Chloe and the All-By-Myself Cake – A Special Holiday Package

Chicago’s North Shore is greatly enhanced by the presence of Prairie Grass Café. You never know what creative and special offers will be available. There are so many partners that Sarah Stegner and George Bumbaris work with so that Chicagoland has opportunities of all kinds. Of course, there are special meals for every holiday and just special meals, help with cooking, wellness in the new year, opportunities to get fresh fish, and organic produce and much more.

A delightfully different opportunity is currently available. Prairie Grass Cafe (601 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, 847-205-4433) is partnering with author/journalist Barbara Revsine, longtime friend and food writer, to bring you a special holiday package, perfect to share with the little ones in your life and to satisfy everyone’s sweet tooth.



They are offering a copy of Revsine’s soon-to-be released children’s book, Chloe and the All-By-Myself Cake, along with half of a Prairie Grass Cafe’s Double Chocolate Cake (approximately 5-6 slices), for $45. Add pint of their homemade Vanilla Ice Cream with Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl for additional $15 or $60 for the package.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of this package will be donated to The Abundance Setting, a not-for-profit organization support working mothers to survive and thrive in the culinary industry.



To order, call Prairie Grass Cafe at (847) 205-4433 now through December 31, at least 24 hours in advance as cakes are baked to order.





“Chloe is a charming story for a parent, grandparent or caregiver to read to a child,” says Revsine. “Ice cream cakes offer endless opportunities for creativity, and for some reason, guests are always convinced it took a lot of effort to produce the cake, which is, happily, not the case. Making an ice cream cake is a wonderful project for a child to tackle, either alone or with help from an older child or adult.”



Together with her grandchildren, Revsine has been making ice cream cakes since her oldest granddaughter, now a college freshman, was not quite three years old.



“We’ve known Barbara for years, ever since my partner George Bumbaris and I were at the Ritz Carlton Hotel 35 years ago,” Stegner says. “She has always been supportive of our endeavors and when she said she had written Chloe and the All-By-Myself Cake, we jumped at the chance to help her.”



Revsine and Stegner hope that people who purchase the package will post photos of their children and grandchildren making Chloe’s Ice Cream Cake. “We’d love to see the photos.” Please tag photos #ChloesAllByMyselfCake on Social Media and copy @PrairieGrassCafe and @BarbaraRevsine.

About Chloe, The Heroine:

Chloe and the All-By-Myself Cake is the story of a very creative little girl taking her first steps toward independence. The character is based, at least in part, on Barbara Revsine’ s daughter, daughter-in-law and oldest granddaughter, with a little bit of the author tossed in for good measure.



Chloe is seven, old enough to do a lot of things by herself yet young enough to still need help for a lot of other things. She has a passion for make-believe, a love of adventure and an unshakable faith in her own abilities.



“You be the wicked witch,” she says, “and I’ll be the brave princess who swims the ocean, wins the marathon, climbs the mountain, tames the dragon and rescues the prince. Then we can make cookies, Grandma,” she adds, never once pausing to catch her breath. For her, everything is possible, at least in her imagination.



About the Author

Anxious to sell her first story, Barbara Revsine arrived at the office of a fledgling suburban magazine armed with an idea and a tray of sweet rolls baked during a bread class she was teaching. Four decades and hundreds of articles later, her resume includes the New York Times, the Chicago Tribune,the Chicago Sun-Times, Wine Spectator, Epicurious, Travel & Leisure, and numerous trade publications.



An English major, Revsine graduated from Northwestern University, as did her husband, Lawrence Revsine, who was a professor at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University from 1971 until his death in May 2007. The couple’s daughter Pamela lives in Austin, Texas with her fiancé Rob Kirkey and a dog named Gibbs, while Revsine’s son, David, and his wife Michele, live in suburban Chicago with their three daughters and a dog named Riley.





About the Illustrator

Elaheh Bos works in the field of possibilities and change and believes in helping children and families to bloom. She is the founder of plantlovegrow.com and has been writing, illustrating, and publishing children’s books for the past ten years. Her work focuses on inner growth through practical and sustainable methods and tools.



With a background in Applied Human Sciences and Human Relations, and as a Child Behavior Consultant, she brings creativity, passion and understanding to every project she collaborates on.



Elaheh comes from a long line of artists and loves exploring and combining new mediums, textures, and techniques.



She was born in Zaire, lived in Laos, and now resides in Montreal with her family. She believes in the power of stories and knows firsthand of their impact as agents of change, keepers of memories, and mostly as a source of comfort and joy for families.

