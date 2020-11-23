Thanksgiving Roundup – Where to Order Food and More

Check out where to order food and find things to do on Thanksgiving

Oceanique is open with HEATERS, please bring a blanket!

Black Angus Prime Filet Mignon

NEW! Now offering meal kits

$58 per person

Black Angus Prime Filet Mignon (6-7 oz. each) – not cooked

(marinated with a touch of garlic & black pepper)

Includes 2 Sides (cooked) Salad & Pastry

Cremini Mushrooms Fennel Brussels Sprouts Manchego Cheese

Basil Whipped Potatoes



Beet Salad w/Warm Goat Cheese White Asparagus Pecans

Heirloom Carrots & Belgian Endive



Chocolate Pot de Crème

Hazelnuts Caramel Butterscotch Seasonal Fruit

Closed for Thanksgiving please pick up kits by 7pm on Wednesday, November 25th



Our carryout is special! We send our food room temperature (not hot) to avoid it becoming over cooked or dry. Instructions are included to plate and put a bit of heat on items.



In addition to our Three Course curbside menu our a la Carte menu items are available to go as well. Both menus available at www.oceanique.com. On line ordering now available at https://oceaniqueevanston.square.site or from our website or call 847 864 3435.

Oceanique interior

Three Course curbside menu at a reduced price of $48 is available for pickup from 4pm – 7:30p. Greatly reduced wines to go too.

Lookingglass and WBEZ

Her Honor Jane Byrne

Lookingglass Theatre Company, in collaboration with WBEZ 91.5 Chicago, presents a World Premiere audio play of Her Honor Jane Byrne,written and directed by Ensemble Member and Mellon Playwright in Residence J. Nicole Brooks. Her Honor Jane Byrne will air on Chicago’s NPR news station WBEZ 91.5 FM and wbez,org on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26 from 11am-1pm CT and Saturday, November 28 from 2pm-4pm CT.

Chicago is “The City That Works”—but does it work for everybody? It’s 1981, the city’s simmering pot of neglected problems boils over, and Chicago’s first woman mayor is moving into Cabrini-Green. Is this just a P.R. stunt, or will it bring the City together? For the next three weeks, residents, activists, media, the “Machine,” and the Mayor herself will collide as the City’s raw truths are exposed. Tune in to find out who will come out on top in Lookingglass Ensemble Member J. Nicole Brooks’ bold new work, Her Honor Jane Byrne?

Her Honor Jane Byrne premiered on the Lookingglass stage in March 2020 just five days before the Theatre had to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lookingglass Theatre Company has partnered with WBEZ, Chicago’s National Public Radio Station, to present Her Honor Jane Byrne as a radio play.

The cast features Ensemble Members Christine Mary Dunford (Jane Byrne), Thomas J. Cox (Alderman Roti, Swibel, Photographer, Evidence Tech) and Tracy Walsh (Reporter, Kathy, Claudia) with Robert Cornelius (Black Che, Seller), Nicole Michelle Haskins (Tiger, Rival Kid), Renee Lockett (Mabel Foley), Frank Nall (O’Donnell, Jay McMullen, Daley, Spilotro), Josh Odor (Superintendent Brzcek, Tavern Owner, Bodyguard, Pilot, Host), Taron Patton (Marion Stamps), Willie “Mudlife Roc” Round (Kid, Tral).

The creative team includes Michael Huey (composer), Christopher M. LaPorte (sound designer), Artistic Associate Wendy Mateo (associate director) Jason K. Martin (dialect specialist), Sarah Burnham (production manager), Jeremy Phillips (production assistant) and Ensemble Member Philip R. Smith (casting).

“Our play joins history to myth. Some of it is dramatic interpretation, and some of it is real,”comments J. Nicole Brooks. “When you grow up in a city that’s hyper segregated, run amuck with corruption, and political stunts and discord, you have to work hard to love it. I love the city of Chicago. I love the history. I’m fascinated by ethnic clans. I’m curious about patronage, councils, aldermen, and committeemen. Who gets elected and how? Who gets to lead us, and will they actually listen to us? Though I was very little, I can remember when it was announced that Mayor Jane Byrne was moving into Cabrini-Green. Can she stop the violence? Well, no one person can. Here we are decades later, asking the same questions. I hope our audiences walk away with a bit of the past, so they may know how to shape our future.”

