R&B/Pop Superstar Ian Guerin Wants Love For the Holidays!

The most magical season of the year has arrived & R&B superstar Ian Guerin has made it clear he has a very specific wish! He wants a love that lasts only during the holidays as he so loudly declares in his Christmas song ‘For the Holidays’.

“…Let’s be an item from the 1st to the 31st, share some love & the parties, the gifts & the joy, then, if we like it, we can take it to bigger proportions in January,” states Ian blatantly as he tells his romantic interest he’s willing to wear his heart on his sleeve & make a date with her.

“There’s no signal on the north pole” sings Ian as he prepares to let the world know he never gave up on the girl he is interested in.

“I wrote this song while going through an emotional rough patch. This girl is in so many of my songs I’ve lost track of it, but I needed to let her know, if at a distance, that I hadn’t forgotten her, so she’s to credit for a song that describes a situation I am certain everyone has been through. Who has fantasied about spending the holidays with their ultimate crush? I know the answer is everyone.”

‘For the Holidays’ is the perfect celebration kick starter & one of Guerin’s most critically acclaimed & well-embraced singles.

“I know people love this song, because they see themselves in it with a sense of hope & excitement, not with longing & melancholy. “We’ll be our own Santa, exchange gifts & kisses, all the mistletoes will be marked we were here babe,” is a line of hope & I wanted it to be that way. I wanted to make a song that made me & everyone know our day will come.”

‘For the Holidays’ is Ian Guerin’s 1st original Christmas song & is available on all streaming services including Pandora & Jukebox—which provides music to Jukeboxes all across the United States.

Photo Credit: Ian Guerin