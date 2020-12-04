2020 Holiday Gifts That Give Back – Pay It Forward With Your Gifts

LIFEHONEY Ceremony Kits

When life brings you a year like 2020, make lifehoney!

Each of our lives has been disrupted this year. What better gift to give your beloveds than one that helps them pick up the pieces and make something beautiful! Every LIFEHONEY® Ceremony Kit is layers of giftable elegance born from the Zen wisdom of Japanese Kintsugi. Kintsugi, meaning “golden joinery,” is a 15th Century art form that does not discard broken pottery. Instead, it accentuates the cracks with gold. Each 25-piece Kit + Online Video Course guides its user in a modern kintsugi ceremony, resulting in a gold-bowl keepsake to beautify the home and uplift the Soul!

Give a one-of-a-kind gift this year that drips with care.

A portion of each sale’s proceeds go to two non-profits: one that gives back to Japanese art and culture and one that helps Earth’s Honeybees thrive.

Yep, Culture & Bees. Life & Honey!

$179 Buy now!

SHAREMRKT Royal Bone Holiday

This gift bag includes:

Vegan eco-friendly “leather” dog collar (personalized for your pup)

Natural vegan bath products from A Joy Forever (Poochie Poo Solid Dog Shampoo and Mane Tamer Leave-In Conditioner)

Homemade dog biscuits

SHAREMRKT is a new pop-up shop with a sustainable focus, selling unique ethically-sourced gifts from talented artisans with 50% of sales benefitting nonprofits. 50% of sales benefiting: Apex Protection Project, Beauty 2 The Streetz, In Kind Boxes

*All bags are gift-ready however, you can also choose eco-friendly wrapping paper with hemp string (an additional $2) or a sustainable drawstring bag by Recover (made with recycled plastic bottles and reclaimed fiber) with a “More Sharing More Love” graphic, designed by Brazilian graffiti artist Tarso Silva (an additional $15).

$95 Buy now!

Grey State Protective Collection

Designed in response to the current pandemic, Grey State created a collection where comfort is key, and safety is paramount. The protective collection is made with comfortable fabrics with antimicrobial*, detachable face masks to complement, not complicate fashion. The face masks are enhanced with innovative HeiQ V-Block -a Swiss antimicrobial* technology which provides protection for fabrics against microbes. HeiQ V-Block technology does not irritate the skin and is non-toxic. HeiQ V-Block is US EPA registered, OEKOTEX® certified, ZDHC and bluesign® homologized. Treated textile articles are compliant with US FIFRA.

Known for effortless style, the “Protective Collection” is an assortment of sweatshirts and hoodies crafted from the same supple fabrics for which the brand is known. Terry, eco-fleece, recycled cotton, jersey, modal and poplin in a soft, neutral color palette are accented with stars, camo, and tie-dye for a luxurious and laidback look. Zippered hood pockets and removable masks offer convenience and comfort in knowing that protection is within reach.* Antimicrobial properties built in to protect the product. This product does not protect users or others against human pathogens including bacteria, viruses, germs or other disease organisms.

With a focus on responsible manufacturing, Grey State continues to adhere to the UN’s sustainability goals to ensure apparel is produced with the highest standards. Therefore, with every purchase one dollar is donated to One Tree Planted.

$88-$98 Buy now!

Olivela Heurueh Not your Beatz Earmuff

These earmuffs feature filled faux fur on a color contrasting headband. Colorful, effortless, and cruelty-free brand launched 2015. Each season’s collection reflects a positive affirmation symbolized through irony of the current social climate. We design pieces that celebrate diverse multi-faceted lifestyles through the use of cruelty-free materials. All products are fur-free and made in the transparency of audited factories. Our strength in developing faux fur provides an ethical and accessible alternative to traditional genuine fur clothing.

Olivela products always give back 20% to charity. This month their feature charity is St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Purchase of this product will provide 1 chemotherapy care supplies for children.

$60 Buy now!

SHAREMRKT Sunshine in the Kitchen

This gift bag includes:

Handmade ceramic bowl by People’s Pottery Project, roughly 7.5 inches in diameter and 2 inches in height.

Dolly Napkin by Block Shop, features playful polka dots and diagonal strips and is 16 x16 inches, hand block printed on 100% linen.

SHAREMRKT is a new pop-up shop with a sustainable focus, selling unique ethically-sourced gifts from talented artisans with 50% of sales benefitting nonprofits. 50% of sales benefiting: Apex Protection Project, Beauty 2 The Streetz, In Kind Boxes

*All bags are gift-ready however, you can also choose eco-friendly wrapping paper with hemp string (an additional $2) or a sustainable drawstring bag by Recover (made with recycled plastic bottles and reclaimed fiber) with a “More Sharing More Love” graphic, designed by Brazilian graffiti artist Tarso Silva (an additional $15).

$45 Buy now!

