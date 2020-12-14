Editor Picks -Top 50 Songs of 2020

While every inch of the heavens has been engulfed in flames and penicillin could no longer change the world, many artists saw this unprecedented time of isolation as the most creative time in history. Many artists welcomed the darkness as a canopy with the stars hung so that they could shine. The world was shifting around us and we had to shape ourselves to fit, as did the music industry which came to a screeching halt and was forced to embrace the void.
Despite the fiery plague that sent people crying for the moon, artists continued to create. Some of the most relevant songs were explored, but music isn’t a competition but rather the prize itself, the sharing of things that matter most. Splash Magazines presents the most popular songs of the roughest year in current times, a list that will go down in history.
Here is our worldwide list of the best songs in the year 2020:
1). If the World Was Ending- feat.JP Saxe, Julia Michaels
2). Blinding Lights- The Weekend
3). Circles-Post Malone
4). Holy- Justin Bieber feat Chance the Rapper
5). Therefore I Am- Billie Eilish.
6). Savage Love- Jason Derulo x Jawsh 685
7). Monster- Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber
8). In These Crazy Times- John Lodge feat.Jon Davidson
9). Chapter ll- Ian Guerin
10) Don’t Start Now- Dua Lipa
11) Memories-Maroon 5
12) Adore You- Harry Styles
13) Alcoholic- Rocky Kramer
14) Dance Monkey-Tones And I
15) Everything I Wanted- Billie Ellish
16) Invisible Stranger- The PondHawks
17) Annihilation Denial- The FM’s
18) Lonely – Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco
19) Dynamite- BTS
20) Popstar- DJ Khaled feat. Drake
21) Electric- Revolushn
22) Heartless- The Weeknd
23) Falling- Trevor Daniel
24) Rich Rich – Roxanne Luciano
25) Tu Sabor – Juliana
26) The Box- Roddy Ricch
27) Rockstar- DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
28) Life Is Good- Future feat. Drake
29) AniMazing Xmas- AniMaze X
30) Adore You- Harry Styles
31) Blueberry Fargo- Lil Mosey
32) Bop- DaBaby
33) Lose You To Love Me- Selena Gomez
34) Truth Hurts- Lizzo
35) Kings & Queens- Ava Max
36) Yummy- Justin Bieber
37) Only Human- Jonas Brothers
38) Stuck With You- Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber
39) You Should Be Sad- Halsey
40) Bad Guy-Billie Eilish
41) Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles
42) Death Bed- Powfu feat. Beabadoobee
43) Tootsie Slide- Drake
44) Bruises- Lewis Capaldi
45) Balloon- Andrew Cole
46) Happy Holidays- Glass Tiger
47) Fruitcake- Fred Schneider and The Superions
48) Cruel Twist-The Immediate Family
49) Before You Go-Lewis Capaldi
50) Animal – Reuben Cannon
