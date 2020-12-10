Steve Hamm – “Beacon of Positivity”

Despite the fiery, plague-ridden, nightmare-scape of 2020, actor, voice over, model, and helicopter pilot Steve Hamm, remains a constant and calm beacon of light. Posting majestic sunsets, inspirational dawns and calming landscapes alongside encouraging quotes on Twitter each day makes a quiet statement that leaves one feeling comforted.

Steve shared his thoughts as the year comes to an end…….

What were some of the biggest challenges you have faced this year?

Besides dealing with the pandemic, my other challenge has been to complete the production of an audio book. It was a steep learning curve- Finding the right soundproofed space to record, then understanding how to use the software. I am happy to say that I am almost done.

What were your biggest highlights of the year?

I booked a role in the independent project “The World Mission”. I will be playing “Jonny McCance”, the Director of Central Intelligence. Many thanks to Natty Westgate for the opportunity.

Who or what were your biggest influences of the year?

A few of my biggest influencers are Twitter followers, Melanie Korach, Beth Frates, and Cynthia Bazin.

Melanie is a teacher, Beth is an MD, and Cynthia is a motivational speaker. Their tweets are extremely profound and always provide encouragement. If you’re on Twitter, you should definitely check them out.

If there hadn’t been a pandemic what do you think would’ve been different for you and your career?

There would have been considerably more opportunities to book projects, not just in Ohio, but across the country. Thankfully, systems are being put in place to ensure safe, on set, COVID protocols.

On the positive side, self-taped auditions and virtual meetings are becoming the new normal. I think this will streamline the process for the future.

What were some of your most creative moments of the year?

I started working with another acting coach, Shannan Yancsurak, of ShannanYStudios. She taught me a different method to approach the audition process. Using this method, I was able to tap deeper into my creative side and really bring my characters to life. It was quite the epiphany.

What were some of your favorite moments of 2020?

My favorite moments would have to be reading all the articles and having virtual interviews that you and Jimmy have submitted/scheduled on my behalf. Very much appreciated.

Have you made a New Year’s resolution yet and if so what is it?

Just to be a better person. Keep working hard on my acting skills and book more work next year.

I like to motivate and inspire others so I will keep posting motivational and inspirational messages on social media. A supportive word or message can make the difference in someone’s day. We can all use that from time to time.

Follow Steve Hamm on the web:

Official Website https://www.stevehamm.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/steve.hamm.526

https://www.facebook.com/StevenPHamm05

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/SteveHammActor

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stevehamm_actor

IMDb: https://www.imdb.me/stevenphamm

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKw1H1hYX3D5D-VMsUjK6vA

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-hamm-01181b55

Photo Credit: Steve Hamm