““It was devastating to close Her Honor Jane Byrne last Spring just after it opened. A play takes years of work to get it to the point of production, and this play was speaking directly to our city about our city. So we are thrilled and grateful to WBEZ for giving us a new platform to share J. Nicole Brooks’ timely and brilliant play in its new audio form,” comments Artistic Director Heidi Stillman. “Over the past months since the show closed, it’s subject matter has only become more relevant. Her Honor Jane Byrne is ambitious, timely, and an important piece of work about the way geography, race and inequality line up in Chicago – and how choices made in the past are still playing out in our city today.”

This project is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts. The following sponsors generously supported the premiere of Her Honor Jane Byrne on the Lookingglass stage last spring: Production Sponsors—National Endowment for the Arts and Edgerton Foundation; Lead Sponsors—Melinda McMullen and Duncan Kime; Production Support—Leigh and Henry Bienen, Linda Karn, Rachel E. Kraft and Douglas R. Brown, and Abbie Roth.

You can:

Gift a journey through the city of Paris, all from the comfort of your home

A very personal journey through the beloved city of Paris through the music of Claude Debussy, Hershey Felder as Claude Debussy A PARIS LOVE STORY – LIVE from FLORENCE will stream on Sunday, November 22 at 7 p.m. CST. The performance explores how Debussy’s music (“Clair de Lune,” Prélude à l’après-midi d’un faune, etc.) shaped a whole new world of color in sound, giving us the beginnings of what we have come to know as “Movie Music.” Tickets are $55 and are available for purchase online, with proceeds benefitting theatres across the world impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Purchase includes the live stream and a full week of “on demand” access through November 29.

A Paris Love Story – Hershey Felder

After a long shift, enjoy a dinner to go and relaxing stay at a Chicago LandmarkHyatt Place and Hyatt House Chicago Medical/University District, formerly the site of the old Cook County Hospital, located in one of the most robust medical districts in the world, is offering a special Thanksgiving Day Package for frontline workers to enjoy after a long shift that includes a one night stay at Hyatt House, along with a dinner to go from Dr. Murphy’s Food Hall, the latest dining destination on Chicago’s Near West Side. The special Thanksgiving menu, courtesy of Brekkie & Bake Shop, includes a spread of turkey and gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, mac n’ cheese, roasted carrots, and dinner rolls; followed by a slice of Old-Fashioned pound cake from Crockett Cookies. For more details or to book a reservation, please click here:

Hyatt Hotel

Skip the turkey and indulge in something arguable even better – pizza!For those thinking of skipping the meal altogether — how does gathering around a free Jet’s Pizza sound instead? Beginning November 15 – December 12, select Chicago Jet’s Pizza locations are offering a free small, one-topping pie with donation of a new or like new children’s coat. In partnership with Chicago Youth Programs, the popular pizzeria will be working to give back and provide the essentials to at-risk youth in the area this holiday season. Locations include South Loop, West Loop, River North, Lakeview/Lincoln Park and Wicker Park/Bucktown. For more information, please visit www.jetspizza.com

Perfectly Paired Pepperoni Pizza

Enjoy a safe staycation in an eclectic hotel

Hotel Versey, 644 West Diversey Parkway, Chicago, is offering 25% off daily rates for family and friends visiting during the holidays. Call the hotel at 773-525-7010 and request the special holiday discount or book at www.hotelversey.com. Located in Chicago’s vibrant Lincoln Park neighborhood, the edgy, quirky and dramatic Hotel Versey Days Inn by Wyndham Chicago connects travelers with the local culture, music, art and food of the Windy City. A bold and eclectic new design and local art merge with the city’s storied jazz and rock history to create a reimagined hotel. Hotel Versey’s opening and interior design were celebrated on Architectural Digest’s prestigious list of the “The 12 Best Designed Hotels Opening this year.”

Send a thoughtful letter to those unable to get together this yearDecor, cards and more fit for the best Thanksgiving can be found at Paper Source – both online and in their many Chicago locations. From cards for those not visiting to crafts to keep the kids table occupied, the entire Thanksgiving selection can be found at papersource.com. Bonus: for a limited time, they’re offering 20% off on orders $75+ with code “Together”.

