Lanett Tachel is Looking Forward to 2021 Beach Time

Lanett Tachel is an ACTRESS, WRITER and PRODUCER originally from Prince George’s County Maryland. After graduating Howard University with a degree in Theater, she moved to LA and landed a job as an on-set consultant for legendary Director, Ed Weinberger. This opportunity opened doors for Lanett to wear many hats in the film industry both on and off screen.

Lanett quickly flexed her acting muscles, and hit the ground running, appearing in supporting and leading roles in films that included Drama, Sci fi, thrillers, and even Horror.

Starring alongside talents such as: Vivica Fox, Dean Cain, Michael Pare,Eric Roberts, Gary Busey, Obba Babatunde’ and many more, Lanett has graced the big and small screen in genres ranging from Comedy to Dramas to Action packed thrillers. Her work has premiered theatrically as well as on platforms such as Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, SYFY, BET, Lifetime and more.

Most recently, Lanett’s writing and acting chops are showcased in the new single cam, scripted series, PUMP where she serves as Co-Creator, Executive Producer and STAR alongside Ray J, Jennifer Freeman, and Michael Jai White.

Quickly shifted gears Lanett wrote and starred in the Sy-Fy thriller, ATHENA, which will release to streaming platforms in 2021. Lanett lives by the motto, “Don’t Wait, Create” and is constantly creating opportunities for herself and those around her both on and offscreen.

Splash Magazines Worldwide had the opportunity to interview Lanett as follows:

How long have you been an actor?

As the oldest sibling of four with the task of “entertaining the family, “I was an actress before I really knew what that meant. But it became official when I landed the role of Dorothy in an Elementary School play. I joined drama club in both middle and High School and graduated from Howard University with a BFA in theater before coming to LA to pursue the big screen.

What are some of your most recent productions?

Some of my most recent productions include ATHENA, a sci-fi thriller directed by Corey Grant that I co-wrote and Star in which will release in 2021. Another production I just wrapped is VERY FRIGHTENING TALES Directed by Dale Fabrigar. I had the extreme pleasure of acting alongside the legendary Sally Struthers and I can’t wait for all audiences, but especially horror fans, to see what we’ve cooked up. And Middleton Christmas is out now and I’m so happy to have worked alongside such a giving cast and crew.

As a cast member of Middleton Christmas, has organ donation affected your life in any way?

To me, organ donation was always a given. I’ve never understood why anyone wouldn’t check that box on their driver’s license, that could potentially save a life. Although I have not been personally affected, I hope the message of this film brings great awareness to the need for organ donors.

Middleton Christmas was set during the holidays… What are some of your favorite holiday traditions?

Some of my favorite family traditions are cooking and singing together. My family is full of artists and we all think we’re top chefs. lol. Every moment turns into a song or dance and every meal becomes a work of art.

What was it like working with actors Micheal Paré and Eileen Davidson?

Michael and Eileen were absolutely sensational! They were so engaging both on and off screen and made everyone feel at home. We felt like family immediately, which is my favorite kind of set to be on.

What are you looking forward to in 2021?

In 2021, I’m looking forward to people being kinder to one another and to themselves. We’ve been through a lot together this past year and when everything opens back up, I’m hopeful that despite the political climate, the country can become more unified than ever.

In regards to production, I’m looking forward to reprising my role of TAMIKA in the TV series, PUMP as well as shooting a Thriller near the beginning of the year. I’m also looking forward to a vacation somewhere…anywhere with beautiful beaches.

