By Daniel Herron

I’ve lived in Thailand for 10 years and it never ceases to amaze me when either at a restaurant or event how creative the presentations of food dishes can be. I’ve watched Thai women, men, and children, sitting and artfully crafting delicious fruits into works of art. This is a tradition that has been handed down through the ages.

As a picture tells a 1000 words, I decided to just let the images say it all.

Hand-carved mango

tasty Thai springrolls

fried Sap fish

fish cakes & satay appetizers

assorted vegetable appetizer

shu shee fish

spicy seafood salad

mango with sticky rice desert

fried banana with ice cream

Daniel Herron – Copyright 2020