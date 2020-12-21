Las Vegas Restaurants Host 8th Annual Holiday Give Back Donation Match to Benefit The Shade Tree

Darin and Patricia Feinstein, Stephen and Judi Siegel of The Siegel Group for Pinkbox Donuts, and management at Findlay Kia, have teamed up in support of the 8th Annual Holiday Give Back fundraising campaign now through January 31, 2020 to benefit The Shade Tree, Las Vegas’ only 24-hour women and children’s shelter,

Guests who dine at any of the participating restaurants listed below are invited to support The Shade Tree by donating $1 or more. 100% of proceeds will go directly to the shelter, combined with matching donation from the Feinsteins.

Donations are being accepted now through Jan. 31 at the following restaurants:

“We are especially grateful this year for Darin and Patricia Feinstein’s continued generous support of the shelter and our programs,” said Linda Perez, CEO of The Shade Tree. “Community partners like them allow us to help the many women and children affected by domestic violence and homelessness we see every day.”

Fatburger/Fat Bar Las Vegas delivered Fatburgers with all the fixings for the residents to enjoy on Monday, Dec. 21. Additionally, Pinkbox Donuts will deliver donuts and Findlay Kia is providing gift cards for the residents.

About The Shade Tree

The Shade Tree is Southern Nevada’s only 24-hour accessible emergency shelter for women and children in crisis, servicing many who are victims of domestic violence and/or human trafficking. The Shade Tree Shelter offers 364 permanent beds and provides over 100,000 nights of shelter over 165,000 meals every year.

On average, The Shade Tree provides assistance to 15 new families each day and helps over 6,000 women and children annually. The Shade Tree facility offers residential areas with sleeping rooms, libraries, training rooms, children’s playrooms, meals, and laundry services. Additionally, it offers programs and services for women and children including life skills, workforce readiness, health services, and housing assistance.

The Shade Tree has been providing these services since 1989. The Shade Tree crisis hotline phone/text number is 1-855-385-0072. To learn more, follow The Shade Tree on Facebook @ShadeTreeofLasVegas and Twitter & Instagram @ShadeTreeVegas or visit The Shade Tree.

About El Dorado Cantina

Founded in 2014, El Dorado Cantina is best known for being one of the first Mexican restaurants in Las Vegas to offer cuisine featuring organic, non-GMO ingredients and for its extensive menu featuring dishes inspired by regions across Mexico.

The El Dorado Cantina team believes in using sustainably raised products, which means that all the beef, chicken, pork, shrimp, fish and produce used in the dishes originate from carefully selected farms in the U.S. free from antibiotics, pesticides, and steroids.

Happy Hour is offered at both locations and every Tuesday, El Dorado Cantina offers Don Julio™ 1942 tequila shots for $7 (valued at $35). Voted “Best Mexican Restaurant” by the Las Vegas Review-Journal multiple years’ running, and one of Yelp’s “Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S.” two years in a row, El Dorado Cantina has two locations in the Las Vegas Valley: 3025 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive and 430 S. Rampart Blvd., with a third set to open mid-2021. For more information or to make a reservation, visit ElDoradoCantina.com or follow on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Fatburger/Fat Bar Las Vegas

Fat Bar Las Vegas, the first Fatburger location with a fully stocked bar, is designed to entertain guests 24/7, 365 days a year. Founded in 2011, Fat Bar Las Vegas has become one of the hottest spots on the Las Vegas Strip to enjoy signature cocktails and some of the best people watching out there.

The restaurant features the classic Fatburger menu of various sized 100% USDA custom burgers, chicken burgers, turkey burgers, veggie burgers, Impossible vegan burgers; their famous sides of chili cheese fries, and daily fresh onion rings that can’t be beat. Fat Bar also offers a large signature drink menu with tasty cocktails such as the “Vegas Vacation” and “Bloody Fat Mary.”