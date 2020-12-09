Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens in Las Vegas Inspire Merry and Bright “Hopeful Holidays”

Capturing the spirit of the season, the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens in Las Vegas has unwrapped its extravagant holiday display inviting visitors to explore the majestic, imaginary world of Her Majesty Queen Bellissima.

Decked in holiday-trimmed botanical elements, the Conservatory features a 42-foot-tall silver tip fir tree sparkling with thousands of lights, a beautiful oversized ornamental egg, four majestic horses pulling a lavishly decorated carriage and bustling elves preparing the Queen’s quarters for the season.

Visitors will discover four scenes set in the wondrous garden beds at Bellagio’s Conservatory, each representing a holiday tradition or magical moment in the Queen’s enchanting wonderland. Designed by Ed Libby and the Bellagio Horticulture team, this year’s theme is appropriately titled “Hopeful Holidays.”

“Our amazing horticulture and facilities teams at Bellagio work tirelessly to create and bring to life five themed displays throughout the year,” said Libby. “For our final display of 2020, we wanted to deliver a sense of joy and beauty to every person who visits, hoping each guest heads home with a beautiful new memory to share with loved ones as we head into a promising new year.”

Towering high above this year’s display in the West Garden is a 42-foot tall fresh-cut silver tipped fir tree from California’s Mt. Shasta. Elegantly decorated with 7,000 twinkling white lights and 2,500 gold and red ornaments, the tree is crowned with a new glimmering Swarovski crystal tree topper while a playful five-car toy train equipped with a live camera circles the base of the tree.

The ice queen’s glamorous couture-inspired gown is newly trimmed in fresh everlasting roses and crystals. Accompanying her is a family of Coca-Cola polar bears – Mama bear and Sister bear are each adorned in new crowns to match the Queen.

In the North Garden, guests are greeted by a magnificent ornamental egg set in a fountain of flowing water and surrounded by a gorgeous bed of Poinsettia flowers. The egg’s jewel-encrusted doors are open, revealing a pair of stunning red cardinals set in a snowy winter scene. Mirrored stars overhead, a small forest of lit pine trees and oversized pinecones are placed artistically throughout the bed.

Guests continue their holiday journey with a stop in the East Garden, where they will find themselves immersed in the Queen’s European-themed carriage embellished with jewels and two pearl-curtained windows. Featuring a red velvet interior and red carpet, the coach presents an opportunity for visitors to capture the perfect holiday photo. Four freshly groomed 12-foot-tall white horses are dressed in their finest regalia and ready to carry the Queen into bright days ahead.

The charming South Bed pays homage to the Bellagio team responsible for the Conservatory. Each whimsical elf is working hard to create a magical experience like the talented, hard-working Bellagio designers, decorators, engineers, electricians, florists and gardeners. The Queen’s playful puppy can be found frolicking next to an inviting fireplace and festive floral-embellished furnishings.

Visitors can take The Conservatory home with them or gift the magical experience to a loved one this holiday season by purchasing the exclusive “Season Greetings”-scented holiday candle – the same scent visitors take in as they explore the holiday display. Candles can be purchased inside the Giardini Garden Store.

Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens is complimentary to the public and open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. “Hopeful Holidays” will be on display through January 9, 2021. To learn more, visit Bellagio’s Newsroom .

In order to create a comfortable and safer environment for guests, the following Health & Safety measures have been implemented in how the Conservatory can be experienced:

Health & Safety Measures

All guests enter The Conservatory through a dedicated entryway; floor markers and employees will guide guests through the correct path

The number of guests allowed within The Conservatory at one time will be closely monitored by operations and security; when the space reaches capacity, guests will queue (physically distanced) while they wait for their opportunity to enter

The Bellagio team stationed within The Conservatory will encourage guests to continue moving through the space and exit when they are done enjoying the space so more guests can be accommodated

A dedicated path has been created, and is identified with floor markers, indicating the path guests can take to explore The Conservatory

One path within The Conservatory will be maintained for guests accessing the restaurants that sit within the space to allow them direct access

Holiday Display by the Numbers

13,780: Total flowers on display for the duration of the exhibit

Total flowers on display for the duration of the exhibit 8,000: Poinsettias

Poinsettias 7,000: LED lights on the holiday tree

LED lights on the holiday tree 2,500: Ornaments on the holiday tree

Ornaments on the holiday tree 2,300: White carnations and hydrangeas to create each baby polar bear

White carnations and hydrangeas to create each baby polar bear 322: Tufts of red velvet with crystal buttons inside the carriage

Tufts of red velvet with crystal buttons inside the carriage 75: Team members who participate in the display’s assembly

Team members who participate in the display’s assembly 25: Lit silver tip fir trees

Lit silver tip fir trees 11: Hanging glimmering stars

Hanging glimmering stars 7: Elves

Elves 6: Days to complete the change out

Days to complete the change out 5: Polar bears

Polar bears 4: Horses

Photo Credits Kelly McKeon for MGM Resorts International