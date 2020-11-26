A Covid-19 Hanukkah – A Different Year

Back by popular demand, The Graystone Tavern in Wrigleyville will open “8 Crazy Nights” on Friday, November 20. Chicago’s first and only Hanukkah-themed pop-up bar will be open through Sunday, January 3. In accordance with the latest restrictions banning indoor dining announced by the state of Illinois, Graystone Tavern has expanded the pop-up to their new spacious enclosed weatherproof patio. For those looking to celebrate at home, all themed food and cocktails will be available for pick-up and delivery by calling the restaurant directly at 773-666-5450 or via Grubhub, Ubereats, DoorDash and Postmates.

Guests can expect a winter wonderland of decorations created for the Jewish holiday, including over 8,000 blue and white lights and Hanukkah ball lanterns adorning the ceiling, Star of David and dreidel ornaments, lighted menorah decor, Mensch on a Bench, a photo booth with Hanukkah props and more. Additionally, several evenings and events will benefit the Israel Cancer Research Fund and the Jewish Federation.

“In light of the latest hurdles with the indoor dining ban, we look forward to bringing back our Hanukkah-themed pop-up to our patio and most importantly, keeping both our staff and customers safe,” said owner Sam Stone. “We’re hoping to bring some fun and joy to the neighborhood during this difficult time while still implementing safety precautions and enforcing social distancing regulations in accordance with the recommended guidelines by the state.”

Throughout the pop-up, a special food menu will feature traditional Jewish favorites available from $5 to $16 like Latkes, Kugel, Matzo Ball Soup, Brisket Platter and Grilled Cheese with a twist served on Challah Bread. For dessert, guests can indulge in a decadent Boozy Jelly Donut made with housemade vodka-infused jelly.

Festive cocktails with traditional Hanukkah flavors will be available for $12 each like the Festival of Lights Martini (Mozart White Chocolate Vanilla Cream Liqueur, Wheatley Vodka, Creme de Cacao, gold sugar rim), Gelt Martini (Mozart Milk Chocolate Liqueur, Wheatley Vodka, Creme de Cacao, powdered sugar rim, Hanukkah gelt), Mazel Tov (Nolet’s Silver Gin, Mionetto Prosecco, blueberry rosemary simple syrup, lemon slice), The Chosen MF (Wheatley Vodka, gin, rum, tequila, Blue Curacao, lemon lime soda) and a Mensch Mule (Wheatley Vodka, strawberry puree, lime juice, lemon lime soda, ginger beer).

Additional themed drinks will include an $8 Sufganiyah Shot (Pinnacle Cake Vodka, Fragola Wild Strawberry Liqueur, powdered sugar rim), and a $25 Manischewitz Sangria Bowl (48-ounces and serves 3 to 4 guests). A selection of four rotating theme draft beers for $6 to $9 each will include Messiah (Nut Brown Ale), Chanukah (Brown Ale), Circum-session (Sour Ale) and Shebrew (Double IPA). Guests can also try the 18-foot giant menorah “shotski” starting at $24.

Board and card games will be available to guests nightly including Connect 4 with Hanukkah gelt, Cards Against Humanity Jew expansion pack, Mitzvah Match, Jewish Guess Who, Dreidel, Apples to Apples Jewish edition and Schmear Build-A-Bagel card game. Each night will feature different events like a Hanukkah Happy Hour Charity Benefit, Dreidel spinning tournament, Chinese and A Movie Night and more.

3441 N Sheffield Ave

Chicago, IL 60657

(773) 666-5450

www.8crazynightschicago.com

Hours:

Monday – Friday: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Prairie Grass Cafe Hanukkah Dinner Package Hits the Mark

Celebrate the first night of Hanukkah, December 10

Hanukkah is just around the corner. The first night is December 10 and while you may not be celebrating with your typical family and friends gathering, you certainly want to enjoy some traditional food with your family. This year, you can thank Prairie Grass Cafe (601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook; 847-205-4433) chefs Sarah Stegner and George Bumbaris for offering a delicious package to go that includes many family favorites.

Hanukkah Latkes, photo credit 123rf FoodandMore

Priaire Grass Cafe Flourless Chocolate Cake photo credit: Cindy Kurman

Daily 2-4 pm 847-920-8437

*Tzimmes is pronounced “tsi-miss” and it’s a Yiddish expression that means “making a fuss.” With a variety of roasted root vegetables in this dish including beets, carrots, parsnips, sweet potatoes, and leeks – there is a fair amount of peeling and chopping involved.

Photos: Courtesy of 8 Crazy Nights unless otherwise noted.