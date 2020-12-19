Elijah Rock Launches Variety Christmas Special December 20th – Streamed Live from Las Vegas

Las Vegas-based actor/singer/tap dancer extraordinaire Elijah Rock brings “The Elijah Rock Variety Show Christmas Special” event streaming live from Las Vegas on Sunday December 20 at 6pm PST.

Reminiscent of the classic variety shows of yesteryear, Rock reimagines the entertainment experience for a digital only audience with a show which offers family entertainment, song, dance, jazz, comedy and broadway Christmas cheer streaming directly into your home. A percentage of the proceeds will be donated to charities supporting youth at A New Day Foundation and St. Jude’s Ranch For Children.

“The Elijah Rock Variety Show Christmas Special” broadcasting from the Renkus-Heinz Theatre at Notoriety in Downtown Las Vegas will feature acts including Tymara Walker, jazz singer Jonathan Karrant, Broadway/Vegas stars Ruby Lewis and Frank Lawson, Travis Cloer (the longest running lead as Frankie Valli in “Jersey Boys), tap dancing twins Sean & John Scott, a cappella group The Doo Wop Kings, contortionist Jazmin LeFae, plus well known impersonator John Di Domenico.

Host Rock will also sing and dance. His soulful all-star band includes musical director Angelo Stokes (drums), David Siegel (piano), David Ostrem (bass) and Michael Spicer (saxophone). “We’re in a challenging time here in Las Vegas with the Governor’s mandate of 25% capacity for live events,” Rock laments. “Performers need to perform and now, more than ever, people need family entertainment. My goal is to do my part to celebrate talent and spread joy.”

Tickets for the event are $25 per device and are available for purchase online at Elijah Rock Christmas Special. Once the live stream performance has completed, viewers will have the ability to watch the concert on-demand for 48 hours