Paper Source

The Goddess and Grocer Thanksgiving Dinner

The Goddess and Grocer offers a Thanksgiving catering menu that is an excellent option for hosts who want to give their small group a wonderful Thanksgiving meal, but want to relax and enjoy the day. Meal options include Turkey for Two (serves two) $75, Family Matters (serves six) $195, All In The Family (serves 12) $395, and a la carte food, wine, cocktail, and decorative offerings. New for this year, The Goddess and Grocer is featuring natural, range-free and antibiotic-free turkeys from Ferndale Farms. Those wanting to set the dessert table with The Goddess and Grocer’s signature pies can choose from Pecan, Pumpkin, Traditional Apple, Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Tart, and more. The menu also offers options for those in need of vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and dairy-free options!

All the festive offerings are available for pick-up or delivery. To place an order, call 773.292.7100 or visit goddessandgrocer.com/thanksgiving. All catering orders must be placed by Friday, November 20, by 5 p.m. Delivery is available for orders $100 or more and starts at $20. Delivery will take place on Wednesday, November 25 between 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Thursday, November 26 between 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. FREE pick up is available at the River North, Gold Coast, Bucktown locations between 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Menu highlights:

Whole Natural Turkey – Ferndale Farms in Cannon Falls, MN raises their turkeys in a happy, stress-free 140 acres of rolling green pastureland without antibiotics. Goddess roasts the turkeys with fresh vegetables and aromatics, and serve with stock for reheating. 12-14lbs $95 (serves 6-8) / 20-22lbs $125 (serves 12-14)

Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Tart

Traditional Bread Stuffing or Chorizo and Onion Stuffing

Butternut Squash Ravioli with sage, brown butter, and goat cheese

Mini Butternut Squash Risotto Cakes with crispy sage

Roasted Whole Natural Turkey – brined and stuffed with vegetable mirepoix, herbs, basted with butter

Ultimate Green Bean Casserole

Maryland Crab Cakes

NEW – Cider Poached Apple with salted caramel sauce

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Floral centerpiece – small $35 / large $60

NEW – Cookie decorating kit (Mix of turkey / pumpkin / leaves/ acorns sugar cookies with fun frosting $35

Housemade Cocktails

Fig and Balsamic Old Fashioned Kit – 750ml High West Bourbon, housemade fig and balsamic simple syrup,apple, orange (makes 8-10) $65

Stovetop Spiked Cider Kit – 750ml Bulliet Bourbon, apple cider, cranberries, and cinnamon (makes 8-10) $55

Pumpkin Spice Martini Kit – 375ml Prairie Vodka, Bailey’s Irish Cream, and housemade pumpkin simple syrup (makes 3-4) $35

—

Bowmakers

Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra

Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra (IPO) presents the Midwest premiere of the new, feature-length documentary The Bowmakers, debuting Thanksgiving Day for 11 days only, November 26 – December 6, 2020. A live Zoom conversation featuring the film’s director Ward Serrill and other filmmakers takes place Friday, December 4 at 6:30 p.m. and is free to the public with advance registration required. Early bird tickets for the film are $15 and are now available for purchase at ipomusic.org. The price increases to $18 on Thanksgiving. Those who wish to elevate their cinematic experience and live in the Chicago Southland region have the option to purchase a dinner delivery package as well. Proceeds for the “Dinner and a Movie” package provide much needed funds to make future events, broadcasts, and concerts possible.

The Bowmakers follows the journey of the “Cinderella” of the orchestra, the bow—the overworked and overshadowed ally to its more glamorous instrumental partners. The film is an artful exploration of one of the most esoteric corners of the music world, the art of bowmaking, as unknown to the public as it is essential to professional musicians.

The Bowmakers made its theatrical release just as the COVID-19 pandemic forced several theaters to close their doors. In response, the filmmakers partnered with dynamic music organizations to present the film nation-wide. This means that Chicago audiences can only experience the Midwest Premiere directly through IPO.

“When Illinois Philharmonic was approached to host the Midwest Premiere of The Bowmakers as part of our reimagined virtual season, the answer was a resounding ‘yes,’” said Christina Salerno, Executive Director of Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra. “Our orchestra can think of no better way to mark Thanksgiving than to provide this heartwarming opportunity for music lovers of all ages to appreciate this artful, untold story of the instrument so crucial to expressing the soul of music, the bow.”

To complement the Midwest premiere of The Bowmakers, IPO will host a free Q&A with the filmmakers on December 4 at 6:30 p.m., live via Zoom. The program will be moderated by Salerno and will feature Ward, IPO principal cellist Jacob Hanegan, and one of the film’s bowmakers and featured musicians. Advance registration is required at ipomusic.org.

