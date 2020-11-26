Radisson Blue Aqua Hotel Workspace Review – A Remote Working Alternative

Looking for a private, safe space to clear your mind and your inbox? The Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel Chicago is now offering the “Blu Workspace” package. In a time when many WeWorks and co-working spaces remain closed, this is a great example of how hotels are brainstorming to find creative solutions to produce revenue when travel and events are limited.

Radisson Blue Aqua Hotel Chicago

Day rates start at $99 (which is a fantastic deal) and are available Monday through Thursday from 8:00 am-5:00 pm. Each day-use guest room comes with complimentary Wi-Fi and provides a distraction-free environment for increased productivity whenever you need it. Guests will also have access to the onsite restaurant, FireLake Grill House and Cocktail Bar, perfect for a quick lunch break or after work bite and cocktail, and centrally located off the Magnificent Mile and near Millennium Park, the ideal locale to take your midday walk break. (Chicago is currently outdoor dining only).

Also available at the hotel is the Kids Kamping package:

Guests will love playing with a new toy, coloring in their own coloring books, and eating sweet treats under the Blu sky in their very own tent in the guest room. Kids can even go for a swim in the indoor pool located on the third floor.

Package Includes:

Accommodations for two adults and two children

Breakfast for two adults each morning from FireLake

Special breakfast for two children each morning from FireLake.

Tent, toy, and coloring book for the kids upon arrival.

Special amenity for the kids on the day of arrival

Self-parking for one vehicle per night

Because every picture tells a story

I highly recommend the Blu Workspace package for people who are currently working remotely. Due to the pandemic, I am a special education teacher for Chicago Public Schools, and have been teaching remotely since last March. Sometimes, it is challenging working from home – noises, distractions, etc. I realized that I craved a change of scenery and experience for my overall work environment, and figured that the Blu Workspace package would be a good option.

Radisson Blue lobby

Radisson Blue lobby

Early November found me checking into a beautiful, tranquil and modern suite that was perfect for my 8-5 daily work schedule. There is also convenient Starbucks located in the lobby, which provided me with a quick breakfast to start my work day.

Firelake Grill and Bar

The beautiful, modern hotel lobby

The Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel Chicago, which was designed by Jeanne Gang, of the Chicago architectural firm Studio Gang, is a beautiful building inside and out in the heart of downtown. The building consists of wavy structures that boast abstract shapes and depth of the balconies. The hotel takes over the first 18 floors of the residential tower and offers 334 guest rooms and suites. All the guest rooms are very spacious with modern designs and layouts. Hotel rooms give guests stunning views of Lake Michigan, the downtown area, and Millenium Park.

The view from my hotel room

My hotel suite had a lovely view of downtown and Millenium Park. Also outside my window I caught a glimpse of a rooftop with a running track on it, as well as the outdoor dining patio for FireLake House and Grill.

I loved the hotel suite, which provided a wonderful, quiet experience with no distractions. It was just what I needed to teach and work remotely on my laptop for the day. As I live with my boyfriend and our dog, sometimes the present living space is not always the best choice for teaching remotely or working from home.

My hotel suite where I worked remotely

My hotel suite

The hotel suite where I worked remotely for the day was beautiful with a modern, clean, and simplistic style approach. I especially loved the work space, which consisted of a long and spacious glass desk area, perfect for all my work supplies and laptop. It was also convenient to have plugs right nearby for charging my iPhone and laptop.

The hotel suite bathroom

My hotel suite

For me, the only downside of the workspace was the desk chair, which was very uncomfortable to sit in for a long period of time. After a few hours my lower and upper back were sore and stiff. The chair seemed to have more of a fashion and asteroid function versus support and comfort. (I ended up utilizing my bed pillows to support my back and posture, which helped a bit).

My work space for the day

During my lunch and prep break, I brought lunch to eat. After that, I went outside for a long run in Millenium Park and Maggie Daley Park. It was a lovely and warm 70 degree day-the perfect outdoor break from my hotel remote working space.

The lobby of the Radisson Blu aqua hotel is noteworthy for its gorgeous lighting, wall art deco and stylish, and plush chairs. After my run, I wanted to sit on one of the chairs and lounge for a while before going back up to my hotel room. However, my goal that day was to social distance, and self-isolate as much as possible while working there.

The rest of my afternoon and workday was very relaxing in regard to teaching my students. I continued to enjoy the tranquility and relaxing effect the hotel room had on me while I was working on my laptop. When my last class was over for the day, I took a nap in the warm, comfortable king size bed in the room. The white sheets, mattress and plump pillows were supportive yet soft enough to help me sleep soundly.

After my nap, I decided to order carry out for dinner from the hotel’s restaurant, FireLake Grill and Bar. I dined on a tasty vegetable flatbread, smoked cauliflower soup and chocolate marshmallow gelato.

Beautiful hotel decor

Following dinner, I packed up my belongings and checked out of the hotel. As I walked to my car in the parking garage to drive home, I felt a sense of calmness and refreshment from my tenure working experience in the hotel room. (It also didn’t hurt that the hotel service and working personnel were excellent).

If you are currently working from home due to the pandemic and are looking for a less distracting and different environment for today, I highly recommend the Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel “Blu Workspace” package. Enjoy!

Hotel front entrance welcomes you to the Radission Blu

Photos: Jennifer Lunz (Featured image courtesy of Raddison Blue Aqua Hotels)

To book a reservation or for more information, visit the Radisson Blue Aqua Hotel website, or call (312) 638-6686.

Terms and Conditions:

Booking start date: August 11, 2020

Booking end date: December 30, 2021

These day rates are available from August 12, 2020 to December 30, 2021.

This offer is available Monday through Thursday from 8 am to 5 pm only.

This offer does not include access to hotel amenities such as the pool and fitness center.

This offer must be booked at least 24 hours in advance.

Reserved rooms will be Run of House.

A credit card guarantee is required to book this offer.

Raddision Blu Aqua Hotel

221 N Columbus Drive, Chicago, IL, 60601