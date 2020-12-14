Editor Picks -Top 50 Songs of 2020

While every inch of the heavens has been engulfed in flames and penicillin could no longer change the world, many artists saw this unprecedented time of isolation as the most creative time in history. Many artists welcomed the darkness as a canopy with the stars hung so that they could shine. The world was shifting around us and we had to shape ourselves to fit, as did the music industry which came to a screeching halt and was forced to embrace the void.



Despite the fiery plague that sent people crying for the moon, artists continued to create. Some of the most relevant songs were explored, but music isn’t a competition but rather the prize itself, the sharing of things that matter most. Splash Magazines presents the most popular songs of the roughest year in current times, a list that will go down in history.

Here is our worldwide list of the best songs in the year 2020:



1). If the World Was Ending- feat.JP Saxe, Julia Michaels

2). Blinding Lights- The Weekend

3). Circles-Post Malone

4). Holy- Justin Bieber feat Chance the Rapper

5). Therefore I Am- Billie Eilish.

6). Savage Love- Jason Derulo x Jawsh 685

7). Monster- Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber

8). In These Crazy Times- John Lodge feat.Jon Davidson

9). Chapter ll- Ian Guerin

10) Don’t Start Now- Dua Lipa

11) Memories-Maroon 5

12) Adore You- Harry Styles

13) Alcoholic- Rocky Kramer

14) Dance Monkey-Tones And I

15) Everything I Wanted- Billie Ellish

16) Invisible Stranger- The PondHawks

17) Annihilation Denial- The FM’s

18) Lonely – Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco

19) Dynamite- BTS

20) Popstar- DJ Khaled feat. Drake

21) Electric- Revolushn

22) Heartless- The Weeknd

23) Falling- Trevor Daniel

24) Rich Rich – Roxanne Luciano

25) Tu Sabor – Juliana

26) The Box- Roddy Ricch

27) Rockstar- DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

28) Life Is Good- Future feat. Drake

29) AniMazing Xmas- AniMaze X

31) Blueberry Fargo- Lil Mosey

32) Bop- DaBaby

33) Lose You To Love Me- Selena Gomez

34) Truth Hurts- Lizzo

35) Kings & Queens- Ava Max

36) Yummy- Justin Bieber

37) Only Human- Jonas Brothers

38) Stuck With You- Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

39) You Should Be Sad- Halsey

40) Bad Guy-Billie Eilish

41) Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles

42) Death Bed- Powfu feat. Beabadoobee

43) Tootsie Slide- Drake

44) Bruises- Lewis Capaldi

45) Balloon- Andrew Cole

46) Happy Holidays- Glass Tiger

47) Fruitcake- Fred Schneider and The Superions

48) Cruel Twist-The Immediate Family

49) Before You Go-Lewis Capaldi

50) Animal – Reuben Cannon