Lionsgate Releases Trailer for Chaos Walking Starring Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland

December 19, 2020 Jillian Dale Entertainment, Film, TV & Books 0
Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland in Chaos Walking
Daisy Ridley as ‘Viola Eade,’ Manchee the dog, and Tom Holland as ‘Todd Hewitt’ in CHAOS WALKING. Photo credit Murray Close; Image courtesy of Lionsgate.

SYNOPSIS: In the not too distant future, Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by “the Noise” – a force that puts all their thoughts on display. In this dangerous landscape, Viola’s life is threatened – and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet’s dark secrets.

David Oyelowo in Chaos Walking
Like all men on the planet, Aaron (David Oyelowo, pictured) has to deal with “the Noise” – a force that pulls all men’s thoughts on display – in CHAOS WALKING. Image courtesy of Lionsgate.
Nick Jonas in Chaos Walking
Nick Jonas stars as ‘Davy Prentiss, Jr’ in CHAOS WALKING. Image courtesy of Lionsgate.

From the director of The Bourne Identity and Edge of Tomorrow and based on the best-selling novel The Knife of Never Letting Go, Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland star with Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, Kurt Sutter, and David Oyelowo in Chaos Walking.

Chaos Walking will be released in theaters on March 5, 2021.

About Jillian Dale 29 Articles
Film festival coverage and digital content ninja.
Website Instagram Twitter LinkedIn

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*