Natalia Bilbao Interview

Natalia Bilbao is a native Spanish and English actress who has been classically trained in London, Bilbao and Madrid. She has worked on films in supporting and leading roles, and was nominated for a Best Actress Award at the Terror Film Festival in 2017. Her stage work includes Shakespeare, contemporary, musical, improv and sketch plays in both English and Spanish. She has stage combat, martial arts and sword fighting training and reached the top 100 national tennis ranking in Spain as well as competed in skiing, swimming, rollerblading among many other sports. She is currently part of the cast of TMI Hollywood, the longest running live comedy sketch show in LA, she’s a TV host in La City View Channel 35’s Emmy Award winning show LA This Week. She’s also the co-host of the SHEIN MEX international live show, and has played one of the leading roles in “Mind Heist” and “No Man’s Law” recently. A Q&A with Natalia Bilbao follows and is appreciated by Splash Magazines Worldwide:

How long have you been an actor?

I took my first acting lesson when I was 18 and have been acting professionally for about 6 years. It’s hard to determine when I started, I’ve always loved storytelling but it wasn’t until I was in college that I decided to take a leap of faith and go to acting school and look at acting as a possible career. Professionally I feel like my career began when I was 20 or possibly later, once I graduated from Business College by the University of Deusto, La Comercial in Spain, since that is when I started pursuing acting full time.



What are some of your most recent productions?

I was one of the leads in the feature films Mind Heist and No Man’s Law. In both films I played badass roles, which are my favorite, I love playing strong characters who have a very vulnerable side which they fight to keep hidden, it’s that dichotomy about people and these characters that really motivates me as an artist to dive deeper and take risks in my choices. I’m also excited about an upcoming action project that I’ve been helping develop for about a year now which I hope to talk about very soon.

As a cast member of Middleton Christmas, has organ donation affected your life in any way?

I have always been an organ donor even though fortunately have not had any close situations in this aspect. I think we should all be organ donors, the fact that your organs can save lives is reason enough to become one, I really see no cons to becoming an organ donor and I am proud to be one.



Middleton Christmas was set during the holidays… What are some of your favorite holiday traditions?

I love getting together with my family and friends and going on nostalgic trips, talking about our favorite memories, I love singing Christmas carols, love eating lots of delicious food and traditional desserts. I mostly love being around loved ones while enjoying a delicious meal.



What was it like working with actors Micheal Paré and Eileen Davidson?

It was wonderful working with so many talented actors and crew members. I loved the feeling of family that was present on set, everybody was very welcoming and respectful. I’ve been privileged to work with some well known actors and artists in my career and I can say that the one thing they all had in common was their commitment to the craft and to making the work easy for all the other actors as well as the crew, and the actors in Middleton Christmas were no different.



What are you looking forward to in 2021?

I’m excited about new projects that might come to fruition and hopefully things will be getting a little better for people who have seen both their health and financial situation affected. I’ve been blessed with work during this trying time and I hope to keep on working and possibly embarking on riskier more daring projects in artistic terms. I think this has been a good moment for introspection, to realize what things we truly enjoy doing and for me it’s been a time to think about what kind of art I want to be doing. I’m praying 2021 will bring some much needed peace and a continued sense of community.