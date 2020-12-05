Bottiglia Restaurant At Green Valley Casino Review – Great Food And Comfortable Patio Dining

During the Covid pandemic, we have limited our Las Vegas area local restaurant choices to establishments providing patio or outdoor seating. Bottiglia at Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa and Casino in Henderson, Nevada offers not only patio seating, but also great food at reasonable prices. It has become a favorite of ours.

Bottiglia’s fresh Tuscan inspired food is offered in a setting as bright as the flavors it serves up. The interior is well lit with bold colors. The patio where we often dine is exceptionally comfortable. It is part of the original restaurant design, not an add-on during the pandemic.

Diners will appreciate the water misters for the hot Las Vegas summers and heaters for the mild winters. Comfortable couches as well as conventional seats are available. In keeping with safely protocols, you can review the menu on your smart phone or request a paper copy.

Caprese salad Photo by Burt Davis

Selections include a wide variety of salads and appetizers. I really enjoyed the caprese salad containing a very soft mozzarella cheese. My wife Dianne is partial to their crispy calamari. We have also tried the unique char grilled octopus. Quite interesting – if octopus is your thing. The Italian meatballs are hearty and taasty with a light coating of Parmesan cheese and breadcrumbs.

Crispy Calamari Photo by Dianne Davis



Wood Grilled New York Steak Photo by Burt Davis





Entree selections include a variety of seafood, chicken, veal, and beef. I lean toward their wood grilled New York steak topped with crispy artichokes and agrodolce steak sauce. They also offer an excellent Chilean Sea Bass along with farro risotto, carrot puree and peas. My favorite side is the crispy Brussel sprouts combined with hazelnuts, pomegranate and ricotta salata.

There are numerous pasta offerings. I especially enjoyed the wild mushroom tagliatelle in black truffle cream with torn burrata and garlic crumbs. Chicken or shrimp can be added to any pasta. Whole wheat and gluten free pastas are available upon request.

Photo by Burt Davis

The wines selected from Napa, Sonoma, Italy, France, and around the world include eight whites by the glass and nine reds by the glass. If you enjoy having wine with your meal, then you might want to dine on Thursday nights when bottles of wine are half price.

In addition to the wine nightsl Bottiglia offers other specials A variety of West Coast oysters are only $1 each on Tuesday nights. Dianne and I once ate four dozen at a sitting. The heck with appetizers, they were our main course!

We really enjoyed the oysters. Photo by Dianne Davis

There is weekend brunch on Saturdays and Sundays featuring a full menu and bottomless mimosas and aperol spritz for $18. The Monday to Friday Happy Hours from 5 PM to 7 PM feature selected appetizers, wines and mixed drinks for $7. And senior citizens can enjoy a two for one special on entrees on Sunday evenings from 5 – 7 p.m.

Photo by Dianne Davis

Ample parking is available directly adjacent to the restaurant. Or if you’d rather, you can take advantage of their delivery and take out. And remember, you have the option of visiting the casino before or after your meal.

(Article by Burt & Dianne Davis)