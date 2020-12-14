Chatting with Chris Dukes

Christopher M. Dukes hails from Omaha, Nebraska. After graduating with a degree in Speech Communications from the University of Nebraska Omaha, Dukes moved to Los Angeles and hit the ground running in the film industry. Christopher earned his SAG card on an HBO movie of the month alongside Tom Berenger. Throughout the next decade he kicked and punched his way into the stunt world performing in a number of live shows, television, and films. His proudest stunt credit is from G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009).

Up next, Dukes can be seen in the Suzanne DeLaurentiis Productions film THERE WILL ALWAYS BE CHRISTMAS, where he stars alongside Eileen Davidson and Michael Paré. The film centers around Alana (Eileen Davidson) and her vivacious teenage daughter Samantha who must question their values about sacrifice, family, and love – and what it means to be thankful for another Christmas. Christopher has a small yet powerful supporting role as Mr. Masterson, a father forced to choose between standing up for his son and changing a life. In addition to his roles on screen, Christopher is also a successful financial advisor, business owner, and father of two. With determination, passion, and stamina Christopher has carved out a long-standing career in the entertainment business and there’s no stopping him yet!

Chris Dukes took time out to answer some questions for Splash Magazines Worldwide.

How long have you been an actor?

I have been in the entertainment industry since I was 15 years old, I got my first commercial my sophomore year in high school and have been pursuing a career in the industry ever since

What are some of your most recent productions?

Recently, I had starring roles in two shorts for a series called Very Frightening Tales. I also played an attorney in a futuristic thriller called Athena.

As a cast member of Middleton Christmas, has organ donation affected your life in any way?

I sit on the board of directors for two nonprofits and I’ve had experience with organ donation and how it ultimately saves lives many times over. Both of my charities are cancer related and the need for organ donation is quite strong with those groups.

Middleton Christmas was set during the holidays… What are some of your favorite holiday traditions?

As a child, my parents always let us open our gifts from each other on Christmas Eve and then of course Santa would come that evening and there would be more gifts in our living room the next day. That is something I have continued on with my own children to this day.

What was it like working with actors Micheal Paré and Eileen Davidson?

In the movie, I have a scene with Miss Davidson, she was very gracious and giving as an actor.

What are you looking forward to in 2021?

As we wind down to the end of a very challenging year, my hope is that 2021 brings us back to some sense of normalcy. Moreover, I hope that we as a society are able to rebound from this year and come out better on the other end.