BetMGM Sportsbook Bar: Playing at THE PARK has Never Been More Fun!

Unlike other sportsbooks on the strip, The Park, BetMGM Sportsbook & Bar has the best playground for sports fun! Formerly, the Monte Carlo, The Park slam dunks a new-themed experience that offers non-smoking gaming, dining, and drinking galore all in one great adventure! This, included with the official BetMGM app, gone are tackling long lines to bet on time and getting into the game.

Having fun at The Park, means never having to be penalized for vacating your spot to gamble, game, or get your drink on. Bet straight bets, parlays, totals, money lines, teasers and more. BetMGM also provide year-round parlay cards.

With this fresh approach to gambol while you gamble, you never miss that big play. There is no competition when it comes to game viewing at the BetMGM; this full-sized bar tees off the day with bottomless mimosas on Saturday and Sundays, for champagne lovers, this is the ultimate touch down!

Mimosas on Gameday

Ask Gibby for the latest brews on tap she will serve you up aces for the best service! The BetMGM has 30+ taps and Bang for your Bucket domestic and imported beer or go for the gold with the 100 oz. beer tower. Quench your cocktail thirst with Icing the Kicker: Gin, Lime, Aloe Vera, Basil, Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer or with a gluten-free Vodka, Grapefruit, Lime, and Sparkling Wine known as the Glitz & Blitz.

Amazing Nachos

Bet & Breakfast begins at 9 am on Saturdays and Sundays and you can call the shots with the Starting Line Up: Clutch Sandwiches, On the Green, Moneyline Burger, and Slam Dunk Sliders. The winning goal however are the Superbowl Nachos, ask Gibby because they are not on the menu.

Have a friend hot on a slot or blackjack table? No fumble, ordering food is easy and can be ready for bar side pick-up. Also check out the upcoming events below:

Thanksgiving specials: Gameday Viewing & Fried Turkey Sandwich Special

UFC 255 Viewing – Saturday, November 21 Reservations

Tyson vs. Jones – Saturday, November 28 Action packed viewing party. Reservations

BetMGM is opened Saturdays and Sundays from 9 am – 10pm Mondays & Thursdays 4 pm – 9 pm. Covid restrictions has it closed on Tuesday, Wednesday, & Friday.

Finish your day off with dessert

Walking Directions

From the Main Entrance: Walk into the resort and pass through the lobby. Continue through the casino floor. BetMGM Sportsbook & Bar will be on the left side.

From Las Vegas Boulevard: Enter the resort from Las Vegas Boulevard, walk straight across the casino floor. BetMGM Sportsbook & Bar is located next to Juniper.

From Park Theater: Exiting Park Theater walk straight across the casino floor make a right towards Juniper. BetMGM Sportsbook & Bar will be on the left side.