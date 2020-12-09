Greenland Starring Gerard Butler Available On Demand on December 18

A family fights for survival as a planet-killing comet races to Earth. John Garrity (Gerard Butler), his estranged wife Allison (Morena Baccarin), and young son Nathan make a perilous journey to their only hope for sanctuary. Amid terrifying news accounts of cities around the world being leveled by the comet’s fragments, the Garrity’s experience the best and worst in humanity. As the countdown to global apocalypse approaches zero, their incredible trek culminates in a desperate and last-minute flight to a possible safe haven.

A still image from GREENLAND. Image courtesy of STX Films.

Directed by: Ric Roman Waugh

Produced by: Basil Iwanyk, Sèbastian Raybaud, Gerard Butler, Alan Siegel

Cast: Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, David Denman, Hope Davis, Roger Dale Floyd, Andrew Bachelor, Merrin Dungey, with Holt McCallany, and Scott Glenn.

On Demand Everywhere December 18, 2020.