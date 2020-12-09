The Simonetta Lein Show Releases Entrepreneurs Panel #2 “Finding Your Loyal Customers and Fanbase During COVID-19” On SLTV

The Simonetta Lein Show is hosted by celebrity tv host and top woman influencer Simonetta Lein. On this episode of Season Two of The Simonetta Lein Show, Simonetta presents the second industry entrepreneurs panel, which showcases local to international entrepreneurs, business owners, and artists looking to share their industry insights and experiences. This panel kicks off with the topic, “Finding Your Loyal Customers and Fanbase During COVID-19.”

Here is a list of our incredible talented and successful panelists for the show:

Abby Taylor

Abby Taylor is Co-Founder and Creative Director of Playa Bowls, New Jersey’s original superfruit bowl franchise. Avid surfers, Abby and Playa Bowls co-founder Rob Giuliani conceptualized the company while exploring surf breaks around the world, where they noticed that versions of superfruit acai and pitaya bowls feature prominently in the surfer diet. Inspired by the unique flavors and driven by their desire to share the delicious healthy discovery with family and friends, Abby and Rob brought their own twist on bowls back to the Jersey Shore, setting up the first Playa Bowls location – a single umbrella stand on the boardwalk.

A fine artist by training with a BFA from Salisbury University, Abby also oversees the creative identity of the Playa Bowls brand from the design of each of the 85+ franchise locations, to the menus. In 2019, Abby was named to Forbes 30 Under 30 list, and received the prestigious Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Regional Award for Innovation. When she’s not at Playa Bowls, Abby is surfing Playa Maria in Rincon, Puerto Rico or the waves in her hometown of Bradley Beach, New Jersey.

Jim Collins

Dr. Jim Collins is an Ohio-based Gerontologist and nationally-recognized expert in wellness and healthcare for seniors and older Americans. Over his 30 year career Dr. Collins has had a strong focus on education – both as a prolific author of published articles and as the founder of Collins Learning, a highly regarded education service providing training to senior care health professionals around the country. Dr Collin’s passion for healthy aging began in high school during frequent visits with residents and staff at the Assumption Nursing Home, where his Mom worked. Following his doctorate in Health Administration, he established a gerontology practice and began education consulting to what would become hundreds of senior living communities.

After researching hundreds of medical articles, Dr. Collins became an early proponent of the benefits of CBD for aging-related health. Given his vast background in age-related disorders, he has emerged as an expert voice in the CBD space. His latest book, Living Longer and Stronger with CBD, will be published in early 2021.

Dr. Collins created Sapphire Essentials with the mission to provide the highest-quality, all-natural, and science-based medical CBD products, specifically formulated for older adults and seniors. s

Educator, speaker, author and now founder of Sapphire Essentials, Dr Collins remains as passionate as ever in his life mission – to provide senior wellness education and help older adults find powerful preventative solutions and maximize their quality of life.

Melika Honore

Melika Honore is a renowned serial entrepreneur and consultant, having managed and helped several small business ventures achieve landmark return on investments. She possesses over 11 years of business consultancy, human resource management, and organizational developmental experience. Melika Honore expertise includes human capital development, business investments, organizational training, and leadership coaching.

She provides advice on strategic planning, financial planning, and organizational procedures not only to enhance productivity and services but also to attain unprecedented financial returns. She is your Business Bestie…

Jeremy Brandt

Jeremy Brandt is a serial tech entrepreneur, real estate investor, aspiring private pilot, and world traveler. After flipping houses throughout the U.S. in his early 20s, he turned his passion for marketing and technology into FastHomeOffer.com– a business that has helped millions of home sellers connect with a local real estate investor or agent who can help get their house sold quickly.

He also started WeBuyHouses.com, a brand recognized nationwide in the cash home buying industry. With locally owned and operated offices throughout the country, WeBuyHouses.com purchases over 2,500 houses each year.

Jeremy is a founder, manager, or investor in dozens of other entrepreneurial ventures. Occasionally, the media wants to talk about real estate or small business, and Jeremy has been interviewed by CNBC, FOX News, Larry King, CNN, Tokyo TV, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, The Associated Press, and many others.

Jeremy makes his home in Fort Worth, Texas and when he is not building companies or traveling, he volunteers to support other entrepreneurs, most recently chairing the Governance Committee for the global Entrepreneurs’ Organization.

Katherine Castro

Award-winning, multilingual Dominican Republic-born actress and filmmaker, Katherine Castro continues her advocacy for Latino’s to make their mark in Hollywood, in business and around the country. She’s the co-producer and co-host of the podcast, “Talk Fast, Listen Slow” which provides a space for the Latinx community. Alongside luxury realtor Angela Carrasco. In the midst of the pandemic, Katherine wanted to bring her 1 million followers on Instagram, a source of entertainment and a dose of good news. She partnered with BELatina News and launched a video series named Somos Good News, produced by Lisa Cavalli, directed by Guisell Gomez, and edited by Anto Chavez. Inspired by John Krasinski’s ‘Some Good News,’ Katherine and her co-host Angela Carrasco are bringing good news to the world, especially to those that identify with Latinx content.

Babita Spinelli

Babita Spinelli is an award-winning psychotherapist, mental health consultant, certified coach, former lawyer, and former Wall Street Executive. Babita Spinelli is the Founder and CEO of Babita Spinelli Group and Opening the Doors Psychotherapy. She is a frequent media contributor, podcast guest and speaker providing expertise around relationships, narcissism, workplace mental health, divorce and more. She is known as the relationship expert and has been quoted and published in several leading publications, including the Huffington Post, Insider, MindBodyGreen, Medium, Bloomberg, Men’s Health, the Washington Post, and Architectural Digest amongst others.

Babita provides consulting services to CEOs and HR leadership on mental health in the workplace and provides heart-centered business owners with strategies to set their businesses up for success.

Babita was the 2019 recipient of New York Psychotherapist Award and was named New Jersey’ s top ten leading women entrepreneurs in 2020. Her therapy and coaching services are virtual and provided globally.



