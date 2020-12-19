Lionsgate Releases Trailer for Chaos Walking Starring Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland

SYNOPSIS: In the not too distant future, Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by “the Noise” – a force that puts all their thoughts on display. In this dangerous landscape, Viola’s life is threatened – and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet’s dark secrets.

Like all men on the planet, Aaron (David Oyelowo, pictured) has to deal with “the Noise” – a force that pulls all men’s thoughts on display – in CHAOS WALKING. Image courtesy of Lionsgate.

Nick Jonas stars as ‘Davy Prentiss, Jr’ in CHAOS WALKING. Image courtesy of Lionsgate.

From the director of The Bourne Identity and Edge of Tomorrow and based on the best-selling novel The Knife of Never Letting Go, Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland star with Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, Kurt Sutter, and David Oyelowo in Chaos Walking.

Chaos Walking will be released in theaters on March 5, 2021.