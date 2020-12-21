Restaurants Open New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day Offer Specials to Ring in 2021

This year, many restaurants are open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day offering special menus, champagne toasts and even live music. Check out the best New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day restaurant deals below brough to us courtesy of Retail Me Not. Many of these offers vary by location, so call ahead or make reservations to confirm your spot.

Applebee’s : Ring in the new year at your favorite neighborhood bar and grill. Most Applebee’s locations will be open from 11 a.m. to midnight on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Bahama Breeze : In past years, the New Year’s Eve party lasted from 9 p.m. to close and featured $2.20 Legendary Island Cocktails, including the Painkiller, Zombie and Killer Bee. Note: Offers and hours may vary by location.

Bar Louie : Last year, certain locations were hosting New Year’s 1920’s-themed Eve Masquerade parties. Depending on the location, party favors and a champagne toast were provided with admission. Bar Louie was also open on New Year’s Day.

Bertucci’s : In the mood for some pizza? Most Bertucci’s locations will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but hours vary, so be sure to check with your local restaurant.

Boston Market : Open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but again, confirm with your nearest Boston Market because hours might vary by location.

Buca di Beppo : Enjoy a New Year celebration with family size dishes of Italian food for your group. Most will also be open until 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Buca di Beppo will be open for lunch and dinner, and you can make reservations here.

Buffalo Wild Wings : Wing it. Buffalo Wild Wings will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. They will have regular hours.

Carl’s Jr. : Open on New Year’s Eve and New Years’s Day (opening at 11 a.m.), but be sure to reserve your table. Get all the Italian food.

Cheesecake Factory : A majority of locations will be open New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Some locations open until midnight on New Year’s Eve for a Champagne toast.

Chick-fil-A : Most will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day. Hours vary, so check with your local restaurant.

Chili’s : Most will be open on New Year’s Day this upcoming year.

Chipotle : Most locations will be open New Year’s Eve and closed on New Year’s Day this year. Call just to be sure.

Cracker Barrel : Open! All stores will be available for all the food starting on December 26 through New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Dave & Buster’s : Various locations are hosting New Year’s Eve events. Check your nearest Dave & Buster’s for details because some events take place during the day instead of at night.

Denny’s : All locations will be open 24/7 everyday throughout the entire holiday season.

Domino’s Pizza : Domino’s is here to make sure you start the year with some yummy pizza! They will be open to help you out.

Dunkin’ : Most locations will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but check first. Download the app to make it super easy.

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood : The New Year’s Eve ’20s-themed celebration at Eddie V’s Prime Seafood starts at 10 p.m. and will feature live music, a late-night menu and a midnight toast. Expect Moët & Chandon Champagnes by the glass, chef’s teasers, a half-shells menu and a complimentary dessert bar and midnight toast. Get the details here .

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar : Most locations will be open and serving a holiday menu on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Hours vary by location.

Fogo De Chão : Most locations will be open on New Year’s Day. If you don’t want to dine in, they are [=serving to-go meals.

Hard Rock Cafe : Several locations are holding celebrations complete with DJs, live bands and sparklers on New Year’s Eve. Find your location for details.

Hardee’s : Holiday hours are decided by the franchise owner, but most will be open on New Year’s Day and Eve.

IHOP : Celebrating 2021 calls for some pancakes! Stop by your local IHOP on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day, but hours may vary by location.

KFC : Hours will vary by location, but many will stay open both days. Check before you order.

Macaroni Grill : Make reservations in advance here if you can. Macaroni Grill has always offered a special prix fixe menu on New Year’s Eve, so we can expect it for 2021. There will be toasts all night long!

Maggiano’s : Most locations will be open for New Year’s Day and Eve, but check with your local restaurant to make sure.

The Melting Pot : Celebrate 2020 with delicious fondue and a bubbly beverage or two. New Year’s Eve specials vary by location. But most Melting Pot locations open at 1 p.m. to midnight on New Year’s Eve, and from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Day. There’s many fondue options.

McDonald’s : Hours will vary by location, but the majority will be open throughout the new year.

Morton’s The Steakhouse : Morton’s is celebrating on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day with its standard menu. Make reservations (required) at Mortons Reservations.

Noodles & Company : If you want some mac and cheese to welcome 2021, head over to Noodles & Company! Make sure to check with your local restaurant, but most will be open on both days.

Olive Garden : This popular family restaurant will be open, and offer curbside pickup, on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Papa John’s : Get 25% off menu-priced items through December 31. Plus, Papa John’s will be offering catering deals starting at $42.50.

Panera Bread : Most locations will be open on New Year’s Day, check your local restaurant to make sure.

Panda Express : Ppen nationwide on New Year’s Day under normal hours.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House : Dine at Ruth’s Chris Steak House on either New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Make a reservation , and feast on special celebration menu items, including Garlic Herb Crusted Filet and Live Maine Lobster. You’ll also get two glasses of Veuve Clicquot brut “yellow label.” Starts at $48.

Smith & Wollensky : This steakhouse will be open on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. They have a special Fall/Winter menu that is sure to please.

Starbucks : On New Year’s Day, head over to Starbucks to get your coffee fix. Hours will vary by location.

Subway : You can still get your favorite foot-long sub! Most locations will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Contact your local Subway for operating hours.

Taco Bell : Most Taco Bells will be open on New Year’s Day, but the hours may be limited based on location.

Waffle House : Open! Most are operating 24/7, including New Year’s Day and Eve. Check with your local restaurant to make sure.

Wahlburgers : Open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day for all your burger needs.

Wendy’s : Most Wendy’s locations will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. And they’re offering some deals. You can get 2 for $5 meals, a $5 bacon doublestack biggie bag and many 4 for $4 deal.

Information and photos courtesy of Retail Me Not.