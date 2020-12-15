“Journey to the North Pole” Drive-through Open in Las Vegas til Sunday, January 3

The kids want to see Santa Claus, but you don’t want to take them to Santa behind plexiglass at the local mall. What to do? If you are in the Las Vegas area you can take a “Journey to the North Pole” in the comfort and safety of your own car..

IraKuzmaPhotos

So pile the children – of all ages – into the car and head for the INDUSTRIAL Event Space for a drive-through experience which transports guests to a winter wonderland complete with state-of-the-art lights, lasers, andl projections, all programmed to heartwarming holiday hits in celebration of the festive season.





“Journey to the North Pole” includes three immersive experiences for visitors to enjoy. Visitors are asked to tune their car radios to a designated station before entering the Holiday Light Show which showcases dazzling lights under a laser recreation of the aurora borealis.

Photo by Dianne Davis

As the vehicles meander down the Path of Lights, the passengers can enjoy a mesmerizing tunnel of glittering lights and snow. Yes, the snow is actually falling outside your cars’ windows.

IraKuzmaPhotos

Photo by Dianne Davis

Then continue the journey on to Santa’s Workshop, a North Pole experience featuring none other than Santa and his merry helpers. From a safe social distance, Santa asks what passengers what they want for Christmas. An guests can capture selfies with Santa and the elves, all from the safety of their vehicles.

“Journey to the North Pole” is illuminated by 100,000+ lights, 380+ strands and 100+ fixtures, including a fully programmable mega tree, all designed and handmade by a team of more than 30 Las Vegas creative professionals who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo by Dianne Davis

Pictures and videos are highly encouraged, so guests can share their “journeys” on Facebook and Instagram using #JourneytotheNorthPole and tagging @northpolelv.



Photo by Dianne Davis

“Journey to the North Pole” can be experienced nightly from 5 to 10 p.m. through Sunday, January 3 at the INDUSTRIAL event space, 2330 South Industrial Road,. Tickets start at $20 depending on the date and are on sale at North Pole Tickets. Space is limited and advance purchases are required. For more information, visit northpolelv.com and follow the “journey” on Facebook and Instagram at @northpolelv.

IraKuzmaPhotos

“Journey to the North Pole” ia a co-production of Josh Abelson (the INDUSTRIAL event space), Emo Palumbo (Tag Team Productions) and Brian Rogerson (Sin City Scenic).

Feature photo by IraKuzmaPhotos