During the making of the film, award-winning Director Ward Serrill followed Charles Espey—considered the most important bowmaker of his generation—to experience the making of the bow from start to completion. From there, the journey follows the bows from master bowmakers like Espey out to the musicians who use them, then on to France where the modern bow originated, and finally to Brazil where the imperiled wood, Pernambuco, originates.

“I became fascinated by the nature of a handmade art that was essentially unchanged for two hundred years, and the value of that tradition in our age of technology and speed,” said Serrill. “During times of social and environmental upheaval, beauty and art is central to life. I love the artistic journey this film took me on, and I am certain Chicagoland audiences will feel the same.”

For more information, visit ipomusic.org or call 708.481.7774.

Give Thanks at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

To-Go in Oak Brook & Schaumburg

Thursday, November 26, 11 AM – 9 PM



Perry’s Thanksgiving To Go

photo credit Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Perry,s Grill, Photo: Courtesy Cindy Kurman

Perry’s also is making their delicious Thanksgiving available To-Go. The same individual Thanksgiving Dinner for $45 per person is available as well as a Family-Style Thanksgiving Dinner for 4+ for only $139. The meal includes choice of family-style soup or salad with sliced smoked turkey breast, mashed potatoes, pan gravy, green bean almondine, sausage & sage dressing, cranberry relish, and homemade bread. Add Pumpkin Cheesecake for 4+ for an additional $20 (50% off menu pricing). Tax +15% handling fee applied to food to-go purchases. No gratuity is necessary.



Kids’ Thanksgiving entrée plate with sides are available for $15 for children age 12 and under, dine-in or to-go. Make reservations or order and pay online for curbside pick-up at PerrysSteakhouse.com.





Prairie Grass Cafe, 601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook will continue serving lunch and dinner packages to go during the Cook County shutdown. “We have been fortunate that our various to go packages including both cooked and do-it-yourself options as well as all regular menu items, have been very popular and we expect them to grow in popularity as the community looks for dining options,” said co-chef/owner Sarah Stegner.

In addition to packages, Prairie Grass Cafe offers raw sustainable fish for pre-order on Sundays and pickup on Mondays. People can also order from Three Sisters Garden in Kankakee online and pickup their order at Prairie Grass on Tuesdays. Call 847-205-4433 to order and visit https://prairiegrasscafe.com for menu options. THANKSGIVING TO GO PACKAGES AND A LA CARTE

Chefs George Bumbaris and Sarah Stegner, co-owners, Prairie Grass Cafe

Looking for other goodies?

You can order from Three Sisters Garden and Pick Up your order on Tuesdays at Prairie Grass Cafe

Visit Three Sisters Garden website for products that are available or order.

Order Fresh Sustainable Fish from Prairie Grass Cafe!

Place orders on Sundays for Pick Up at Prairie Grass Cafe on Mondays.

View this week’s offering here.

Need help with cooking? Call Sarah’s Cooking Hotline Line Daily 2-4 pm 847-920-8437

Holiday Appetizer Platters and Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go at Uvae

Orders must be placed by 5 p.m. on Friday, November 20

Pick up: Wednesday, November 25 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. (customer will receive reheating instructions)

$35 to $60 platters; $60 Thanksgiving Dinner to-go

Perfect for patrons hosting small holiday gatherings at home, Uvae can handle the cooking with their Holiday Appetizer Platters and Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go. Customers can choose from a variety of holiday appetizer platters that serve four to six guests like Cheese and Charcuterie, Duck Pâté, or a Burrata platter for $35 each. A deluxe version for $60 featuring all three platter options will also be available. For the main course, Uvae is offering Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go for $60 per person featuring Sous Vide Turkey Breast, Celery Root Purée, Brussels Sprouts, Carrots and Pumpkin Creme Brûlée for dessert.

Thanksgiving offerings from Uvae Chicago

Platter pick-up will be available between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25 (customer will receive reheating instructions). Orders must be placed by 5 p.m. on Friday, November 20. To order, visit https://uvaechicago.com/home/shop/.

Location:

5553 N Clark St

Chicago, IL 60640

773.654.1432

www.uvaechicago.com

Hours:

Monday – Friday: 5 p.m. – close

Saturday & Sunday: Brunch 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Happy Hour & Dinner 3 p.m. to close