Prosecco for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

With New Year’s Eve and Day upon us, I can’t wait to once again enjoy the delicious Prosecco we enjoyed so much late last summer celebrating a special birthday outdoors and socially distanced. Interestingly, in a summer that brought beautiful sunny days, this was a day of un expected rain. The Prosecco carried the day. We sampled a few different varieties and the day was special with catered food and only a few gathered to celebrate.

Even though there will only be two of us celebrating on New Year’s Eve, I know the Prosecco will bring in the holiday spirit. Now, if it brings in a 2021 that is healthy, that would be wonderful.

Information about these wines include:

Prestige Prosecco Brut,2018

Mionetto Prestige Brut ($14 750ml/ $4 Mini 187ml / $25 Magnum) Made from 100% Glera grapes from the province of Treviso, an area renowned for high quality Prosecco, this sparkling wine offers a luminous straw yellow hue and stylish mousse. The palate is marked by aromatic notes of honey and white peach. Pairs beautifully as an aperitif or give it a twist as a refreshing spritz.

Luxury Cartizze ,docg

Mionetto Prosecco DOC Organic Extra Dry ($14) Cultivated without chemical products or synthetic chemicals, this exhilarating Prosecco is produced from a vinification kept separate from other processes. A sparkling wine with a persistent perlage, it merges delicate fragrances of acacia blossoms and strong tastes of golden apple, pineapple and orange.

Luxury Valdobbiadene, docg

Mionetto Valdobbiadene Superiore DOCG ($25)Meticulously produced from grapes grown in the Prosecco Superiore DOCG zone, which makes this wine one of the finest expressions possible of the Glera grape. This elegant Prosecco is distinctive, luminous straw yellow, with a long-lasting bead of pin-point bubbles. Its rich bouquet is redolent of floral essences and emphatic impressions of apple and peach, with a subtle touch of citrus. Innovative and refined with creamy perlage with subtle ripe apple and pear flavors.

These wines are festive and affordable and will enhance your celebration. Having managed to get through 2020 is a major reason to celebrate and to be grateful. I plan to enjoy the Mionetto Prosecco DOC Organic Extra Dry along with an onion quiche that I have been making for New Year’s Eve, forever. It has become a tradition for my husband and me.

Here is my recipe for:

Onion Cheese Quiche

Ingredients

tablespoon butter

large onion, sliced

eggs

1/2 cup heavy cream

¾ cup shredded Guyere cheese

1 (9 inch) unbaked pie crust

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

Over medium-low heat melt butter in a large saucepan. Add onions and cook slowly, stirring occasionally, until onions are soft.

In a small bowl, beat together eggs and cream. Stir in cheese. Spread onions in bottom of pastry shell. Pour egg mixture over onions.

Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes, or until eggs have set.

Enjoy the quiche, the Prosecco and the coming year.

