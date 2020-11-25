Thanksgiving Dining West Coast Style

L’Auberge Del Mar’s Coastline Thanksgiving Day feast is the iconic setting that will make Thanksgiving truly memorable. The beach-chic restaurant with breathtaking ocean views and al fresco dining is offering a festive four course Thanksgiving feast, in addition to traditional favorites for the table. The festive offering will be on Thursday, November 26 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is $95 per person.

With swoon-worthy views, sustainably sourced seafood and meats, locally farmed produce and an award-winning wine list, guests are sure to have a memorable Thanksgiving without the hassle of cooking and cleaning. Menu highlights include gourmet spins on Thanksgiving classics like heritage breed roasted turkey with whipped potatoes, green beans and white pepper gravy, in addition to decadent offerings like a chilled seafood platter, 1855 prime rib and chocolate miso bodino.



L’auberge Del Mar Thanksgiving Menu

$95 per person November 26, 2020 11am to 6pm

C O U R S E 1

choose 1 from the following:

· chicory & endive salad – winter citrus, avocado, miso, dungeness crab

· italian burrata – house-made sourdough croutons, shaved cauliflower, quince marmalade

· koshihikari rice risotto – black garlic cream, leeks, pumpkin

C O U R S E 2

choose either spread for the table one per table:

· cheese and charcuterie – fra’mani salami, prosciutto, finochietta, n’duja spread, pt. reyes blue cheese, baked brie, st. andre triple crème, fenna mundo goat cheese served with fruit, jams, house-made cheddar crackers & sliced baguette

· chilled seafood platter – kumai oysters from baja, fillet of smoked trout, poke, snow crab claws, shrimp cocktail served with our cocktail sauce, house-made hot sauce, green apple mignonette, grand aioli & lemon

C O U R S E 3

choose 1 of the following:

· heritage breed roasted turkey – whipped potatoes, green beans, white pepper gravy

· 1855 prime rib – au jus, horseradish crème, potato au gratin, mornay sauce, grilled onion

· roasted pacifico seabass – baby bok choy, ginger butter, citrus dashi, lime leaf

F I X I N G S F O R T H E TA B L E

· parker house rolls & salted butter

· pear & chorizo stuffing

· crispy brussels sprouts with pomegranate & green goddess

· mac & cheese with farmers market greens & pancetta

· cranberry & blood orange jam

D E S S E R T

choose 1 of the following:

· toasted bread & maple ice cream parfait

· sweet potato cake & yuzu

· chocolate miso bodino

· poached black cherry, toasted almond, matcha whip cream

Tiato Kitchen and Garden, sister restaurant to the iconic Crustacean Beverly Hills announces it’s highly-anticipated Thanksgiving to-go menu is now available for pre-order, featuring classic holiday favorites with an Asian twist and Chef Helene “Mama” An’s world-famous cuisine. The menu also features various gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options including Tiato Herb-Brined Turkey (Tiato Herb Brined Whole Turkey $155 ~ Tiato Herb Brined Turkey Breast $70), Organic, Non GMO & Free Range, with House Made Gravy, An’s Famous Secret Kitchen Garlic Noodles, Mama’s Sticky Rice Stuffing with Shitake Mushroom, Chinese Sausage & Chestnuts (*Gluten-Free), Turkey Apple Sausage Stuffing with Toasted Baguette & Roasted Leeks (Nut-Free), Marshmallow and Miso-Glazed Sweet Potatoes (*Dairy Free *Gluten Free), Garlic Rosemary Mashed Potatoes (*Gluten-Free *Vegetarian). The Thanksgiving holiday also marks the only time during the year where you can order family-size portions of the An’s world famous Garlic Noodles for takeout.



Patrons can place their orders now through Monday, 11/23. The food will be available for pickup Wednesday, November 25 from 11 am – 4 pm or Thursday, November 26 from 9 am – 12 pm. Order before 12pm on November 13th to qualify for an Early Bird Special of either 10% off or a free additional side.

SMALL GET TOGETHER – FEEDS 4-6 + FREE PIE- $185.00INCLUDES: ORGANIC TIATO HERB BRINED • TURKEY BREAST (NO BONES) • HOUSEMADE GRAVY • CRANBERRY SAUCE • STUFFING • 2 SMALL SIDES (YOUR CHOICE) • 9 INCH FIVE SPICE PUMPKIN PIE • SPECIALTY SPICED WHIPPED CREAM

Marshmallow & Miso Glazed Sweet Potatoes



BIG FEAST – FEEDS 8-12 + FREE PIE – $335.00INCLUDES: ORGANIC TIATO HERB BRINED • TURKEY (FULL BIRD) • HOUSEMADE GRAVY • CRANBERRY SAUCE • STUFFING • 2 LARGE SIDES (YOUR CHOICE) • 9 INCH FIVE SPICE PUMPKIN PIE • SPECIALTY SPICED WHIPPED CREAM



The Bird

Tiato Herb-Brined Turkey, Organic, Non GMO &Free Range, With House Made GravyTiato Herb Brined Whole Turkey $155 ~ Tiato Herb Brined Turkey Breast $70

The Stuffing

Turkey Apple Sausage Stuffing w/ Toasted Baguette & Roasted Leeks (Nut-Free)Small Pan, Feeds 3-6, $28 Large Pan, Feeds 8-12, $52Mama’s Sticky Rice Stuffing with Shitake Mushroom, Chinese Sausage & Chestnuts (*Gluten-Free)Small Pan, Feeds 3-6, $28 Large Pan, Feeds 8-12, $52



The Sides

An’s Famous Secret Kitchen Garlic Noodles Small Pan, Feeds 3-6, $28 Large Pan, Feeds 8-12, $52Cranberry-Orange Chutney Small 16 oz., $15 Large 32 oz., $28 Crème Fraiche & Garlic Rosemary Mashed Potatoes (*Gluten-Free *Vegetarian)Small Pan, Feeds 3-6, $28 Large Pan, Feeds 8-12, $52 Fall Roasted Salad with Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Persimmons, Kale, Red Cabbage, Pomegranates, Grapes, Balsamic Glaze, and Red Onions (*Gluten-Free *Vegetarian)Small Pan, Feeds 3-6, $28 Large Pan, Feeds 8-12, $52 Mac & Cheese Cauliflower Gratin (*Vegetarian)Small Pan, Feeds 3-6, $28 Large Pan, Feeds 8-12, $52 Marshmallow and Miso-Glazed Sweet Potatoes (*Dairy Free *Gluten Free)Small Pan, Feeds 3-6, $28 Large Pan, Feeds 8-12, $52



The Sweet

Five Spice Pumpkin Pie with Your Choice of Butter Crust or Graham Cracker Crust and House Made Whipped Cream9 inches, $42



Here is the direct link to the order form.

If you are in Las Vegas, Thanksgiving and taking center stage of the Las Vegas strip come together at HEXX at Paris Las Vegas. HEXX gives you the option to dine in and enjoy the wonderful ambiance and view or they also have meals to go.