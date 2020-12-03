Portifino Redondo Beach – Proving Nothing Beats a Beach Vacation

While the world is ever changing in 2020, some things will always remain the same. The sand, the beach and the ocean and simply the beauty of Southern California are exactly as they always have been. When it comes to enjoying all of those things while getting a sense of being in your own secluded world, there is nothing quite like the iconic Portofino Hotel & Marina in Redondo Beach.

Stunning suite

If you are looking for a perfect holiday setting that will allow you to enjoy the ocean and everything that goes with it, the Portifino is the spot for you. The moment you enter the lobby you will be grabbed by the ocean as it is on display in all of its glory through the two-story high windows that bring you face to face with this glorious setting you are about to enter. The other thing you will notice is that the Portifino has taken all safety measures necessary so that the only thing you need to worry about is having an incredible vacation.

View from your Portifino balcony

The historical Portofino Hotel & Marina has kept the classic beach look that matches the setting and and feel to it while continuously being updated and renovated to make sure it is always stylish and elegant while still giving off that beach vibe. The rooms are simply whatever is to your liking as you can’t go wrong with any of them. You can choose from ocean side or marina side or the luxury suites. The luxury suites offer a private balcony, and if you are looking to start your day with a cup a coffee, the best seat in Redondo Beach is right through the sliding glass doors of your room. In addition, the suites offer a living room and a double-sided fireplace. This is what a vacation was meant to be and then after a long day you can lay down on a bed that will give you the sleep of your life.

BALEENkitchen

In addition to the beauty of the Portofino Hotel & Marina itself, they also have one of the most stunning restaurants not only in Redondo Beach, but in all of Los Angeles. The restaurant not only provides stunning views of the King Harbor Marina as well as the Portofino Marina. The restaurant has a beautiful and elegant main dining room as well as a breathtaking bar on the second level and you can also enjoy the the ocean breeze on the waterside. While you truly can’t go wrong with any dining experience at BALEENkitchen, the Chef’s Table takes your night to a whole new level. The table set right in kitchen offers you the inside look at what goes on beyond those kitchen doors. While the dining rules seem to change weekly, even if you can’t dine inside, BALEENkitchen has a wonderful outdoor dining setting that is just off the Marina. Whether you are inside or out, the one thing you will find is the food is incredible and the menu is always highlighted but local and fresh produce and seafood. If you are looking for a seafood experience the King Harbor Bouillabaisse brings together a variety of fish that will leave wondering how they got so many things in one dish. With so many great options, you might look past a burger, but don’t, the Baleen burger is simply as good as it gets and can go head-to-head with any burger in Los Angeles.

One of the best things about the Portifino is that you can pull up, park your car and not need it for the rest of your trip. The Portofino has complimentary beach cruisers that allow you to enjoy yourself up and down the beach. You can take off early in morning and find plenty of great dining options or simply grab a blanket and enjoy the sun and surf. The pier is only about a 15 minute walk giving you another great option. While it seems as if a lot of the experiences of the area have been put on hold this is one spot that still leaves plenty to the imagination. If you are looking for a little adventure the Dockside Adventure Center right next to the Portifino gives you plenty of water activities to choose from.

Beach cruisers on the beach

As the world comes back to life in 2021, the Portifino will have even more to offer as they are famous for their beautiful weddings and they have plenty of room to make those zoom meetings become more personal. In the meantime if you are just looking to get away from your home office for a few days and still get in your day of work, the Portifino offers a great place to get away and there is nothing quite like opening your computer and doing your work with an ocean breeze striking you with sea lions filling out the office.

The beautiful Portifino lobby

If there was ever a time to get away even if it is just for a day during the week, an entire weekend or your holiday getaway, this is the time to do it. The beach is the one place that never seems to change and doesn’t let the rest of what is going on in the world impact it. The water is still there as is the sand and hopping on your beach cruiser and enjoying the day will certainly take all your worries away. If you are looking for that ultimate beach getaway, Redondo Beach offers it all up to you and there is no better place than the Portofino to enjoy what you have been missing in 2020.

For more information, visit: Portifino