SHAREMRKT Pause & Positivity

This gift bag, curated by uBwell Studio to inspire personal empowerment through self-awareness, contains daily activities, routines and products inspired by mindfulness, neuroscience, positive psychology and personal development to improve your overall well-being. It’s a bundle of joy in a bag! Includes:

Wake Well, Sleep Well card and notepad

Mood Cards in a reusable tin box by The Mood Club (20 practical activities to encourage self-care, mindfulness, confidence, personal development and emotional resilience)

“Grateful” handmade ceramic dish by Cathy Broski CLAY

Two hand-poured candle votives by The Corner Candleshop

SHAREMRKT is a new pop-up shop with a sustainable focus, selling unique ethically-sourced gifts from talented artisans with 50% of sales benefitting nonprofits. 50% of sales benefiting: Apex Protection Project, Beauty 2 The Streetz, In Kind Boxes

*All bags are gift-ready however, you can also choose eco-friendly wrapping paper with hemp string (an additional $2) or a sustainable drawstring bag by Recover (made with recycled plastic bottles and reclaimed fiber) with a “More Sharing More Love” graphic, designed by Brazilian graffiti artist Tarso Silva (an additional $15).

$42 Buy now!

Simply Earth box

The new Simply Earth Soap Box, and our new Candle Making and Lotion Making Kits, are great for any Last Minute Home, Gifts for Her, and Stocking Stuffer gifts. The December Soap Box contains four essential oils that smell like the season: Winterspice, Cedarwood, Cinnamon, and Bergamot with 6 recipes for making soaps, balms, and lotions.

Gifts from Simply Earth keep on giving as 13% of Simply Earth profits go to organizations that are helping to end human trafficking.

$39 Buy now!

Olivela Heroine Sport Mask

This set includes three masks made of 80% polyester and 20% spandex. These fashion forward masks have a breathable, moisture-wicking design with a four-way stretch and a gentle mesh lining. Please note, these masks are not substitute for medical-grade Personal Protective Equipment. In instances where medical-grade PPE is required, please consult a healthcare professional.

Olivela products always give back 20% to charity. This month their feature charity is St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Purchase of this product will provide 1 chemotherapy care supplies for children.

$36 Buy now!

SHAREMRKT Wolf Pack

This gift bag includes:

Two 30 x 30 flour sack towels from SKT Ceramics, 100% cotton and screen-printed with wolf illustration

Two illustrated cards/envelopes, designed by London artist, Lizzy Stewart and published by Red Cap Cards on recycled paper

SHAREMRKT is a new pop-up shop with a sustainable focus, selling unique ethically-sourced gifts from talented artisans with 50% of sales benefitting nonprofits. 50% of sales benefiting: Apex Protection Project, Beauty 2 The Streetz, In Kind Boxes

*All bags are gift-ready however, you can also choose eco-friendly wrapping paper with hemp string (an additional $2) or a sustainable drawstring bag by Recover (made with recycled plastic bottles and reclaimed fiber) with a “More Sharing More Love” graphic, designed by Brazilian graffiti artist Tarso Silva (an additional $15).

$35 Buy now!

­ Global Grub – International Cooking Kits

Donating 20% of all online order sales in December to the Food Bank of Contra Costa Solano, which is located in the Bay Area of California.

Global Grub’s unique DIY kits make it simpler to tackle various global cuisines and create memorable cooking adventures with loved ones. Kits include the special shelf-stable ingredients and tools; home cooks just add their favorite fresh/basic items. What a fun way to cook together, and it’s a unique experiential gift!

$27.99+ Buy now!

Goli’s Apple Cider Vinegar Gummy Vitamins

Goli’s wildly popular apple cider vinegar gummy vitamins are a delicious daily ritual that leave you looking and feeling your best. Each bottle contains 60 delicious vegan, non-gmo, organic-certified, gluten-free & gelatin-free Apple Cider gummies that support gut health for healthy digestion, boost your immune system, improve your energy levels, and help with weight management!



And best of all, for every purchase, Goli will make a 1-for-1 vitamin grant to provide a child in need with a 6-month supply of vitamins through Vitamin Angels, a global charity providing life-changing vitamins to pregnant women children under 5 who are at risk for malnutrition.

$19 Buy now!

Celestial Silk Scrunchies

Mulberry silk scrunchies keep all hair types healthier and more manageable by reducing the friction that leads to frizz, breakage and hair loss.

Celestial Silk hair ties are more comfortable than normal hair ties and they help prevent hair creases. Not just practical – silk is always elegant. A touch of silk adds a little luxury and subtle glamour to everyday hair care routines. Stylish, practical and luxurious. Available in 2 sizes and 20 colors. 10% of proceeds will be donated to EarthJustice and a local Knoxville homeless shelter (KARM).

$15.99-17.99 Buy now!

Christmas Morning Tea from Chariteas

Chariteas is committed to sourcing the world’s finest quality tea from the road less traveled. Chariteas works with sustainable tea farms in order to craft custom blends. The company is giving a platform to teas from other countries in Southeast Asia such as Indonesia and Vietnam. Masterfully crafted to be both calming and uplifting, Christmas Morning is by no means a holiday exclusive. Bringing to mind that warm blissful feeling of lazy mornings spent with loved ones, this blend can be enjoyed all day long in any season. With flavors of chocolate, vanilla, cinnamon, and mint this kid-friendly tea is best when shared. Chariteas cares about the environment and with each purchase of tea, they replant trees.

$11 Buy now!

*Photos courtesy of respective companies

*Feature image by Photo by Arnel Hasanovic on Unsplash