we leave all in God’s Hand.

Dr. Naomi Ruth Barber King enjoying the moment with her personal Birthday cake while we had cup cakes that were delicious – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

With those special words of wisdom, which will always be remembered, one could not ask for a better evening.

Mrs. Sika Pauline Zule-Onabanjo, Mr. & Mrs. Brain Shepler, Dr. Naomi Ruth Barber King and Ms. Renee Sudderth – Photo Courtesy of A D King Foundation, Inc

Ms. Cassie Haugabook, Ms. Ibidapo Onabanjo and Dr. Angela Harris – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Issac Farris Jr., Jennifer Brinson Walker, Rev. Dr. Paul Albert Brinson, Mr. Paul Welch Brinson and Mrs. Jennifer Brinson – Photo Courtesy of A D King Foundation, Inc

Jemiriye Adeniji, Dr. Babs Onabanjo, Mrs. Sika Pauline Zulu-Onabanjo, Oga Otumala, Dr. Angela Harris, Ms. Renee Robertson – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Dr. Naomi Ruth Barber King praising God for her 89 years of life and triumphs – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Thank you, Mrs. Naomi Ruth Barber King, Dr. Babs Onabanjo and many others who continue the legacy, of the A D King Foundation.

Dr. Naomi Ruth Barber King‘s late husband Rev. Dr. A.D. King who will always be the love of her life who was murdered on July 21, 1969 – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

